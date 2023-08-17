The Hidden Toll of TikTok: Mental Health Concerns Ignored by Most

With TikTok’s fame on the rise, its implications for our mental health and well-being have become more critical than ever. These effects are often under wraps, so their hidden toll is frequently misunderstood. Let’s explore the mental health concerns brought on by this short-form content app.

The Perils of the Unknown

TikTok raises much concern about the impact of social media on the mental health and behavior of its users. It doesn’t help that studying these concerns is often tricky; Philip Lorenz-Spreen, a researcher from the Max Planck Institute for Human Development, is devastated by how little we know about platforms such as TikTok and how they affect us.

Sometimes, not knowing about the unintended effects can be a risk for our communities. Hence, understanding the problems of TikTok is the pathway to making informed decisions when combating these dangers.

An Addictive Ordeal

As with most other social media apps, TikTok has managed to keep many glued to their screens; statistics reveal that users spend an average of 1.5 hours on the app! In one survey, most US teens use TikTok, with an alarming 16% admitting to using it constantly.

In another survey with over 1000 American TikTok users, it was found that 74% consider this application immensely addictive. 78% of Gen Z users admit the addictive nature of this platform, followed by 73% of millennials and 72% of Gen X, echoing the sentiment.

The content is well-targeted, making it easy to consume for longer durations. While generally entertaining, the videos can also be used for infotainment, with creators sharing tips or snippets of advice.

Additionally, the platform is being increasingly used to promote brands and products. You may even see products in stores being listed as TikTok favorites!

A Generational View

24% of millennials acknowledged the overlap between addiction to TikTok and its adverse health. However, the rates were lower with Gen Z at 15%, which is contradictory considering Gen Z is often touted as “the TikTok generation.” These differing views between generations may be because millennials are more prone to detecting harm in TikTok.

Perhaps, Gen Z and Gen X are unaware of these effects or don’t believe in them. However, as much research indicates, the dangers are very real. The addiction may not cause one to develop disorders overnight, but in the long run, there is a cost of consuming hours of content every day.

A Pathological Problem

Existing research suggests that social media use can cause addiction and mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, and irritability. Ironically, being connected via screens can also make us lonely; family relationships are strained as more and more individuals get enveloped and isolated in the realm of social media.

As a platform based solely on performance and showcasing oneself, the wholesomeness of self-expression soon turns for the worse as unhealthy attention-seeking patterns begin to surface. Research reveals how young girls are adversely impacted as an alarming rise of eating disorders among TikTok users takes us aback.

Awareness or Carelessness?

While much content has aided awareness of neurodivergence, it’s not without its harms. Due to the lack of regulation, viewers are prone to medical misinformation and even the possibility of self-diagnosing, going against the clinical judgment of certified professionals.

The rise of for-profit mental health startups that commercialize and capitalize on the mental health struggles of vulnerable populations is yet another ethical concern.

The Pandemic of Uncertainty

Alas, with the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have come to fear the unpredictability of life. During the pandemic, young people shared their experiences primarily through social media to build connections that can ground them. Researchers, therefore, see this act of using TikTok excessively as a means of compensating the uncertainty via collective sense-making.

A Shared Pain

While TikTok welcomes vulnerability, sharing grief publicly and loudly also makes users more susceptible to additional trauma. Sharing struggles to fit in can be harmful for many. As TikTok may attempt to offer a means of catharsis, it is ignorant of external factors that are taken into account in clinical practice.

The culture of oversharing trauma ignores that disclosing your pain in a clinical setting only works because professionals can ensure you have a safety net to fall onto.

Source: (Surfshark, The Guardian).