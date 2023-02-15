7 Mental Health Tips Many People Swear By

The mental health crisis in 2023 impacts people of all ages from all walks of life. If you're struggling with your mental health, the best thing you can do is seek professional help. But if you're looking for some small steps to take to help improve your day-to-day life, check out this list.

Redditor u/SophieeWeller asked r/AskWomen, “What is a mental health tip you thought was BS but actually helped?”

Disclaimer: these mental health tips are provided by regular people who struggle with mental illness, not a doctor. If you're struggling with your mental health, please consider seeking professional treatment.

1: Exercise

Yes, I roll my eyes at this one too. When I'm having a really hard mental health day, the last thing I want to do is to go for a run. But the thing about exercise is turning it into your routine.

“I had no idea how of much a positive impact it would have on my mental health. Working out in the morning vs. not completely changes the flow and feel of my day,” shared u/leiabia08.

Exercise doesn't only mean hitting the gym or taking long runs. “Try taking a walk,” suggested u/salinedrip-iV.

“Good god I've grown so used to my walks that I actually look forward to them. One hour, just me, a podcast (or audio book) and my thoughts. Really helps to get my head clear when things are stressful.”

2: Give Your Mean Thoughts an Evil Voice

The way we talk to ourselves has a massive impact on our mental health. For some people (me included), trying to completely remove mean self-hating thoughts is really tough. But this reframe by u/emptyalone could be a game changer for how you perceive your negative thoughts:

“Changing the voice of your hateful self thoughts to someone you dislike, so they are easier to dismiss. Now when my brain says I am fat and unlovable, I hear it in Ted Cruz’s voice, and I just say, ‘shut the f&$/ up Ted,' and never dwell on them.”

3: Being Kind to Your Younger Self

Sometimes when I'm berating myself in my head for no logical reason, I try to think of my five-year old self to remind her that we don't deserve this.

“I’ll occasionally pull up a pic of me as a kid when I am being sooooo mean to myself and think to myself would I say that to this little girl? No, so why is it okay I’m saying it now?” said one user. “Works every time. It makes me remember I’m just a woman, growing and learning. And I deserve respect and compassion from everyone, including myself.”

4: Talk About Yourself Like You're Your Best Friend

Would you ever talk about your best friend or your favorite fictional character like you talk about yourself?

u/anxiety_queen2012 shared, “”talk to yourself like you would talk about and to your best friend.” If you wouldn't say it about your dearest friend, why are you saying it about you? Works like a charm for me.”

5: See a Therapist

This is hands down the best advice on this list. While there are tons of things you can do for yourself to improve your mental health, no one can help you more than a professional in the mental health field.

“Seeing a therapist is simply the best thing you can do for yourself, for others in your life and to get the best chance of not wasting your limited time and energy on this planet,” argued u/MadameMonk.

“Sometimes it can take a few attempts to find the right fit therapist, or the right therapeutic style/philosophy but it’s always worth it.”

6: Journalling

When my thoughts get all muddled up in my brain, I tend to feel confused and overwhelmed on top of all the other bad feelings. The solution? For me, it's journalling.

“I did the journal thing for a while and it was surprisingly calming being able to get my thoughts out there without judgment or questioning is nice,” said u/Louisianimal0418.

7: Get Outside

Something about being in nature is grounding and calming. For u/beebianca227, it's “the combination of fresh air, lack of technology, vitamin D and seeing nature” that helps boost their mood.

“I second this,” added u/Master-Strawberry-26. “There was a point when I was feeling really bad, and just opening up my windows and getting fresh air already made me feel better. Being outside does wonders for mental health.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.