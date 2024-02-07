Wishful Tastebuds: 24 Wendy’s Classics We’d Love To See Return

While fast food restaurants like Wendy’s seem to be comforting, high-calorie, and constant, their menus change like the wind. Wendy’s has launched and subsequently discontinued dozens of menu items, and some people still miss certain sandwiches, sides, drinks, and desserts. Who knows? They brought back the spicy nuggets and grilled chicken sandwich, so why not these, too?

1. The Old Fries

One of the top items that people miss is the old French fries. The new fries have a more natural cut and a thinner coating, making the exterior crispy. Wendy’s fans report that these new fries get soggier and colder much faster than the old ones and don’t have the same crispiness and flavor they used to love.

2. Ghost Pepper Items

Wendy’s had a small menu made up of items with spicy ghost peppers on them. They had ghost pepper fries, ghost pepper burgers, and a ghost pepper chicken sandwich. Unfortunately, these spicy items weren’t trendy, so they took them off the menu soon after adding them.

3. 4-Alarm Spicy Chicken Sandwich

This hot sandwich was popular among spice lovers but did not perform well enough to stay on the menu. It was a fried chicken sandwich with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno slices, lettuce, and the super spicy 4-Alarm chipotle sauce, which made it mouthwatering and feisty.

4. Stuffed Pitas

Wendy’s sold fresh-stuffed pitas decades ago, but people still think about them whenever they pull up at the drive-through. In particular, people were obsessed with the chicken Caesar stuffed pita, which was light and refreshing but still satisfying and delicious.

5. Coffee Toffee Twisted Frosty

This one is self-explanatory. Wendy’s used to have a coffee toffee twisted frosty, which was delicious and addictive. It was a typical vanilla frosty made with real coffee and toffee flavoring, creating a warm and rich flavor in this frozen treat.

6. Smoky Mushroom Bacon Cheeseburger

Another discontinued item that speaks for itself is this burger. It was a giant cheeseburger topped with bacon, smoky mushrooms, asiago cheese, and fried onions. The burger had a distinct and hearty flavor, and the smoky taste came through beautifully, elevating the Wendy’s menu.

7. Queso

Once upon a time, Wendy’s had an array of queso-drenched items that brought a little Mexican flair to the menu. They had queso fries, queso burgers, queso chicken sandwiches, and even nachos! The good news is, there are rumors they are bringing some queso items back.

8. Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

Chicken cordon bleu seems too fancy for a fast food restaurant, but Wendy’s put their spin on it and brought it to the menu. It was a fried chicken sandwich with Swiss cheese, sliced ham, Grey Poupon mustard, and mayo, perfectly mimicking the taste of the original cordon bleu recipe.

9. Frescata Sandwiches

About 90% of Wendy’s menu is deep-fried, so the Frescata sandwiches were an excellent relief for people who wanted something lighter. Cold deli sandwiches could be made with ham, turkey, and other deli meats, along with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and other toppings.

10. Bacon and Blue Burger

In 2010, Wendy’s launched a robust burger with bacon and zesty blue cheese crumbles. It also featured sauteed onions and a creamy sauce. This classic barbecue combination was popular among many Wendy’s customers but not popular enough to stay on the menu.

11. Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

A hot honey chicken sandwich sounds sensational, but I guess Wendy didn’t think so. It was launched and discontinued in 2022, lasting roughly six months. It offered a delightful balance of sweet and spicy on a crispy chicken sandwich but didn’t sell well enough to become a staple item.

12. The Superbar

A long time ago, like before my older brother was conceived, Wendy’s had a Superbar. It was a buffet with pasta, fruit, salad, soup, Mexican food, and other exciting offerings. People who enjoyed this buffet in the ’70s and ’80s wish it were still around, but it was phased out in the early 2000s.

13. Wild Mountain Chicken Sandwich

The Wild Mountain chicken sandwich had lettuce, tomato, crispy chicken, spicy Southwestern sauce, Colby cheese, and bacon. There was also a Wild Mountain bacon cheeseburger, but the chicken sandwich is the one that many customers are begging the food chain to bring back.

14. Breadsticks

Some people on the internet are very nostalgic about Wendy’s breadsticks, which left the menu decades ago. In reality, the breadsticks were just split hot dog buns slathered with butter and garlic seasoning. They cost less than a dollar and were popular among kids who wanted a cheap and yummy snack.

15. Chicken Asiago Ranch Flatbread

Wendy’s decided to mix things up around 2013 with the chicken asiago ranch flatbread made with grilled chicken, bacon, asiago cheese, ranch, tomatoes, and mixed greens on a whole-grain flatbread. It was another somewhat healthy option they heartlessly ripped away from their customers.

16. BLT Cobb Salad

A few months ago, Wendy’s was gracious enough to bring some of their Cobb salads back to the menu, but they neglected to add the BLT Cobb salad, a fan favorite. It was one of the simpler and healthier options on the menu but still had the irresistible and savory bacon.

17. Broccoli and Cheese Potato

Wendy’s used to have a baked potato sliced and stuffed with gooey cheddar cheese and chunks of steamed broccoli. Unfortunately, they discontinued it when they trimmed the fat off their menu. Many people who enjoyed this snack miss it dearly, but it’s likely never coming back. However, you can still order a cheese potato!

18. Wild Berry Lemonade

This year, Wendy’s announced that they were launching a bunch of new summer lemonade drinks. But to the dismay of many, they did not bring back the wild berry lemonade, a refreshing and fruity treat with the perfect amount of berry punch in the flavor.

19. Pretzel Bacon Pub Sandwich

People wanted this pretzel sandwich back for a long time, and they did bring it back! But then, tragically, they took it off the menu again. While the item is gone for now, I wouldn’t be surprised if it returns next year and becomes a limited-time item.

20. Chicken Strips

Wendy’s chicken strips or chicken tenders were larger fried chicken pieces, so they’re not the same as the chicken nuggets. There has been talk about the chicken tenders returning to the menu, but there is no sign of them on Wendy’s website.

21. Bacon Maple Chicken Sandwich

The bacon maple chicken sandwich was released in 2018 but quickly vanished from the menu. It was a crispy chicken sandwich with Swiss cheese, bacon, and a sticky maple glaze. The delicious sandwich was sold as a hearty breakfast treat, but not enough people liked it.

22. Sweet and Spicy Asian Chicken

In 2009, Wendy’s offered sweet and spicy Asian chicken, just like orange chicken from your favorite Chinese restaurant! The chicken had a zesty and flavorful sauce that coated the crisp chunks of chicken. It was a fairly popular item, but they dropped it shortly after adding it to the menu.

23. Apple Dumpling

Many people were sad when Wendy’s took the sweet, cozy apple dumpling dessert off their menu. It was a flaky pastry with an apple pie filling, like a turnover, and you could have it topped with vanilla ice cream. This item is gone, and they don’t have anything else like it now.

24. Breakfast Burritos

Wendy’s had a handful of breakfast burritos a couple of years ago. They were warm tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, sausage or bacon, and cheese. The burritos were simple but tasty, but they ditched them and returned to their standard breakfast menu with typical sandwiches.