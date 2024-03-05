28 Menu Items McDonald’s Axed and We Want Back

McDonald’s menu has gone through a bunch of different incarnations over the years. Many offerings have been a hit with diners, so the Golden Arches’s decision to axe them has baffled many. We’ve compiled a list of the best McDonald’s items we’d like to see back on the menu.

The Big ‘N Tasty

This seasoned quarter-pounder that McDonald’s debuted in 1997 to compete with Burger King’s Whopper remains popular. While the Big ‘N Tasty wasn’t much different from any classic burger, offering a patty, onions, pickles, lettuce, and tomato, it was a hit with diners. Many decried its disappearance in 2011, although it only vanished from the U.S. franchises.

The Arch Deluxe

Another item that debuted in the 1990s, the Arch Deluxe, was marketed as a gourmet burger, a better version of the humble burger McDonald’s had always offered. Although the burger didn’t last long after its launch in 1996, many people still miss it and would like to see it on menus again.

The McHotdog

Although it would seem like a clear departure from McDonald’s normal fare, the McHotDog, which, as the name implies, was a simple hot dog in a bun, quickly won over the hearts and minds of many diners who still want it back decades after it appeared on Midwest menus in 1995. The good news is that it’s still available in Japan.

The Angus Burger

This gourmet burger started appearing on menus in 2013 as part of McDonald’s attempt to gain more customers with an “elevated” taste in food. While customers loved it, the company couldn’t keep up with the rising price of beef and discontinued it the same year. Many would love to see it back and contributing to McDonald's core business.

Hot Mustard Sauce

McDonald’s claimed that it discontinued Hot Mustard Sauce in 2005 because of its “slow-moving performance.” However, if it wasn’t moving well, it’s hard to see why so many customers want this Chinese restaurant wannabe back and have been asking for it ever since.

Cheddar Melt

Everyone loves cheddar, so this burger, which consisted of cheddar sauce and grilled onions on a rye bun, made waves when it was launched in 1988. Although discontinued, it went back on the menu more than once due to customer demand.

Spanish Omelet Bagel

This cheese, egg, and sausage breakfast creation was part of McDonald’s push to make its menu healthier in the early 2000s. Although some diners didn’t like the lack of spicing in the omelet, others loved it enough to clamor for it decades after it went away.

McSpaghetti

If you’re wondering if your eyes are playing tricks on you, you’ll be shocked to hear that McDonald’s tried entering the pasta market in the 1980s. Although the McSpaghetti (and fettuccine Alfredo, which was another offering) didn’t last long in the U.S., it’s still available in the Philippines, and many people would love to bring it back domestically, as well.

Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry

This dessert was beloved by all who enjoyed it during its limited run. Consisting of vanilla soft serve ice cream and sliced strawberries, it was so successful that the company tried to replace it with the Strawberry Shortcake Sundae in 2017. Customers wouldn’t mind if both of these were still on the menu.

Sweet Chili Sauce

Sweet Chili Sauce was up there with the Hot Mustard Sauce, and many customers loved the sweet and tangy addition to their burgers or fries. It is rather head-scratching that, given the enduring popularity of Sriracha sauce, McDonald’s decided to axe this fan favorite rather than making it taste better, like it does Coca-Cola.

The McFeast

Although the name of this burger may be misleading (it was a burger rather than an abundance of food), it was a hit with diners because of its McFeast Deluxe sauce. Many people envy Australian customers for still being able to purchase this tasty burger as a limited-time treat.

The Hot ‘N Spicy McChicken

This spicy version of a McChicken was received well, especially in southern markets, and many diners cried foul when it was retired in 2006. Depending on where you are, you may be lucky enough to still be able to buy this improved version of the iconic McChicken sandwich.

Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwich

This grilled chicken sandwich gave the McChicken a run for its money when fans discovered it in 2015. It was a great option for those who had to head to Burger King for their grilled sandwiches previously, and many are still upset with McDonald’s decision to do away with it in 2020.

Beef Tallow Fries

A great way to cook chips in the British chippy culture, beef tallow was also an ingredient for McDonald’s fries before concerns over its fat content robbed diners of its delicious taste. While vegetarians wouldn’t welcome its return, it has a lot of fans over the pond and at home.

The McLobster

It may seem bizarre that a fast food joint would try to sell a lobster sandwich. However, McDonald’s butter sauce-covered lobster roll was so popular in New England and Atlantic Canada that it became a yearly limited-time addition to the menu, and diners rave about it to this day.

Chicken Selects

Chicken Selects were McDonald’s venture into chicken tender territory. Diners loved them, especially because they were paired with McDonald’s special sauces, from zesty buffalo to sweet and sour sauce. Selects are not entirely gone from the U.S. market and are still a fixture in the UK.

Mighty Wings

In its quest to enter other markets, which continued until it returned to its core business in 2020, McDonald’s tried to diversify its offerings and offer delicious spicy breaded wings to customers. Although diners loved them, the price point of the wings made the company drop them shortly after they became available in 2013.

Chicken Fajitas

Although most McDonald’s diners crave burgers when they visit the chain, there was a devoted small following for Chicken Fajitas when the chain introduced them in the 1990s. However, McDonald’s decided to stick with the tried-and-true and soon axed them to focus on its high-selling McChicken.

McPizza

If you’re one of those customers who regret that the McSpaghetti is no longer available, you would have probably also loved McPizza. Introduced in the 1990s, the pizza was a hit with diners but fell victim to McDonald’s fast-food culture. The McPizza just took too long to make to order, so it had to go away.

McRib

This limited-time item was a departure from beef burgers and chicken sandwiches for McDonald’s. Nevertheless, fans loved the barbeque pork sandwich, and it’s made several comebacks since its original introduction in 1981. Although it had a “farewell tour” in 2022, it returned in 2023 for a limited time. Diners would love it back for good.

Spicy McNuggets

Launched in 2020, these hot nuggets breaded in cayenne and chili pepper tempura were a hit with customers who had stopped expecting McDonald’s to add any new nugget product to its lineup. After all, the company hadn’t updated chicken nuggets since their introduction in 1983. The Spicy McNuggets aren’t gone for good; many customers would welcome their permanent return.

Big Mac Bacon

In 2019, McDonald’s decided to give Big Mac fans a treat by adding three slices of thick-cut bacon to the gigantic burger. Although diners loved the addition, McDonald’s didn’t add it to the permanent menu or launch another limited release since.

All-Day Breakfast

The beloved all-day breakfast didn’t survive McDonald’s drive to eliminate costly side items in 2020. Before that, ravenous diners loved being able to eat breakfast at all times of the day. However, breakfast fans can still catch the meal at McDonald’s until 10 or 11 a.m. daily.

Snack Wrap

Snack wraps were popular with diners who didn’t feel like a burger but had to pop into a McDonald’s location anyway. Despite getting lots of attention from customers, they were discontinued in 2016 in the U.S., although they’re still available elsewhere.

McCafe Bakery Items

Introduced in 2020, baked goods like apple fritters, blueberry muffins, and cinnamon rolls became the favorites of sweet-toothed fans. Unfortunately, McDonald’s discontinued them in 2023, leaving disconsolate diners to look for replacements among its long-lasting dessert items.

McDonaldland Cookies

McDonaldland Cookies were a Happy Meal item, and, as such, many customers who had them as children years ago would love to be able to buy them for their own kids. Despite their demands, the cookies remain unavailable anywhere other than Australia.

Cinnamelts

Cinnamelts or cinnamon melts appeared on menus in 2007. They were dough pieces covered in sugar, cinnamon, and cream cheese icing, similar to deconstructed cinnamon rolls. Customers loved the McDonald’s take on this popular dessert and it lasted until 2017. We want our best morning snack back!

Beef Wennington

In 1998, McDonald’s decided to honor Chicago Bulls player Bill Wennington with a menu item. This burger featured barbecue sauce and Canadian bacon (Bill Wennington is Canadian). Basketball fans and regular diners alike loved the burger. In fact, after it was discontinued in 1999, fans couldn’t forget about it. After the advent of online petitions, they even started one to bring it back!