24 Discontinued Menu Items We Miss at Taco Bell

No fast food chain satisfies late-night hunger like Taco Bell. The company thrives on a perfect blend of quick food and enjoyable Tex-Mex meals.

While we miss the Meximelt and our hearts will always hold a special place for caramel apple empanadas, the chain has nixed several other tasty items over the years.

1. Enchirito

Taco Bell understands its fans miss certain menu items, so they formulated a democratic business venture: pitting two favorites against each other and asking the public to vote. In the Enchirito vs. Double-Decker Taco competition, the Enchirito won by 62%. Enchiritos – soft flour tortillas lined with beef, beans, and onions, and topped with red sauce and nacho cheese – returned in 2022 for two weeks and had another brief stint in 2023 as an in-app exclusive.

2. Nacho Fries

Nacho Fries remain on the menu for now, but Taco Bell seems to have an on-and-off relationship with this fan favorit; the chain has dated and broken up with the potatoes nine times since their origination in 2018. Every time they vanish from the menu, salivating patrons pull up to the drive-thru, order the seasoned fries, and leave, expressing heavy disdain.

3. Bell Beefer

Taco Bell's discontinued item, The Bell Beefer, accumulated its own Facebook group of devotees determined to get the brand to bring back the iconic taco-sando. With ground beef, onions, lettuce, and mild sauce piled between burger buns, the Bell Beefer looks more like a Sloppy Joe than a burger.

4. Caramel Apple Empanada

I remember biting into the flaky pastry filled with gooey, warm caramel-coated apples, submitting to the dessert's graces, and loving Taco Bell more. The website taunts customers, displaying a picture of the alluring item with the phrase, “This item is not currently available.”

We felt that Taco Bell. We still feel that.

5. Waffle Taco

Again, Taco Bell enjoys fusing polarizing foods. A warm, syrupy waffle eaten in the morning or on breakfast for dinner occasions meets a breakfast taco. Who wouldn't drool at the thought of eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, and a douse of syrup folded into a waffle? Lots of people loved the concoction, while others gagged at the thought.

Pete Davidson apologized on Taco Bell's behalf, “I like to think I might be the muse behind Live Más, which is probably why they brought me on to apologize for their maybe-too-extreme innovations in the mornings.”

6. Double Decker Taco

Indecision arises when choosing between a soft taco or a hard shell. The Double-Decker Taco never asked anyone to make that impossible decision. This melty, multi-layered menu item included a crunchy taco shell that cradled beef, lettuce, and cheese, while a layer of beans rested on the interior of the outer blanket (a warm flour tortilla). Customers rejoiced with a quick resurrection of the item in December 2023, but devastated double-decker die-hards by pulling the item once again.

7. 7-Layer Burrito

Before a large portion of the population adopted a plant-based approach, fast-food restaurants didn't boast multiple choices suitable for vegans or vegetarians. Those with a preference for veg were often relegated to only eating sides, and on occasion, a restaurant would offer an entree, like a meatless salad. Taco Bell's vegetarian option included a staggering seven layers of taco toppings: beans, guacamole, cheese, onion, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

8. Black Jack Taco

The Black Jack Taco caught patrons' eye with its mysterious black shell, but the taco itself didn't offer much that a normal beef taco didn't already have. The taco included beef, lettuce, and cheese, but its black shell and Baja sauce set it apart.

9. Volcano Taco

Paris Hilton and Taco Bell shared a PR deal for this fiery fiesta. In 2023, the two launched a PR campaign featuring a hotline (1-844-THTS-HOT) where Hilton answered and doled out advice. The Volcano Taco, a red-shelled taco full of beef, cheese, lettuce, and extra-hot Lava sauce inspired spice-lovers from all around.

10. Cheesarito/Quesarito

Taco Bell prides itself on (and apologizes for) its fervent passion for food combinations, yet the chain also leans into simplistic menu items. The Cheesarito – also known as the Quesarito – used four items to fuel its cult-classic status. Diced onions, cheese, and sauce wrapped in a tortilla completed the meal. Some say Taco Bell keeps this item on its secret menu, and while we don't know the truth, we'll attempt to order the cheesy dream next time.

11. Cinnamon Crispas

Cinnamon Crispas allured Taco Bell frequenters with a sweet tooth. Cinnamon sugar dusted the top of these crispy tortilla chips, and Cinnamon Twists don't stimulate the senses the same way.

12. Verde Sauce

Verde Sauce punches tastebuds with a bite red sauces don't possess. Taco Bell removed its fixture of jalapeños, green chiles, and tomatillos in 2016, upsetting every spicy food appreciator.

13. Meximelt

Taco Bell warrants more credit for combining anything and everything they can fathom. The Meximelt merged two delicious menu items, a quesadilla, and a taco, into a mouthwatering meal. Pressed tortillas enveloped with melted tri-blend cheese found in quesadillas and seasoned ground beef and salsa. The Meximelt disappeared in 2019, leaving us scarred by its absence.

14. Naked Chicken Chips

Tortilla-chip-shaped chicken nuggets dipped in nacho cheese. Who would admonish that? A petition on change.org asks interested users to sign a document to bring back the restaurant's take on the childhood staple.

15. Quesalupa

A crisped double chalupa shell encases a melted mix of pepper jack and cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. According to Taco Bell's official Quesalupa Fact Sheet, the company introduced the half-quesadilla half-chalupa in 2016 with resounding success. So, its disappearance distressed our collective well-being.

16. Grilled Stuft Nacho

A member of X (formerly Twitter) created an account dedicated to resurfacing the discontinued Grilled Stuft Nacho. The giant nacho, a triangular flour tortilla closed around mounds of beef, cheddar jalapeno sauce, nacho cheese, sour cream, and red tortilla strips, catapulted into cult status upon release in 2013. Regular nachos don't emanate grandeur like the Grilled Stuft Nacho.

17. Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

The superior Doritos flavor enraptured enthusiasts during a six-year run as a taco spinoff (2013-2019). Red and green festive seasoning varnished the flavored shell stuffed with beef, cheese, and lettuce. Every time we munch on Cool Ranch Doritos, we share a solemn memory of the taco with legions of fans.

18. Beefy Crunch Burrito

The Beefy Crunch Burrito appealed to foodies desiring a mouthwatering bite of seasoned beef along with a satisfying crunch from Flamin' Hot Fritos immersed in the wrap. One bite oozes flavors from the beef, sour cream, seasoned rice, cheese, and the kick of Flamin' Hot Fritos.

19. Spicy Tostada

Like several dining establishments, the Tostada disappeared in 2020. The Tostada garnered popularity with its toasted tortilla shell holding contents of ground beef, lettuce, cheddar, and tomatoes since the chain's inception in 1962.

20. Baja Gordita

A layer of pepper jack cheese sauce, a dollop of sour cream, and a scoop of mild fiesta salsa hugged piles of ground beef, lettuce, and tri-blend cheese inside a fluffy, warmed flatbread. We (and a dedicated Facebook group) long for a day Taco Bell reintroduces this item.

21. Zesty Chicken Bowl

Sometimes, a taco with a slab of beef, cheese, and lettuce doesn't appease hunger quite like a chicken bowl with a piquant sauce. Grilled chicken strips decorated this bowl, which also contained rice, a tri-cheese blend, lettuce, fiesta salsa, and an unforgettable slather of zesty dressing.

22. Rolled Chicken Tacos

Last September, Taco Bell brought back the three-ingredient Rolled Chicken Tacos for a limited time. Delicious shredded chicken occupied the innards of a thin, fried corn tortilla paired with spicy ranch sauce.

23. Fiesta Taco Salad

The Fiesta Taco Salad remains on Taco Bell's website with that dreary heading, “This item is not currently available,” floating above the picture. A tantalizing crispy salad bowl supported all the best parts of a burrito: beef, refried beans, cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, rice, crunchy tortilla strips, and a fire-roasted salsa dressing cemented the salad feel.

24. Loaded Grillers

Loaded Grillers came in three tasty flavors: The Beefy Nacho Loaded Griller, the Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller, and the Loaded Potato Griller. The Beefy Nacho Loaded Griller maintained nacho cheese, a portion of beef, and red chips. The Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller enticed eaters with grilled chicken, sour cream, and chipotle sauce, while the Loaded Potato option, of course, used potatoes, sour cream, and nacho cheese. Each griller moved to the pressing station to complete the dish.