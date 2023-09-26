Mercedes New Hybrid Just Demolished The Record for ‘Longest Real-World Electric Range’ for Plug-in Hybrids

It's important to distinguish the differences between plug-in hybrids and electric vehicles (EVs) when discussing the electrification phase the automotive industry is currently going through.

For those unfamiliar with what differentiates a plug-in hybrid from an EV, plug-in hybrids still have an internal combustion engine, while EVs solely rely on an electric battery to power their motor.

If an EV runs out of battery, its owner has to call a tow truck. However, if a plug-in hybrid runs out of charge, it can utilize its internal combustion engine to drive to the closest gas station or charging network.

The downside is there's a dearth of plug-in hybrid options that get 40 miles or more of electric driving range available for potential buyers. However, Mercedes's latest plug-in hybrid offering, the 2023 S580e, recently obliterated the previous real-world record for hybrid electric driving range.

How Mercede's Latest Pushes the Envelope for Plug-in Hybrids.

While the EPA has given the Mercedes S-Class plug-in hybrid an electric-only range of 46 miles, Car and Driver recently ran their highway test with it and got 58 miles of range! That's a 26 percent improvement over the EPA's estimate and 45 percent better than what the average plug-in hybrid has to offer.

Of the 45 plug-in hybrids Car and Driver has previously tested, only two others have even broken the 40-mile barrier when running solely in EV mode.

The previous record holder was the 2024 Volvo V60 Polestar Engineered, which had 44 miles of range in EV driving mode; after that was the 2018 Honda Clarity, which could cover 41 miles in its EV driving mode.

So, the S-Class getting 58 miles of driving range in EV mode is an astounding leap forward for plug-in hybrid capabilities.

A Better Battery Changes The Game.

The most significant difference between the latest Mercedes S-Class plug-in hybrid and Volvo's V60 Polestar Engineered is the size of their batteries.

Mercedes is almost twice as big, holding 22.7 kilowatt hours worth of energy, to the Volvo V60's 14.9-kilowatt hours.

A caveat is that looking at the above numbers, the S-Class did not beat the V60 by as much as it could have, considering that its battery has a 52 percent greater charging capacity. This is likely because the S-Class is so heavy. It weighs 1,100 pounds more than the V60, reaching over 5,600 pounds.

However, this doesn't diminish how impressive this feat is for a plug-in hybrid. The S-Class blew well past the 50-mile mark, almost reaching 60, while only two others have ever eeked past the 40-mile barrier.

The S-Classe's 36 miles-per-gallon average when driving using its internal combustion engine was equally impressive, again several miles better than the EPA estimated 29 miles-per-gallon.

When driving in hybrid mode, the S-Class still has plenty of power, too, making 510 horsepower to do a respectable zero to 60 run of 4.2 seconds. It can also do the quarter-mile run in 12.6 seconds.