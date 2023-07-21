Merge Mansion Review – Pedro Pascal’s Favorite Mobile Puzzle Mystery Game

I knew I had to check out Metacore’s Merge Mansion after I saw Pedro Pascal star in a series of ads for this mobile puzzle adventure game. When I downloaded the app, I became instantly enthralled with the captivating secrets hidden within the mansion and Grandma Ursula’s mind. Not only is the story suspenseful and intriguing, but the gameplay is satisfying and doesn’t have a massive learning curve.

Plus, developer Metacore releases new Merge Mansion updates and content every month. July’s new material will keep you coming back for more. While the game is full of excitement, it may not be for everyone due to the slow build of the storyline and the time it takes to complete each task. In this review, I dive deep into the story and game mechanics to help you decide if Merge Mansion will become your next mobile game obsession.

Mysteries Lurk Within Grandma’s Mansion

When Maddie discovers an official letter addressed to Ursula Boulton, her grandmother, she can’t refuse her curiosity and tears the letter open. Inside, she finds a notice from the government stating they plan to seize and demolish her mansion if she doesn’t pay her property taxes. Maddie is shocked to learn her grandmother never told her she owned an estate and that her grandma let it fall into disarray.

That’s when Maddie decides to pay the taxes and fix the old family estate. But as she asks Grandma Ursula about her family history and their mansion, her grandmother evades the questions with cryptic responses and deflections about a cake baking in the oven. But Maddie is so curious: why does the family own this mansion? Why is it so run down? It’s clear Grandma Ursula has many secrets that Maddie can only reveal by restoring the estate.

Your goal is to help Maddie clean up and renovate the mansion to prevent the city from tearing it down and uncover the mysteries lurking behind every restoration project. The story begins at a great pace and draws the player in immediately. However, the story disappears for large chunks of gameplay time, making it difficult to remember what’s happening or feel motivated to continue playing.

So how do you help Maddie clean up Grandma Ursula’s mansion? That’s where the “merge” part of the title comes into play.

Merge Madness

To continue to progress through the suspenseful story, you must help Maddie clean up different areas of the estate, like the Grand Drive, the Great Hall, and the Library. One or two incomplete tasks appear at a time in the area you’re working on restoring. When you select a task to complete, the game brings you away from your typical birds-eye view of the gorgeously animated manor and transports you to a game board. Your goal is to retrieve the items listed in each incomplete task.

You can find different items in various containers, like trunks, closets, cabinets, and toolboxes. When you extract two of the same item, you can merge them into a new, upgraded item that levels up with each merge. The idea is to create something you need to complete a given task. For example, Maddie may need a pair of gloves to weed a garden bed. You’ll pull items from a specific toolbox until you find one dirty glove. When you get two of those, you can merge them to make a pair of dirty gloves. Once you have two sets of dirty glove pairs, you merge those to create the shiny new gloves you need to weed the garden and complete the task.

Rewarding Gameplay

You reveal the stories as you complete tasks around the mansion’s property, but that’s not all you unlock. You also get gifts like energy boosts, gems, coins, and rare items, and you move deeper into the mansion as you clear each area.

Overall, the gameplay involved in Merge Mansion is fun, satisfying, and rewarding. Completing each task feels like a true accomplishment, especially when you receive valuable gifts and new updates in the story. Watching the mansion go from a dilapidated mess to a grand estate is a pleasure. It’s fun to understand the complexities of which items come from what containers and unlock an item’s next level to see what it will become. Plus, the cheerful music encourages me to keep coming back for more.

The Clock Keeps Ticking

One of the issues I had with Merge Mansion’s gameplay was the time it took to complete each task. You need plenty of energy, enough space on the game board, fully-charged items, and a load of luck on your side to get it done in one visit. You never know precisely which items a given toolbox will spit out each time, so you don’t always get the items you need to complete the merge and create the thing you need to move forward. The items aren’t unlimited. Once you empty a toolbox, you need to wait a specific period, which can be many hours, until you can extract more items.

That means you’ll spend a lot of time opening the app, claiming items you need, and stopping short of completing a task because of the constraints. To move forward, you must either wait for the container to recharge, spend gems and coins, or make in-game purchases with your real money to speed up the process. I don’t mind maintenance games like this, but the progress is too slow and jolty for my taste.

Much Too Messy

My biggest complaint about Merge Mansion’s gameplay is the game board, where you merge items to complete tasks. It is so incredibly messy and disorganized, and I can’t stand it. I can’t count the hours I spent over the last few weeks as I attempted to create some semblance of organization on my game board, but it never lasted long.

Not to mention, when the board fills up with items, you must sell them to provide more space for new items. I wish the board were split into sections, or the containers could sit outside the main merge area. The mechanics of merging entities is relatively seamless, although I keep accidentally dragging things into my inventory because the inventory stash is located too close to the game board.

New Twists and Turns Every Month

One of the most exciting aspects of Merge Mansion is that the story constantly gets more updates, features, and activities to try out, in addition to the main storyline every month. This July, you can explore challenges like helping a marine biologist solve an underwater mystery in Joys of the Sea with Emilio and rebuilding the lighthouse keeper’s sauna in Heikki’s Sauna, a brand-new area of the game. Earn coins and other rewards when you journey into Rodd’s Mystery, where a ghost haunts a summer camp on the mansion’s front lawn.

Merge Mansion’s satisfying gameplay and suspenseful, compelling storyline make it a unique and worthwhile mobile game to play throughout the day. It’s perfect for pulling out while waiting in a long line at the grocery store or stuck on hold while speaking to a customer service representative. But be prepared for tasks to take many days of frequent playing to complete and for the story to fall to the wayside for a good portion of the game. You can download Merge Mansion for free from Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Rating: 8/10 SPECS.