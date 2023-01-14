Is Merrick Garland Guilty For Not Charging Anyone for January 6th?

If dereliction of duty is a crime, Merrick Garland may be guilty in the court of public opinion. His assumed refusal to try any public official for crimes relating to the Capitol incident on January 6th, 2021, and his appointment of a special counsel in President Biden's classified documents case hasn't sat well with people.

While he may have faced pressure in the case of the classified documents, his apparent refusal to charge any political figures has left a sour taste in the mouth of many Americans. Even his promise to, “Follow the facts wherever they lead,” may be too little, too late.

Award-winning actor, John Cusack is incensed by Garland's inaction on the January 6th riots.

All this madness in the house is happening becouse merrick garland has abdicated his oath of office – by refusing to hold elected official who were a part of the coup – accountable to the rule of law. If you ask for a pardon it’s an admission of guilt — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 6, 2023

User @bobinepa agrees with John, calling Garland the ‘wrong man for the job.'

Correct. Wrong man for the job. — Bobette 🌊🇺🇦🐈 (@bobinepa) January 7, 2023

On the flip side, @kevinmdye1363 thinks John has ‘no idea what he's talking about.'

I guess you missed the press release. Look John, you were an okay actor, but please stop using your popularity to sow unrest. You really have no idea what you're talking about. pic.twitter.com/KzFA7YgNjX — Komodo DWL (not really a lizard) (@kevinmdye1363) January 7, 2023

Another user, @univrsl_burrito makes a point that there's a difference between charging someone with a crime and being able to convict them in court. The evidence has to be there.

It takes a lot of evidence to secure a conviction in court. The hard part is these traitors know that. They most likely covered their tracks and can explain away their actions if needed. Hard evidence might be difficult to uncover as quickly as we want — SKJ (@univrsl_burrito) January 7, 2023

@heythats_mytaco thinks Garland may be in former President Trump's pocket or at least aligned with the former leader.

@gaslitnation has tried to warn everyone for years that he was trump approved & that his closest pal and mentor is a trump family fixer. Also ties to federalist society. — Daloy Polizei (@heythats_mytaco) January 8, 2023

@dlonorse knows that most of those left unindicted on Jan. 6th, Garland and Special Counsel, Jack Smith, have ‘only one shot' to secure convictions.

I understand this sentiment but I don’t believe he’s “refusing” to hold elected official(s) involved with J6, etc., but is building an air tight case now with Special Counsel Jack Smith running the show. They have only one shot at this. — Age of Uncertainty—dlonorse 🇺🇸🇳🇴🇺🇦 (@dlonorse) January 12, 2023

User @NovelishThomas thinks Cusack should ‘stick to acting.'

Stick to acting. — TNovelish (@NovelishThomas) January 13, 2023

In the same tone, @flipflop121 thinks Merrick Garland is a ‘waste of space.'

Merrick Garland is a waste of space, he’s done NOTHING — Goose (@flipflop121) January 7, 2023

Two years can seem like a long time when considering the atrocities of the January 6th riots at Capitol Hill. It can be enraging when Trump's subpoena to testify was withdrawn, but if there are indictments to come, Garland has to have the evidence to back them up.

Without solid, undeniable facts in each and every case, the American people will never see the convictions they're waiting for. And with ‘double jeopardy' still being law, if a conviction isn't secured the first time, they'll never be another chance.

This ‘one shot' is all Garland and Smith have to make charges stick and with potential players as big as public officials and politicians, each case is even more precarious.

