Prepare To Feel Uncomfortable: 10 Movies That Will Mess With Your Head

If you watched Requiem for a Dream and the movie left your mind fiending for more shows just like it, you’re not alone. So, it's no surprise that in an online movie forum, someone requested more movies that are so messed up they stay with you – like Requiem for a Dream. Here are the top-voted responses from audiences online.

1. Antichrist (2009)

One user confessed, “There are many good answers here, but this is the one for me. Absolutely, devastatingly soul-crushing. Terrifying, horrifying, dreadful, and hopeless. And challenging to watch grotesque violence. Antichrist is the best film I'll NEVER recommend.”

“And with the FADE OUT dedication to Tarkovsky to boot. Just in case I wasn't unsettled enough, Lars von Trier found some salt for the fresh wound,” another stated. “I get the reason because the movie is shot in Andrei Tarkovsky's style in places, but what a troll move. Soul-crushing movie for sure. But Willam Defoe is amazing.”

2. Gummo (1997)

“I recommend Gummo. Harmony Korine. What a strange mind that guy has,” one said. “I call Gummo my personal tape from The Ring,” joked another.

“I've never finished it. My skin crawls, and I start to feel ill. I'm not sure what it is, but I can't do it. I watch other controversial indie flicks without issue. Welcome to the Dollhouse is a heavily rewatched movie for me. I also love horror. But Gummo and I can't mesh.”

3. The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

“Hopefully, this is what you're looking for; The Killing of a Sacred Deer is a fantastic movie. It makes you feel uncomfortable from the very first shot.

“If you like that one, also check out The Lobster. Both are the same director (Yorgos Lanthimos) and star, Colin Farrell.”

4. Martyrs (2008)

“Martyrs,” shared one. “That movie had me feeling REALLY bad for weeks. Every time someone asks for a scary movie, I recommend it. That is, without a doubt, the most horrifying movie I have seen.”

“Irreversible was also a tough watch, both of those movies I watched blind without knowing anything about them, and I would recommend that you do the same. You WILL feel bad, and they will be stuck in your mind long after watching them.”

5. Fearless (1993)

One person suggested, “It's not gross or horrific, but the movie Fearless with Jeff Bridges left me feeling disoriented and bemused for days after I watched it. Although it's a great movie, I have no idea why it's been mostly forgotten.”

6. Cube (1997)

“Cube,” one explained. “Strangers wake up trapped in a small cube and have to make their way through other similar cubes- only some cubes contain gruesome death traps. It does not go where you think it will, and the ending is surprising and cynical.”

7. Seconds (1966)

One person replied, “Seconds. John Frankenheimer directs Rock Hudson in this oddity from 1966. It has a slight David Lynch feel to it, so if you like Lynch movies such as Mullholland Drive and Lost Highway, you might be interested in this.”

8. Significant Other (2022)

“Significant Other,” another said. “It's a creepy sci-fi movie of a young couple going on an innocent hiking trip but does a complete 180 to become a genre-binding cringe-fest. It will leave you feeling super weird but not shocked, depressed, or disturbed like some of the other films listed.”

9. Possessor (2020)

“Possessor,” shared one. “It's a movie about someone putting their mind, through technology, not physically, into someone else's body to carry out assassinations.”

“Very, VERY creepy, with disturbing imagery and a few particularly gory scenes (although the gore is not the movie's highlight). The film makes you feel off and weird and somewhat icky. But it's so great. Made by David Cronenberg’s son, Brandon Cronenberg.”

10. Under the Skin (2013)

Finally, someone said, “Under the Skin – another movie about something else inhabiting something else's body. Scarlett Johansson plays /something/ (no spoilers), luring people into danger (again, no spoilers). An incredibly eerie, moody, weird, upsetting, somewhat sad, odd, and fantastic movie. If you're looking for something that makes you feel strange, this is the one I recommend above all others.”

