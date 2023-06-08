Messi Turns Down Millions and Is Heading To Miami

In what must be the most exciting news of all time for soccer/football fans in the United States, Lionel Messi has officially signed a deal to play for Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami.

Messi is one of two players, the other being Cristiano Ronaldo, who may claim to be the greatest player of all time in the sport based on his 29 total titles, the best World Cup statistics of any player, and his unprecedented seven Ballon d’Or awards that mark the best player in the sport every year.

So his entry into the US league is an unprecedented high-profile get for MLS.

What About Beckham?

Star player, and sometime model, David Beckham joined the Los Angeles Galaxy MLS team in the late 2000s. But his record is nothing like Messi’s. The British player’s arrival in MLS helped the league establish itself as a legitimate place for great athletes playing the sport. But Messi’s signing with Inter Miami shows that one of the best players in the world thinks the US league is worth their time.

But Messi wouldn’t be coming to the US if Beckham hadn’t first. And it’s not because Beckham paved the way; it’s because Inter Miami wouldn’t exist without Beckham, one of the club’s co-founders.

Messi’s Oyster

After winning the World Cup last year, Messi had his choices of where to go for his next club. His likely options were returning to his longtime home with Barcelona, taking €1 billion over two years to play with a team in Saudi Arabia, or officially moving to the United States to play with Miami. Of course, there were other options for the player, but those three options loomed largest.

His selection is still a surprise, given the absurd amount of money he could have made playing for a Saudi team and after Ronaldo chose to sign with one just months ago and turned his back on the team he’s been most associated with throughout his career.

Fans React

Fans’ reactions range widely. Some applaud Messi for refusing to play for a Saudi team despite the massive paycheck, others are sad to see him leave Barcelona, and some are shocked that he’s agreed to play for one of the lowest-ranked teams in MLSs.

2 yrs early for miami bruh… they're literally last in MLS,😭 https://t.co/wLFcpLwsTH — Blurry Face (@_soberslap_007) June 7, 2023

Immediate Impact

Whatever your feelings on Messi joining MLS, it’s already impacted the cost of tickets to see an Inter Miami game, as one fan points out. Tickets for a match have skyrocketed, which makes sense when that game is the league premiere of a World Cup winner.