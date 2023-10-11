Meta Employee Accidently Leaks Trending Topics on Threads

It looks like Meta's answer to Twitter (sorry, X): Threads will soon have a trending topics section, like almost every other social media network.

Since Launching in July, Meta has been busy rolling out new features for the microblogging platform to help it keep up with the competition; the latest addition will let users quickly find the most popular topics being discussed on the Instagram spinoff.

Although Meta hasn't officially confirmed that a trending topics section is coming to Threads, an employee at the social giant Behemoth accidentally posted a now-deleted screenshot showing the new feature in action.

How Will Trending Topics Work on Threads?

Since the screen shows an internal, still-in-development version of the Trending Topics section, there might be some minor changes when it inevitably is released to the public, but it's good to know it's on its way.

From the looks of things, Trending Topics will be found in the search tab, showing the most commented-on topics on the platform and the number of posts on each topic.

Threads search functions were recently expanded to let users find public posts using keywords.

An important update was released for the platform a few weeks ago to allow users to easily switch between accounts without signing out.

In August, Meta launched the web version of Threads, allowing users to access the social network via computer, as previously, the platform was only available on an app available for Android and iOS.

Source: 9to5 Mac