The 25 Best Meta Shows That Break the Fourth Wall

Many audiences enjoy when TV shows make fun of themselves and embrace the concept of being a TV series.

To be clear, meta and fourth-wall-breaks are not precisely the same, but they often go hand in hand. Some of these shows are purely meta, others break the fourth wall consistently, and some do both! But they all have fun with the creative concept of meta-humor to give viewers something refreshing and amusing.

1. 30 Rock (2006-2013)

Tina Fey’s sitcom, 30 Rock, is about the writers and other staff of a live comedy-skit show; sound familiar? Tina Fey worked on Saturday Night Live for nearly a decade and based this comedy on those experiences. So it’s a show about a show, and it doesn’t get more meta than that. Characters often reference TV cliches and inconsistencies and then playfully do them.

2. Community (2009-2015)

Community, created by Dan Harmon, is a sitcom that loves to play with parodies and spoofs, or “homages,” as they prefer to call them. The series pokes fun at sitcom tropes and has incredibly entertaining episodes that take on the formula for different genres. Rather than settle into a specific aesthetic, Community isn’t afraid to put on different hats.

3. Rick and Morty (2013- Present)

Another of Dan Harmon’s creations, Rick and Morty, mocks certain TV tropes and occasionally acknowledges that it’s a TV show. Characters will break the fourth wall, turn directly to the camera, and scream about how the show will go on for a hundred episodes and never go off the air.

4. Arrested Development (2003-2019)

Arrested Development is an irreverent sitcom that has unique meta elements. One of the most notable is the “Coming Up Next Week on Arrested Development” segment at the end of each episode. They’re not episode bumpers. The segments show self-contained scenes. Also, the show's awkward narrator speaks to the audience, breaking the fourth wall.

5. Seinfeld (1989-1998)

Compared to lots of shows here, Seinfeld is subtly meta. The show's concept is “a show about nothing,” having fun with the idea of a sitcom. The series heads to the deep end of the meta pool in the final season when Jerry and George try to sell the same TV concept to a network, meaning they’d be making the same show they’re already in.

6. Supernatural (2005-2020)

Since Supernatural was on for so long, they had plenty of time to play with formats and meta concepts. The later episodes lean hard into the meta concept, with narrations and monologues directed at the audience. The series is interesting because it only uses meta elements occasionally.

7. Fleabag (2016-2019)

Fleabag breaks the fourth wall in every episode, multiple times in the episode. Our nameless anti-hero turns to the camera to update us on the situation, sometimes during a conversation with someone. While the fourth wall is down through the whole series, the show shies away from meta-commentary.

8. Saved by the Bell (1989-1992)

Saved by the Bell, the original series, was a bit ahead of its time with the constant fourth wall breaks from Zack. Like in Fleabag, he often turns to the camera while everyone around him freezes to keep the audience in the loop and express his thoughts. We don’t think this show gets enough credit for its unique format.

9. Family Guy (1999-)

We’re lumping American Dad in with Family Guy for this list. Both shows from Seth MacFarlane reference themselves and sometimes talk directly to the audience. They’ll display faux advertisements, reference their network, and even joke about fan commentary.

10. The Office (2005-2013)

The mockumentary format might seem a little overdone at this point, but when The Office and Parks and Recreation first aired, it was delightfully quirky and different. This fake documentary format allows us to hear the characters’ thoughts without writers awkwardly shoehorning them. Modern Family is another example of the mockumentary style.

11. Malcolm in the Middle (2000-2006)

Malcolm in the Middle is a classic kids’ sitcom that breaks the fourth wall in every episode. Like Saved by the Bell and Fleabag, our protagonist is the only one who speaks to us. Malcolm laments, argues, and even jokes with the viewer, making him more relatable and easy to connect with.

12. BoJack Horseman (2014-2020)

BoJack Horseman takes a distinct and playful approach to meta. The show can be subtly self-referential and use gags and ongoing jokes to make fun of TV. Characters joke about how ridiculous things only happen on TV, and then something absurd happens to acknowledge that this is a TV show. That’s just the tip of the meta-iceberg with BoJack.

13. House of Cards (2013-2018)

Most meta shows are comedies, which House of Cards is not. This brutal series shows the dark underbelly of politics, and our evil main character consistently breaks the fourth wall. The very first episode begins with him lecturing the viewer while murdering an injured dog with his bare hands.

14. Ed, Edd n Eddy (1999-2008)

Ed, Edd n Eddy was a goofy animated show for kids that made reference jokes and broke the fourth wall often. The show makes off-hand pop culture puns, and characters talk to the camera or comment on audiences. It also uses quick parodies of famous movies and shows that probably went over most kids’ heads.

15. Episodes (2011-2017)

Similar to Seinfeld and 30 Rock, Episodes is a show about a show embracing meta to the fullest extent. Characters don’t break the fourth wall, but conceptually, the series is about itself, creating an endless mirror effect. It takes a satirical look at itself and unapologetically tackles realistic aspects of making TV.

16. Futurama (1999-)

Futurama’s use of meta concepts is tasteful but hilarious. They don’t throw it in your face. However, the later seasons have embraced meta more, with references to binge-watching the series, the unbelievable elements of the in-show world, and commentary on the ongoing plots.

17. Extras (2005-2007)

Extras is another show within a show, but this one focuses more on fame and the celebrity world. It also depicts a show's evolution before it makes it on air, which often involves drastic changes and watered-down ideas. It’s a wildly funny show with heartfelt moments and a refined approach to meta.

18. Moonlighting (1985-1989)

Moonlighting paved the way for many other shows on this list. The series was imperfect, but it gave us something modern and intriguing. They would tactfully break the fourth wall, reference the showwriters, and even joke about the time left in an episode to finish the plot.

19. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was a short-lived series with a main character who broke the fourth wall consistently. The show has many witty and candid moments and never took itself too seriously, which may be why it wasn’t a massive success.

20. Scream: The TV Series (2015)

As the name implies, we’re talking about the TV series and not the movie franchise. However, both share the same meta qualities. Scream is all about playing with horror movie tropes. Characters and plots tackle how the horror genre can influence real-life brutality and vice versa.

21. The Nanny (1993-1999)

Not many people give The Nanny credit for being so playfully meta. It referenced itself, actors in the show, and outside commentary without coming off as snobby or overly intellectual. The meta aspects of the series were accessible and made sense.

22. Phineas and Ferb (2007-2015, 2024-)

Phineas and Ferb recently got a reboot, so we can enjoy more meta hijinks from these two step-brothers. The formulaic animated show teems with meta-humor, from the references to the title sequence to the jokes about a never-ending summer. Every once in a while, the characters will momentarily break the fourth wall, sometimes with just a witty glance.

23. Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (2004-2007)

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide fully embraces breaking the fourth wall, and that’s the entire concept of the show. Ned writes this guide and talks to us about surviving middle school, making viewers part of the experience. The series also has some meta moments with running gags and actor references.

24. WandaVision (2021)

WandaVision isn’t just a show within a show; it’s several shows within a show. The series starts with a few episodes that each embody a different era of sitcoms. They even do a mockumentary episode, breaking the fourth wall. But the meta humor is what we love, as they directly address cliches, tropes, recasts, and TV culture.

25. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019-2023)

This series is delightfully silly and intensely meta. First, the show uses the mockumentary style. Second, it’s about the backstage process of the musical, capturing the show within a show idea. Third, the series acknowledges and references the original movies. They mention Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, bringing the films into the show’s universe.