Meta’s Threads Expands Into Europe in App’s Biggest Expansion

Meta's Threads, a social media app that has generated significant buzz since its launch, is gearing up for its most significant expansion yet: a full-scale launch in the European market. This strategic move comes after Threads has seen considerable success in other regions, marking a pivotal moment in Meta's global outreach efforts.

Navigating EU Regulations: A View-Only Version for Compliance

A critical aspect of Threads' European debut involves aligning with the stringent digital regulations of the European Union, notably the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act. Meta is considering the introduction of a view-only version of Threads for European users. This adaptation would enable users to browse content without the need to create a profile, aligning with EU regulations that emphasize user privacy and consent.

One of the significant challenges Meta faces with this expansion is how to generate an algorithmic feed for users who don't create profiles. The question of whether these users will be able to follow others on Threads remains uncertain. Additionally, while Threads currently does not display ads, its privacy labels on iOS indicate substantial data collection, partly due to its integration with Instagram for logging in.

Compliance With EU's Strict Data Collection Policies

The EU's rigorous standards, particularly under the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act, require large platforms to obtain explicit consent from users for data collection used in personalized ads. Meta's approach to compliance has already been seen with its paid subscription offerings for EU-based Facebook and Instagram users, allowing them to use these services without ads.

Considering Meta's strategy with Facebook and Instagram in the EU, it raises the question of whether Threads will adopt a similar paid subscription model for its European audience. This model would provide an ad-free experience while complying with EU regulations regarding data collection and user consent.

Anticipation Builds for Threads' European Launch

As the launch date approaches, there is growing anticipation among European users eager to explore Threads' unique social media experience. Meta has not yet made any official announcements about the rollout. But the Wall Street Journal's report indicates that the launch could be as soon as this December. Meta's meticulous adherence to EU regulations and its focus on user privacy and data protection are crucial for Threads' successful entry into the European market.

These efforts, aimed at aligning with regional standards, complement the app's remarkable growth, as emphasized by Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. During the company's third-quarter earnings call in October, Zuckerberg noted that Threads is on the verge of hitting 100 million monthly active users, a milestone that signals the app's broadening appeal and sets the stage for its ambitious goal of reaching 1 billion users in the coming years.