Virtual Play Money: Metaverse Games’ Popularity Explodes

You can work in the metaverse, buy and spend money in the metaverse, and now you can relax and play in the metaverse. In the ever-expanding metaverse, gamers flock to virtual worlds to battle each other.

Welcome to the gaming metaverse, where users use cryptocurrencies and battle other users to fill their crypto wallets.

As these gaming platforms rise in popularity, gaming platform Solitaired looked at which gaming metaverse is the most popular.

Solitaired looked at four factors when creating its popularity index: the number of monthly Google searches it receives, the number of monthly website visitors, the number of articles written about it in the past year, and the number of Twitter followers for each virtual world.

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity takes the crown as the most popular metaverse globally, with 3.4 million Google searches and 2.2 million website visitors every month – earning it the highest popularity score of any metaverse.

Axie Infinity snagged the honors with a near-perfect popularity score of 396 out of 400. The public searched for Axie Infinity a staggering 3.4 million times every month, and its website receives 2.2 million monthly visitors, more than any other metaverse game.

The game, which requires users to use Ethereum to purchase Pokémon-like monsters called Axies, allows you to battle against other Axies and earn crypto tokens while playing. In the past year alone, the media wrote 45,645 articles about Axie Infinity – an average of 125 articles every day.

Of course, not all news is good news. A significant amount of attention came to Axie Infinity when they were hacked in November of 2021. Interest in metaverse's dropping stock value outpaced the excitement of gameplay through the end of March, when it started recovering.

On the other hand, anticipation for the first annual Axiecon, coming to Barcelona, Spain in September. And just last week, they rolled out the first wave of the game's next, er previous chapter – Axie Infinity: Origin, which gained some steam on social media.

The Sandbox

The Sandbox ranks as the second most popular metaverse, scoring 166 out of 400 on the popularity index. The Sandbox game is searched 279,000 times every month on average, and its website receives 447,000 visitors each month on average.

Most notably, The Sandbox has the largest social following of any metaverse in the list, with 1,003,841 followers on Twitter, boosting its score and taking it into second place.

The metaverse platform gained significant popularity coming out of the pandemic in 2021, as more and more celebrities and major corporations were revealed to be playing, buying, and selling in The Sandbox. Earlier this year, several financial analysts started recommending further investment in The Sandox, likely driving consumers to search and learn more about it.

Decentraland

Decentraland ranked third overall, based on the four popularity factors scoring 145 out of 400. The 3D browser-based metaverse receives a massive 705,000 visitors to its site each month and 311,000 monthly searches. In addition, a jaw-dropping 19,720 articles have been written about the virtual world in the past year alone, maintaining an average of 54 articles a day.

Decentraland has made huge strides in virtual real estate in competition with The Sandbox. Decentraland is valued higher due to restricting the volume of virtual land. Unfortunately, they also put additional limits on their market value, and may soon be surpassed by their chief rival. Especially as The Sandbox is more attuned to the gaming community, which clearly is driving attention to the various metaverses.

Runners-Up

With 182,000 searches, Star Atlas takes the fourth metaverse spot for monthly searches and 55,400 website visitors each month.

Bloktopia rates the fifth most popular, accruing 50,000 searches each month and 32,400 monthly website visitors.

A spokesperson for Solitaired commented on the findings: “While constructing a true metaverse remains a somewhat ethereal concept at present, the huge uptake in people searching for ‘play-to-earn’ games suggests many are already eager to jump into a virtual second life.

“The broad appeal of many metaverse games comes from the financial benefit users stand to gain. Some of the most popular metaverse games allow players to earn, buy and trade land or items using cryptocurrency, which incentivizes players to sign up and remain invested in their virtual worlds long into the future.”

