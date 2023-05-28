Don’t Make These Mexico City Mistakes

Mexico's largest and capital city, Mexico City, had long been a desired destination for me, and I was thrilled to make that dream a reality. Planning can be essential for any trip, but neither my travel companion nor I wanted to over plan. We wanted to leave some flexibility in our itinerary. Luckily, we only had a few mistakes but here's a list of Mexico City mistakes and misconceptions you can learn from as you prepare for a trip to Ciudad de Mexico, commonly known as CDMX.

Underestimating the Altitude

Mexico City sits at over 7,000 feet above sea level, making it nearly 1,500 feet higher than the mile-high city of Denver, and it should be kept in mind not to overdo it. Staying properly hydrated, including on the lips and skin, and walking at a leisurely pace should prevent any illness from occurring. Luckily, the altitude in Mexico didn't affect us, but certainly, it is an element to be prepared for, especially during warm weather months.

Not Properly Planning for Spending Money

Make sure to have at least some of the local currency, pesos. Most places in the city will not accept American dollars or any other currency, and most smaller businesses only take cash. However, most restaurants accept credit and debit cards and bring their machine to the table, which makes the process safer. Be sure to have smaller increments for tips, bus fares, and restroom fees.

We found we got a better exchange rate using an ATM to get cash than converting dollars at the airport.

Thinking Mexican (and Tex-Mex) Food is the Only Option

Mexico City is full of diverse food choices, partly due to the vast cultural influences that make up the city. Culinary influences in the city come from many places, and there are a surprising variety of American fast-food chains and other restaurants available. You can find a taqueria in most city areas, but we also dined on pizza, Italian, and traditional Mexican food.

Anyone looking for Tex-Mex and American-style Mexican food will be disappointed as traditional, native Mexican food is quite different, without heavy creams and cheeses.

Taking a Taxi Around Town

Taxis in Mexico City are not regulated or controlled. Therefore, visitors are only advised to take them if someone in your party can speak well in Spanish with the driver, negotiate a rate ahead of time, and communicate the destination. Drivers will often be vocal about trying to get a fare outside events, and it's best to ignore them and use a rideshare app like Uber or the Mexican equivalent, Didi.

Additionally, learning to navigate the expansive and readily available public transportation options for just around 25 cents each is also a good option.

Being on a Strict Time Plan

Mexican culture moves at a different place than most Americans are used to. Meals are eaten later, businesses are open at varying times, and traffic can wreak havoc in an attempt to be on time for a destination.

Heading across town for a baseball game which should have taken 20 minutes, took over 90 minutes due to traffic. We had been pre-warned about this, but our attempt to arrive early still went awry. Having patience and flexibility to “go with the flow” and planning ahead for a rigid start time is necessary. Additionally, a business's reported hours on Google were not always up-to-date.

Expecting Everyone to Speak English

It may seem obvious, and while many speak English, it's not polite to expect it. You could see the locals' faces drop as a foreigner approached to ask a question, fearing they would have to speak in English. Fortunately, on our trip, I speak decent Spanish and would quickly set their minds at ease in speaking Spanish with them. Learning some basic phrases and having a translation app at the ready will aid communication while in Mexico.

Planning for an American Bathroom Experience

It's one of the most necessary places to find and use, but it's essential to understand the differences between the U.S. and Mexico. First, restrooms labeled “M” are not for men but for women since the Spanish word for women is Mujeres. Second, there are typically small trashcans in each stall because toilet paper is not flushed but rather discarded in the trash.

Lastly, for the few public places in Mexico offering a bathroom, there is often a small charge to use them, payable to an attendant either inside or outside the restroom.

Dining in a restaurant or visiting a cultural institution will typically offer free bathrooms, but it is expected to also tip a few pesos for the restroom attendants.

Drinking Unfiltered or Non-Boiled Tap Water

This advice applies to all of Mexico, but locals only drink the water after boiling it or running it through a filter. Our Airbnb had a water filtration system, and at restaurants, we asked for a bottle of water, either natural or mineral. Bottled water (one-liter size) is readily available in most places and usually only costs around $2 or less. Don't try tap water, even at the highest-end establishments, but asking for ice is okay as it is made with purified water.

A Perception of Mexico City as Unsafe, Dirty, and Smog-Filled

More of a misconception than a mistake, but it couldn't be further from the truth. Mexico City is a grand city with a large population, but it's also beautiful and clean, with friendly locals eager to show pride in their city. We noticed someone working hard on every corner, sweeping the sidewalks and clearing trash and other debris every day. Each city neighborhood is different, and some areas are less safe than others, so keeping your guard up is still essential.

Staying In Only Tourist Areas

Mexico City has some great neighborhoods, including Roma, Condesa, Polanco, and Coyocan– each with unique traits. While many tourists look only toward downtown hotel stays, there are plenty of other options for places to stay. To experience local life, we chose an Airbnb in the heart of the Roma Note area, with an eatery or store on nearly every corner. Choosing this route provided a full kitchen, multiple rooms, and daily interaction with locals.

Our enjoyment of the city was enhanced in our local neighborhood as we could immerse ourselves and receive local recommendations. Hundreds of apartments are available through Airbnb in many excellent areas of CDMX, perfect for extended stays or groups needing more space.

As the capital of Mexico, Mexico City boasts many beautiful attractions, food, and culture for visitors to explore. We enjoyed all three and were mostly mistake-free, which even seasoned travelers can make. With some research and advice, these can be avoided for an incredible experience in Mexico City.

