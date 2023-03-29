Greater Miami Is The Most Unsafe Environment for Plastic Surgery

Dr. Humberto Palladino, owner of Top Aesthetics, believes that Miami remains one of the most unsafe areas for plastic surgery in the United States.

One of the leading practitioners in aesthetic surgery, Dr. Palladino reputation as a world-renowned, board-certified plastic surgeon precedes him. Palladino is based in Oakland Park, FL, and services the Greater Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Boca Raton areas.

According to Palladino, Miami can be a dangerous place for plastic surgery. He says many practices lack solid aftercare protocols and educational resources for patients. Many establishments and doctors in the area have been penalized for wrongdoing, failing to follow the standard of care protocols, and other violations. Palladino points out some practices in the area are well known for their illegal operations and unqualified staff.

All this leads to persistent negative perceptions of surgical procedures in the greater Miami area, especially in terms of safety.

But this board-certified surgeon is driven to stand out and make a difference in an unsafe working environment.

About Dr. Humberto Palladino

Originally from Argentina, Dr. Humberto Palladino completed his medical residency at Texas Tech in El Paso, Texas, and trained as a plastic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He participates in volunteer work, helping people worldwide through his personal service.

Despite the negative impression people have of others in his profession, Palladino is looking forward to expansion. He recently launched Las Olas Med Spa in Fort Lauderdale, and plans to also set up a unique medical spa in the U.S. where people can get Botox fillers and IV therapies for hormone replacement and more.

“We're way more efficient, and we provide all these ancillary services of recovery care that are extremely necessary and completely underestimated,” says Dr. Palladino.

Aftercare Help

Patients who undergo surgery require a significant amount of aftercare help, especially when they are in a condition that limits physical movement. To better serve customers, the respected plastic surgeon and his team have created an in-house system that enables patients to access their services and get updates in real time, improving the customer experience.

“Every position counts just as much as the next one,” he explains. “It's all about safety and the patient’s experience,” he explains. “We have been developing this system where AI and automation make the workflow so much safer and more efficient.”

Quality Patient Care

Today, he has built a solid reputation and track record of providing quality patient care and staying abreast of exciting advances in plastic surgery technologies and techniques. But it has been a lot of work to build patient confidence and make them see the client-focused after-care services that Dr. Palladino and his team offer.

“We want to make sure that people understand,” the surgeon explains, “because Florida practices have this bad reputation. If you come to Florida, we're making a significant push saying, ‘we are the safest place, safer than your neighbor surgeon, and we're going to take care of you as you deserve.’”

With a journey in surgery spanning over 20 years and numerous happy customers in his rearview, Dr. Palladino points out, “We do have the talent and the vision to see things. Looking at our Google reviews, you'll see what the people are talking about; they feel great. They feel happy about the results but, most importantly, about their experience while under our care.”

From the desk receptionists that answer calls and speak with patients, to the post-op team that cares for them after, Dr. Palladino ensures a structure and a team that gives clients and patients that lasting, unforgettable positive experience when they come through their doors.

Palladino employs only cutting-edge technology in his procedures: from breast augmentations, lift or reductions, brow lifts, chin surgeries, and lip surgeries to tummy tucks, arm lifts, body fat transfers, and liposuction. He regularly performs facelift operations, eyelid surgery, rhinoplasties, male facial rejuvenation, and more.

For Dr. Humberto Palladino, a comprehensive approach to patient care is about providing a holistic approach to recovery at a rate that won't send clients into shock post-surgery.

“Although there are surgeons out there that have comparable results to ours; they don't offer everything that we offer and much less for the price that we offer, more in the lines of providing this comprehensive approach to the care where the patient has everything they need.”

Responsible In-House Team

Dr. Palladino admits that the field of surgery can be a highly complex business, which is why he is also focused on nurturing a proactive and responsible in-house team for his clients to interface with. They are very particular and deliberate about providing proper aftercare to patients. The trained staff is essential to helping post-op clients get help with even simple tasks such as getting to the restroom, changing their dressings and clothes, and getting in and out of bed.

The practice also has other teams for postoperative massages and assisting with medications.

“Massages are very important after surgery, especially when you have liposuction,” Palladino explains. “You get this amount of fluid overload that you need to get removed, you're going to have to take medications, and there's a schedule to take medications. You're going to have to change your dressing; you're going to want to take a shower.”

Dr. Humberto Palladino credits his success as a surgeon who's also running a business to his ability to multitask comfortably, a process that he has mastered over the years.

As he says, it’s not entirely about the technical issues of pulling a suture and cutting, but it's also about the other aspects of being able to care about a patient going forward. It’s the ability to be versatile and do more than one thing simultaneously.

“You need to know exactly what needs to happen before the surgery,” he clarifies, “to ensure that the patient is suited for surgery or will not have a complication. You need to know how to operate, and then you need to know what happens after because that's the most critical part to ensure a safe and successful outcome.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.