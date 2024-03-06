Miami Breaks up With Spring Breakers: “It’s Not Us, It’s You”

Miami Beach is trying to change its image as the ultimate spring break destination. On March 2nd, the city launched a video campaign announcing its plans to enforce strict rules for students and visitors.

Miami first announced the initiative in mid-February in a press release.

Activities Deemed Illegal

The rules are particularly strict during what the city calls “highest-impact weekends,” namely March 7 – 10 and March 14 – 17. During these times, the city anticipates the largest crowds to descend upon its beaches and streets.

Last spring break, two people died in back-to-back shootings in South Beach, plus 573 people were arrested. These new rules are an effort to avoid repeating the same chaos and violence.

Now, you can be fined or arrested if you consume alcohol in public or drive under the influence. Plus, be prepared to face similar consequences for smoking marijuana or tobacco in public.

Activities and Substances Prohibited on the Beach

Besides the general activities Miami will no longer tolerate, some particular restrictions apply to the city's beaches.

Large tents, coolers, and tables are no longer allowed on the beach, and loud music is also prohibited. The city will enforce these rules by adding extra security every Thursday to Sunday in March.

“We're breaking up with spring break,” the Miami Beach website reads. “Expect curfews, security searches, and bag checks at beach access points, early beach entrance closures, DUI checkpoints, bumper-to-bumper traffic, road closures, and arrests for drug possession and violence.”

Airbnb and VRBO Short-Term Rentals Prohibited

Besides listing the activities and things that are now prohibited, the website also offers a reminder about short-term rentals.

Booking Airbnb and VRBO rentals in the city for less than six months and one day is illegal. As such, you can't legally book an Airbnb for spring break.

Those who break the law by allowing spring break revelers to book accommodations during spring break will be fined $1,000 per day per violation. The fine increases to $5,000 per day per violation if they're repeat offenders.

Flat Parking Rates

Miami also plans to use a flat parking rate of $30 in the Entertainment District. Residents, access card holders, permit holders, and employees do not need to pay the flat rate.

Do not use the Park Mobile app to pay. Instead, pay by credit card at the exit lane directly to site attendants.

Other Restrictions

Other measures Miami announced to deter over-the-top partygoers and celebrations in the city include a nonresident towing rate of $516 plus a $30 administrative fee.

The city will also limit beach entrances to 5, 10, and 12 streets and use security checkpoints to check for prohibited items. Beach entrances close at 6pm.

Liquor stores in the Entertainment District will also have to close their doors at 8pm each night.

Fort Lauderdale Poised To Steal Spring Break Thunder

Unlike Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale seems poised to become the new center of the spring breakers' world this March. Its mayor told USA Today that his city is embracing spring break.

“We understand that spring break often brings young people looking to have a good time,” he said. “As long as they maintain a conduct you know doesn't destroy property, we feel spring break is a welcome opportunity for Fort Lauderdale to host.”