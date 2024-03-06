Michelle Obama Confirms: No Presidential Run In 2024

Author: Claire ConwayEdited by: Julia Fisher
Politics
michelle obama
Former President Barack Obama has fully supported President Joe Biden's re-election campaign. But many Democrats are wondering about the role his wife, Michelle Obama, might play.

A Potential Replacement

Looking ahead to November, Democrats are eager to see Michelle Obama take on a more prominent role in the campaign. Some are even quietly discussing that she could step in as a replacement for Biden on the 2024 ticket, which has sparked interest from both Democrats and Republicans, albeit for different reasons.

Supporters of Republican front-runner Donald Trump are particularly focused on Michelle Obama replacing Biden to weaken the president's chances and energize the GOP base.

However, Michelle Obama's office has clarified that she has no plans to run for office in 2024. Crystal Carson, director of communications for her office, stated, “As former First Lady Michelle Obama has expressed several times over the years, she will not be running for president. Mrs. Obama supports President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' re-election campaign.”

Sources familiar with Michelle Obama's plans say she intends to support the Biden campaign this fall, much like she did four years ago. However, her involvement is expected to be limited, reflecting her other commitments and her reluctance to fully return to politics.

A Reluctant Participant

Many close to Biden expect the campaign to capitalize on Michelle Obama's star power later on when more swing voters are paying attention. A senior Biden adviser mentioned early talks with Obama's team about campaign activities, highlighting their shared interest in her nonpartisan voter registration group, When We All Vote.

Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz expressed gratitude for the Obamas' past support and welcomed their involvement in the current campaign. However, Michelle Obama has consistently expressed reluctance about running for office. She told Oprah Winfrey in a Netflix special that politics is tough and not something she feels deeply passionate about.

In a 2022 BBC interview, she stated her dislike for questions about running for president. While she has not completely ruled out holding public office, she has clarified that politics is not her calling.

Mystery Running Mate

During the summer of 2020, there was talk about who might join Biden as his running mate. In an interview with CNN, Alisyn Camerota jokingly suggested Michelle Obama. Jill Biden chuckled at the idea, saying she would love it if Michelle agreed, but she believed Michelle was done with politics. Jill praised Michelle's talents and said it would be wonderful if she joined.

However, some people close to Michelle Obama were not pleased with Jill Biden's response. Obama's office then suggested new talking points. These points would highlight Michelle's abilities and work with When We All Vote without closing the door on her future in public office. They wanted to clarify that Michelle Obama is talented and capable of anything she chooses to do, whether she involves herself in politics or not. 

