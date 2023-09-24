Michelle Obama Pregnancy Photos Go Viral on Twitter. Do You See The Problem?

If you thought AI-generated content was just about your college essay or your child's book report, think again. We've now entered the age of AI-generated photos, and none stick out more than the recent viral pictures of Michelle Obama when she was pregnant with Sasha and Malia.

X, formerly Twitter, had a field day when pictures of the former First Lady of the United States showed a very expectant Michelle in different nature scenes.

Breaking News

The pictures hit mainstream social media on September 20th when X user @CharlotteEmmaUK posted this picture montage to the platform.

BREAKING: Michelle Obama silences ALL conspiracy theorists and demands a universal apology after FINALLY releasing glowing pregnancy photos when she was expecting Sasha and Malia. pic.twitter.com/rMFs3XbqF9 — Charlotte, The Baroness 💫 (@CharlotteEmmaUK) September 20, 2023

With more than 865K views, the post spread like wildfire on the site, garnering more than 4,000 comments in its short lifespan.

Conspiracy Central

The Internet can be a tricky place. On the one hand, once you put something online, it never really goes away, and yet a viral post can be yesterday's news if you can't produce repeatable interest.

When it comes to the former First Lady, however, the interest is certainly there thanks in part to massively popular conspiracy theories. Among the many conspiracy theories surrounding Michelle Obama is that she is a transgender woman.

This myth was perpetuated by Joan Rivers and is most likely the number one area of conspiracy about Mrs. Obama. Still, despite the apparent miss of these artificially created photos, there is a lesson we can learn.

Virtual Trust

The adage, “Don't trust everything you read,” now goes the same for everything you see. If it's on the Internet, you should treat it with skepticism, do your own research, and conclude whether what you're reading, seeing, or even listening to is authentic and provable.

For instance, the pictures of Michelle Obama feature one in which her left hand has six fingers, and her facial distortions are front and center. There is a silver lining here, despite the comments having funny and angry reactions. We know they're fake.

Future of AI Content

In recent weeks, artificial intelligence has made headlines for everything from massive missteps to ChatGPT's functionality and everything in between. But what about when we can't tell the difference between what's fake and real? What happens when that article you read or that video you watch is created so well that you can't decipher the truth?

That's what human creators are working to salvage, not just our reputations or paychecks but the humanity no machine can fully replicate. So the next time you see a set of badly botched “real” photos, watch a terribly edited “authentic” video or read an article that makes no sense in the real world, remember the repercussions of passing that info on to others without confirming the source of information.

We can continue to flush out the truth by calling out the fake news, misinformation, and false media. If people can get angry over some very obvious fake photos, the need to hold AI-generated content to the strictest of standards has never been greater.

Source: X, Yahoo.