Michelle Williams to Narrate Britney Spears Memoir

Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Williams will narrate the audiobook version of Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman in Me. Spears will record an introduction for the audiobook and Williams will narrate the rest.

“This book has been a labor of love and all the emotions that come with it,” Spears said in a statement shared with People. “Reliving everything has been exciting, heart-wrenching, and emotional, to say the least. For those reasons, I will only be reading a small part of my audiobook. I am so grateful to the amazing Michelle Williams for reading the rest of it.”

Williams responded simply, “I stand with Britney” in a statement.

In an Instagram post dated September 29, Spears wrote, “Positive affirmations are important to me at the moment. I say this because I am going through a divorce. Having to reflect my past in a book was not easy. I'm taking it one day at a time and learning to breathe.”

The Woman in Me publisher Simon & Schuster describes Spears' memoir as “a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope. In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court. The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable and changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

Jennifer Bergstrom, senior VP and publisher of Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, says, “Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery. I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact—and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The official The Woman in Me description on the Simon & Schuster website reads, “Written with remarkable candor and humor, Spears’ groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last.”

Spears' problematic conservatorship ended in November 2021 and she announced her memoir a few months later in February 2022. Now the “Toxic” singer is going through a difficult divorce from Sam Asghari and making fans concerned about her welfare as she dances with maybe-fake knives on social media.

Both the print and audiobook versions of Britney Spears' The Woman in Me are available for purchase on October 24.