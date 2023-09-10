Our Guide to Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party at Disney World

A chill is in the air, and seasonal drinks at your favorite coffee shop are back. This can only mean one thing: Fall is almost here. With it comes our favorite time of the year: Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party at Disney World!

Our Guide to Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is not included with regular admission to the park. It is a separately ticketed event hosted on select nights after park hours until November 1 from 7 p.m. to midnight. Below, read our tips and guide to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney World.

Plan Ahead for The Party

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a ticketed event, meaning you'll have to plan and prepare before you go. Pick the night you want, and make sure you have enough energy to go to all the fun events that the night has. There are 5 hours of festivities once the sun goes down and the frights do up. The night includes a parade, characters, fireworks, and more!

The dates for the fun are selling out quickly, so be sure to get them soon. The dates that are still available are September 26, 28, 29, and for October, the dates available are 1, 3, 5, 6, 9 – 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, and November 1. Halloween is all sold out, so if you plan on going around that time, you'll have to book around the spooky date.

Enjoy The Parade

Visitors' favorite Disney villains will stride down Main Street, U.S.A., alongside Disney heroes, the Haunted Mansion graveyard diggers, and other famous characters. Parades occur nightly during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Twice nightly, this beloved cavalcade brings forth an assortment of fiendishly fun floats as each land of the Magic Kingdom park comes together to celebrate Mickey's “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade. During the parade, you can see your favorite Disney friends wearing Halloween costumes as they prepare to trick-or-treat down Main Street, U.S.A. You can also see Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow run amuck dressed as their favorite Halloween sisters—the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus!

Representing the Haunted Mansion from Liberty Square, the Hitchhiking Ghosts and the spectral Bride glide among the waltzing spirits. It wouldn't be a Halloween party without some scary creatures – you'll see a wicked assortment of Disney Villains reign over a Fantastyland-inspired grand finale. The parade is a nightly event at 9:15 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. Get to the parade route 15-20 minutes before it starts to get a good view and a good spot for you and your family.

Dress in Costume! Yes, Even You, Adults!

It's not a Halloween party without Halloween festivities. The Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is one of the few times those over the age of 14 can dress up in costume. Before planning your outfits, double-check the costume guidelines for these special events.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Costume Guidelines:

Disney may deny admission to anyone or remove anyone wearing attire that is considered inappropriate.

While guests may dress as their favorite characters, they cannot pose for pictures or sign autographs.

Costumes must be family-friendly, not obstructive, offensive, violent, or objectionable.

Costumes must not contain weapons that resemble or could be mistaken for real weapons.

Costumes may not contain sharp or pointed objects or materials that might accidentally strike another guest.

Guests who do not abide by the guidelines may be refused entry or removed unless their costumes can be modified to acceptable standards.

Following these guidelines will help you make the most of your costumed experience and ensure you participate in all the Halloween festivities.

What to Do at The Party

There's a lot to do when you're at the party, so be sure to check out all the events happening and plan ahead when building a schedule. The events below are not to be missed, so plan enough time in your night to see it all.

Jack Skellington hosts the fireworks show “Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular.” This dazzling, entertaining fireworks display features state-of-the-art projection effects, lasers, lights, and fireworks.

If you want more villains, check out “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular.” Hosted by the mischievous Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus, this not-to-be-missed event is a wicked fun fest. Guests can expect appearances from Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie, and Maleficent. The show has a variety of Disney villains and amazing dancers, wild visual projections, and otherworldly special effects.

Plan to Trick or Treat

Ensure you're wearing sensible and comfortable footwear, as there will be a lot of trick-or-treating! All guests for Mickey's Party receive a reusable trick-or-treat bag with a fun Halloween design. All the candy is individually wrapped and usually a mix of chocolate, peanuts, and non-chocolate treats. For those with allergies, you will receive a teal-colored bag where you can get tokens to redeem for safe candy at allergy treat stations.

If free candy isn't enough for you and your friends and family, there are some special edition treats for you and your family to enjoy. Some items are also available during regular park hours, while some are only offered during the party. It's important to note that some of these unique, event-exclusive treats for purchase can have long lines and can sell out later in the night, mainly if crowd levels are high. If you plan to try a specific treat, get it before it's gone.

Remember, It's a Party!

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is just that: a party! With some planning, you, your family, and your friends can make the most of the special night. Be sure to check out some of the other seasonal happenings at Disney, and make sure your hotel is booked!