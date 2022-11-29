Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party: Our Definitive Guide

Despite what the calendar says, it's still a balmy 85 degrees most days in Orlando, FL. And what better time to visit the happiest place on earth than the most wonderful season of all?

Walt Disney World is well known for its holiday celebrations – especially at Christmastime. Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is the crown jewel of the holiday festivities.

Here's everything you need to know in this definitive guide to taking part in Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.

What Is Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party?

Gone are the days of leisurely planning a Disney Parks vacation. Thanks to the pandemic and technological advancements, a Disney vacation requires more forethought and planning than in years past.

It's important to note that special events such as Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party take place “after hours” and require separate admission from regular park tickets. The party itself is a (potentially) 8-hour event that includes a specially-themed parade and fireworks, low wait times on favorite attractions, as well as free cookies and hot cocoa.

How To Attend the Party

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is a special or “hard ticket” event. A hard ticket means regular park passes or annual pass holder guests will not automatically receive entry with their ticket.

However, if you visit the Magic Kingdom on your party day, you do not have to leave the park and return at party time. Park Pass reservations are not required when using your party ticket, but a Park Pass reservation is required if entering the Magic Kingdom before 4 pm with regular admission.

Party Dates and Hours

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party dates for 2022 are:

December: 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 9, 11, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20, 22

Ticket prices range from $149 to $199 for adults, and children ages 3-9 are $10 less. Passholders and DVC members can save $10 on ticket costs.

Party ticket holders may enter the Magic Kingdom as early as 4 pm on the day of their party. However, the party officially begins at 7 pm and lasts until midnight.

Don't Purchase Genie+ on Party Day

One of the main advantages of attending a special event at Walt Disney World is the shorter ride lines. Genie+ cannot be used during the party time from 7 pm to midnight, so that would be an unnecessary cost to add to your ticket.

However, if you plan to visit another park or enter the Magic Kingdom earlier than 4 pm, you may consider adding Genie+ to skip the lines before the party begins.

What Is Included in the Party Ticket?

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is not a cheap ticket, so what is included in the cost? Besides specialty fireworks and parades, there is also a stage show, cookies and cocoa, and several dance parties.

In 2022, Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration will occur at the Cinderella Castle stage several times throughout the night. The last show of the night will most likely be the least crowded.

Additionally, dance parties such as Club Tinsel, A Totally Tomorrowland Christmas, and Disney Junior Jingle Jam are all included with your ticket.

Guests can visit different treat locations throughout the park to receive a free cookie and a free cup of hot cocoa. In years past, there has also been eggnog and some allergy-friendly options. Unfortunately, no specific treat announcements have been made yet for 2022.

Unique Experiences at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party

Main Street, U.S.A., is quite a busy location at the Magic Kingdom. It contains multiple shopping venues, the only Starbucks in the park, and that all-important castle photo opportunity.

During Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, snow, or “snoap” a nickname Disney Parks fans lovingly use, falls from the Main Street buildings and gives the Orlando park the brief appearance of a white Christmas.

As previously mentioned, Mickey's Most Merriest Celebration, Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks, and Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade are viewable during the special event only.

All of these unique opportunities are best viewed from Main Street, U.S.A., or the hub area of Cinderella Castle.

Special Character Opportunities

Also, certain characters only appear at special events. Just like Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, the Christmas party offers both seasonally dressed characters and rare characters. Past appearances have included Santa Goofy, Jack Skellington as “Sandy Claws,” and Sally.

Wait times to meet these unique characters can be lengthy, so plan accordingly if character photos are essential.

Enjoy Party Treats

In addition to special characters, Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party also has special treats! Complimentary cookies and milk, hot chocolate or eggnog are handed out at various stations throughout the park. In addition, there are special treats and drinks for purchase only available during party time.

Unlike Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, no treat bags are provided. Consuming all the cookies offered during the party might be challenging, so bring a zip-top bag to take them home.

Is Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party Worth It?

Finally, let's discuss the party ticket's “worth.” Cost and worth can be subjective, but the value of a special event at Walt Disney World is undeniable. A one-day park ticket to the Magic Kingdom starts at $107 plus tax.

While the lowest party ticket price is more than $107, what is included in the party ticket justifies the extra cost. Short wait times, unique experiences, and included treats make Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party the highlight of the holiday season.

