Microsoft Closes Staggering $69 Billion Activision Deal

Microsoft has finally closed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard after surviving a gauntlet of regulatory scrutiny.

The deal is the largest in Microsoft's 48-year history and comes after the company spent more than a year battling the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US, the European Commission, and the UK's Competition and Markets Authority all raised objections to the transaction.

The CMA gave the deal the nod on Friday after Microsoft agreed to guarantee Ubisoft streaming rights to Activision games for the next 15 years, clearing the final roadblock to the deal, which will see Microsoft control the rights to some of gaming's biggest franchises, including Call of Duty, Candy Crush and World of Warcraft.

To put this in perspective for non-gamers, the deal, initially announced in January 2022, is as significant as Disney buying Netflix.

“Today we start the work to bring beloved Activision, Blizzard, and King franchises to Game Pass and other platforms,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said in a blog post. “We'll share more about when you can expect to play in the coming months.”

Microsoft Deal Overcomes Regulator Roadblocks

Although Microsoft said it expected to close the transaction by the end of June 2023, the two companies agreed to extend the deadline to October 18 after several delays due to regulatory approval.

In May, Microsoft placated EU regulators by agreeing to license Activision Blizzard games to rival game-streaming platforms, including Boosteroid, Nvidia, Nware, and Ubitus.

They also signed agreements with Rival platform holders PlayStation and Nintendo to guarantee Call of Duty would appear on their hardware for the next ten years. This was a massive boon for Nintendo fans as Activision's flagship military shooter has been conspicuously absent from the Switch since its launch in 2017.

FTC Still Has Concerns About Ms-Acti Deal

In July, the FTC had asked for a preliminary injunction to stop the deal from the San Francisco federal district court. However, after five days of hearings, including testimony from Microsoft's biggest console competitor Sony, Judge Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley sided with Microsoft. She disagreed with the FTC's assertion that the deal would hurt consumers by giving Xbox console maker exclusive access to blockbuster games, including Call of Duty.

The agency then took the case to the US Appeals Court, which also denied the FTC's motion to stop the deal temporarily.

On Friday, the FTC said it still has concerns about the deal, which it believes remains a “threat to competition.”

“We remain focused on the federal appeal process despite Microsoft and Activision closing their deal in advance of a scheduled December appeals court hearing,” FTC spokesperson Victoria Graham said. “Microsoft and Activision's new agreement with Ubisoft presents a whole new facet to the merger that will affect American consumers, which the FTC will assess as part of its ongoing administrative proceeding. The FTC continues to believe this deal is a threat to competition.”