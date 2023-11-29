Midwest Magic: 24 Unique Stops for Your Road Trip Adventure

Planning a road trip through the heart of America? Get ready for an unforgettable journey filled with quirky surprises and offbeat wonders. The Midwest, often dubbed the Heartland, is not just about cornfields and open highways; it's a treasure trove of unique attractions that'll make your road trip an adventure like no other. From giant roadside sculptures to bizarre museums, here are the most intriguing and offbeat stops across the Midwest.

1. The World's Largest Ball of Twine in Cawker City, Kansas

This massive ball of twine weighs over 20,000 pounds and measures more than 40 feet in circumference. It was started by a farmer in 1953 and has been growing ever since. Visitors can add their own twine to the ball and join the annual Twine-a-thon festival.

2. The World's Largest Six-Pack in La Crosse, Wisconsin

The giant six-pack of beer is actually a set of storage tanks for the City Brewery. Each tank can hold 22,000 barrels of beer, enough to fill 7.3 million cans. The six-pack is decorated with the brewery's logo and has a slogan that reads “Old Style, America's Best.”

3. The World's Largest Hairball in Sturgis, South Dakota

This somewhat gross but fascinating exhibit is a real hairball taken from a cow's stomach. It weighs 55 pounds and measures 38 inches in circumference. It is displayed in a glass case at the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum and Hall of Fame. It's also known as a bezoar stone and is believed to have medicinal properties.

4. The World's Largest Basket in Newark, Ohio

The largest basket in the world is actually the former headquarters of the Longaberger Company, a maker of handcrafted baskets. The basket-shaped building is 160 feet long, 120 feet wide, and 65 feet high. It has seven stories, a glass atrium, and two giant handles on the roof.

5. The World's Largest Rocking Chair in Fanning, Missouri

This huge rocking chair measures 42 feet tall and 20 feet wide. It was built in 2008 by a local general store owner and is made of steel and recycled materials. The chair can rock back and forth but is usually locked for safety reasons.

6. The World's Largest Cherry Pie in Traverse City, Michigan

This delicious pie was baked in 1987 to celebrate the city's 150th anniversary. It weighed 28,350 pounds and had a diameter of 17 feet and 6 inches. It used 5,000 pounds of cherries, 1,500 pounds of sugar, and 900 pounds of flour. It was served to thousands of people.

7. The World's Largest Corn Maze in Spring Grove, Illinois

The incredible corn maze covers 33 acres of land and has ten miles of trails. It was created in 1998 by a family farm and has a different yearly theme. The maze features bridges, towers, checkpoints, and puzzles. It is open from September to November.

8. The World's Largest Loon in Vergas, Minnesota

This is a vast bird statue that is 20 feet tall and weighs 2,500 pounds. It was built in 1963 by a local artist and is a tribute to the state bird of Minnesota. The loon is located on the shore of Long Lake and is lit up at night. It's also the centerpiece of the annual Looney Daze festival.

9. The World's Largest Popcorn Ball in Sac City, Iowa

The gigantic popcorn ball is 12 feet in diameter and weighs 9,370 pounds. It was made in 2016 by hundreds of volunteers who used 900 pounds of popcorn, 2,700 pounds of sugar, and 1,400 pounds of syrup. The popcorn ball is displayed in a glass enclosure outside the Sac City Museum.

10. The World's Largest Pencil in St. Louis, Missouri

The impressive pencil is 76 feet long and weighs 21,500 pounds. It was made in 2007 by a pencil company and is a replica of their yellow No. 2 pencil. It has a graphite core, a pink eraser, and a metal band. It is displayed outside a children's museum.

11. The World's Largest Fork in Springfield, Missouri

The largest fork in the world is 35 feet tall and weighs 11 tons. It was created in 1998 by a restaurant chain and was originally located in New York. It was moved to Springfield in 2009 and is now part of a culinary school. It is made of polished stainless steel and has four tines.

12. The World's Largest Wind Chime in Casey, Illinois

This musical chime is 55 feet tall and has five metal tubes that range from 42 to 49 feet long. It was built in 2011 by a local artist and is part of a collection of oversized objects in the town. The chime can be played by visitors using a hammer and a rope.

13. The World's Largest Badger in Birnamwood, Wisconsin

The world's largest, fierce-looking badger is 40 feet long and 12 feet high. It was created in 1987 by a taxidermist and is made of fiberglass and steel. The badger is mounted on a trailer and is usually parked outside a gas station. It is also used as a float in parades and festivals.

14. The World's Largest Strawberry in Strawberry Point, Iowa

The world's largest strawberry is a fruity marvel, measuring 15 feet in height. Beautifully crafted from fiberglass, this remarkable sculpture celebrates the town's association with strawberries, an homage to its agricultural roots. It's a delightful roadside attraction that offers a unique piece of Americana for travelers exploring the Hawkeye State.

15. The World's Largest Holstein Cow in New Salem, North Dakota

The huge cow is 38 feet high and 50 feet long. It was erected in 1974 by a local dairy association and is named Salem Sue. The cow is made of fiberglass and steel and stands on a hill overlooking the town. It is a symbol of the dairy industry and a popular photo spot.

16. The World's Largest Covered Wagon in Lincoln, Illinois

This gargantuan wagon is 24 feet tall and 40 feet long. It was built in 2001 by a local artist and is a replica of a 19th-century prairie schooner. The wagon is topped by a 12-foot statue of Abraham Lincoln, who lived in the town for a while. The wagon is also recognized by the Guinness World Records as the largest in the world.

17. The World's Largest Dinosaur Park in Rapid City, South Dakota

The amazing dinosaur park features seven life-sized concrete dinosaurs that were constructed in the 1930s. The dinosaurs are located on a hill overlooking the city and include a Brontosaurus, a Stegosaurus, a Triceratops, and a Tyrannosaurus rex. The park is free to visit and offers a panoramic view of the Black Hills.

18. The World's Largest Ketchup Bottle in Collinsville, Illinois

The most massive ketchup bottle is 170 feet tall and can hold 100,000 gallons of ketchup. It was constructed in 1949 by a ketchup company and was used as a water tower. The bottle is decorated with the company's logo and has a red conical cap. It is a national historic landmark and a popular roadside attraction.

19. The World's Largest Prairie Dog in Cactus Flat, South Dakota

The huge prairie dog statue is six feet tall and 12 feet long. It was erected in 1959 by a roadside attraction owner and is made of wood and metal. The prairie dog is painted brown and has a friendly expression. It is located outside a gift shop and petting zoo that also features live prairie dogs.

20. The World's Largest Ball of Paint in Alexandria, Indiana

This ever-growing masterpiece in Alexandria invites visitors to witness an ever-expanding, vibrant canvas formed by countless layers of paint. Measuring over 14 feet in circumference, it's a testament to artistic dedication and creativity, offering a colorful and unique roadside attraction.

21. The World's Largest Gavel in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus hosts the World's Largest Gavel, a towering symbol of justice and law. This oversized judicial tool stands at an impressive 30 feet in height, serving as a reminder of the city's commitment to legal principles, making it a unique and commanding attraction.

22. The World's Largest Horseshoe Crab in Blanchester, Ohio

Blanchester's colossal horseshoe crab measures an impressive 14 feet in length, celebrating marine life on an epic scale. This beachy behemoth adds coastal charm to the area, inviting visitors to explore its aquatic-themed surroundings and fostering an appreciation for the wonders of the ocean.

23. The World's Largest Drug Store in Wall, South Dakota

This famous store is more than just a pharmacy. It covers 76,000 square feet and has over 26 departments that sell everything from souvenirs, clothing, books, food, and toys. The store also has a restaurant, a coffee shop, a chapel, and a museum. It is known for its free ice water and its catchy billboards.

24. Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota (Near Hot Springs)

Wind Cave National Park is in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. It's one of the world's longest and most complex caves, featuring intricate boxwork formations. What makes it truly unique is the cave's distinctive wind-induced phenomena, causing air movement that can be felt at its entrance. Beyond the subterranean wonders, the park is a wildlife sanctuary, hosting bison, elk, and prairie dogs.

Source: Atlas Obscura.