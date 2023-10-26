Everything We Know About House Speaker Mike Johnson

Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday after weeks of Republican infighting. During this time, three other party nominees were seen as not being able to win the needed majority vote.

Johnson, who received former President Donald Trump's backing before the full House vote, said he would pursue an “aggressive schedule.”

Johnson Did Not Want To Certify the 2020 Election Results

“You're gonna see Congress working as hard as it's ever worked, and we are going to deliver for the American people,” Johnson said Wednesday after being elected House speaker.

Johnson, who is in his fourth term in the House, become the leader after the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker three weeks ago. For Republicans, the vote was unanimous, with all 220 votes going to Johnson. Representative Derrick Van Order of Wisconsin was absent from the vote.

All 209 Democrat votes went to Hakeem Jeffries.

“We're in the majority right now. We've gone through a little bit of suffering. We've gone through a little bit of character building, and you know what has produced more strength, more perseverance and a lot of hope, and that's what we're about to deliver to the American people,” Johnson said during the news conference Wednesday. He was alluding to the Republican Party infighting that had crippled the House for the past week.

Johnson said his fellow Republicans and he will “govern well” and that the American people will be “very pleased with those results.”

Before being elected to represent Louisiana’s 4th congressional district in 2016, Johnson served in the Louisiana Legislature. He has undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Louisiana.

Johnson had also been a leader of the effort not to certify the results of the 2020 election, which put Democrat Joe Biden in the Oval Office.

Trump Backs Mike Johnson

Trump posted on Truth Social Wednesday morning: “I am not going to make an Endorsement in this race, because I COULD NEVER GO AGAINST ANY OF THESE FINE AND VERY TALENTED MEN, all of whom have supported me, in both mind and spirit, from the very beginning of our GREAT 2016 Victory. My strong SUGGESTION is to go with the leading candidate, Mike Johnson.”

Trump previously backed Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the post.

Biden congratulated Johnson on his election as House speaker Wednesday and urged Congress in a statement “to move swiftly to address our national security needs and to avoid a shutdown in 22 days.”

“This is a time for all of us to act responsibly and to put the good of the American people and the everyday priorities of American families above any partisanship,” Biden said.