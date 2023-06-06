Mike Pence Joins Crowded Field of Trump Challengers for Republican Nomination

Mike Pence, the former Indiana governor and Vice President under Donald Trump, has officially filed the paperwork necessary to run for president in the 2024 election. But first, there will be an undoubtedly long and brutal primary season as Pence and several others attempt to take the Republican nomination from front-runner former President Trump.

The Big Name Challengers

Along with Pence, the other most recognizable names and faces officially seeking the Republican Party’s nomination for president are Florida governor Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina governor and Trump cabinet ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

DeSantis is seen as the front-runner of the challengers. His tenure as governor has seen Florida embrace many of Trump’s ideological positions. DeSantis has been tough on immigration, fought against Covid-19 safety protocols adopted by other states in the name of individual freedom, and has been a star of the far right in culture war issues, including support for legislation banning education on race and gender.

The real difficulty for DeSantis is completing the balancing act of continuing Trump’s political legacy without being so similar that he’s unable to convince any Trump supporters to come over to his side.

Haley has the name recognition and years of experience, particularly in foreign policy, to become a possible contender in the primary. But she’s had some difficulty clarifying her position on Trump since leaving his cabinet, and it’s unclear whether her gender will be a benefit or a hindrance in the primary. Pence shares the name recognition, but few people seem excited about his candidacy.

Waiting in The Wings

Former New Jersey governor and Trump-ally, Chris Christie is reportedly set to announce his candidacy for president this week but has yet to make the move. Pundits see Christie’s possible primary run less as an honest attempt at the nomination and more as a call to the Republican party to change their tune on Trump.

Analysts agree that Christie’s goal is to weaken faith in Trump, whether on the debate stage or through events and news appearances where Christie can loudly take the former president to task over his myriad scandals.

The (Mostly) Unknowns

The household names aren’t the only people seeking to challenge Trump for the nomination. Over the last several months, six other Republicans have announced their candidacy for president.

Among them are self-funded businessmen Ryan Binkley, also a non-denominational pastor, Perry Johnson, and Vivek Ramaswamy, who has written two books on the evils of “woke” ideology on the left. Politicians Tim Scott, Senator from South Carolina, and Asa Hutchinson, former governor of Arkansas, have also officially entered the fray. Rounding out the announced candidates is media personality Larry Elder who is likely a strong debater if he can make it to the stage.