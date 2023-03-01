Mikhail Andersson on The Changing Stigma and Style of Tattoos

In recent years, there has been a dramatic shift in the perception of tattoos.

Where once they were seen as taboo or inappropriate, tattoos are now more widely accepted in society. Celebrities and influencers who proudly display their ink and embrace body art have made this cultural change possible.

The Changing Stigmatization of Tattoos

The stigmatization of tattoos has also been lessened due to the rise in popularity of professional tattoo studios that provide safe and hygienic services for clients.

These tattoo parlors have done much to legitimize this historically misunderstood form of body modification and make it more accessible for those looking to express themselves with art.

Similarly, advancements in technology and materials used in the tattoo process have opened up a world of possibilities when creating unique designs tailored to any individual's desires.

According to tattoo sensation Mikhail Andersson, the negative stigma that tattoos once had has gone away.

About Mikhail Andersson

Andersson, a Russian immigrant who has been in the tattoo industry since 2008, has a well-established business in New York – First Class Tattoo, which he opened in 2016.

He earned a name for himself in the tattoo industry, to the point where he employs a team of tattoo artists who work around the clock to create one-of-a-kind pieces for customers who travel from all over the United States.

Today, he designs tattoos for people from all walks of life, including high-end clientele, bankers, stock brokers, and so on. But the industry hasn’t always been so free.

“When I first moved to New York, people would ask me if I had been in jail, if I sold drugs… Random questions like that simply because I had tattoos,” he explains.

Tattoos in The Mainstream

He says the TV show Miami Ink (first aired in 2005) brought tattoos into the mainstream and saw the design of parlors begin to change to target a wider audience (beyond bikers, military, and musicians).

And more recently, he says, “Instagram also changed the landscape from something underground to a golden age”.

Not only have tattoos become more commonplace among professionals, but the available designs are rapidly changing to appeal to this greater audience.

Watercolor Tattoo Art

Mikhail Andersson is one of few tattoo artists who specialize in watercolor tattoo art, which is styled to emulate the creative forms of a brush. Soft colors, an abstract style, and bold placement of elements are trademarks of watercolor tattoos, while brushstrokes can be combined with other outlining types.

Although watercolor tattooing has been around for a while, today's artists have access to significantly superior ink, machines, and techniques, which means they will last longer and look better.

3D Shape Tattoos

Andersson is also renowned as a master of 3D shape tattoos that offer amazing depth and hypervivid colors. He specializes in abstract designs, color realism, neo-traditional, Japanese traditional, trash polka, and black and white designs.

He says that while his love of art began during his school years, it was after finishing school that he saw his first tattoo sleeve –it captivated his attention and led him on the path he lives on today.

“It mesmerized me when I saw a flowing, dynamic, and vibrant sleeve of tattoos on someone’s arm,” he says. This led him to begin designing for his tattoo artist friends, before eventually starting work in the industry himself.

Becoming a Business Owner

He quickly moved from working for other business owners to becoming a business owner with many happy, return customers.

His clientele includes The Dolan Twins, Jason Saltzman (founder of Alley), Anwar Hadid, Tank Sinatra (George Resh), and Marc Rzatkowski from the New York Red Bulls, to name a few.

Andersson’s distinctive sketching style indicates that he has a background in doing work by hand, which sets him apart from digitally trained artists. In addition, he says his love for the human body helps him be creative and design stunning images.

“When you draw on a canvas, it is just a square. You can build a composition based on that square; if you mess up, you can erase it and layer it up,” he points out.

“The body is a dynamic form no matter where you look. The legs are not flat canvas pieces – they are muscles, structures, and shapes. As a tattoo artist, you must take something so gentle and precise and not mess it up. You need the skill to place it correctly and to make sure it’s something that will complement the body.

“And when you’re putting dynamic art on someone’s body, it’s permanent so it needs to be impressive.”

Impressive End Result

And impressive it is. A Mikhail Andersson tattoo is unlike any other. Many say it has to be seen to be believed, but for Andersson, it’s all about the end result.

“I like being around tattoo artists and other amazing people and seeing them impressed [with my work] and happy [with the results].”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.