Milestone Games in the History of the First Person Shooter (FPS) Genre

Inevitably, once the tech existed, the most natural mode for gaming would mirror our real-world experience, which, for most sane people, happens in the first person.

Perhaps this first-person gaming experience did not have to go down the road of shooting everything in sight all of the time, but we’ll never know this much. In a nod to the history gamers have accrued, we’ve taken a deep dive into the lineage of the first-person shooter (FPS) genre and pieced together the key games that established its trajectory.

Maze War (1974)

The first generally acknowledged first-person shooter, Maze War, originated at NASA, but the rocket scientists can’t take the credit. In 1973, three high school students enrolled in a work/study program at the NASA Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley used the IMLAC Corporation's PDS-1 minicomputers to design a wireframe 3D maze a user could wander through.

Before the end of the year, the teens introduced shooting gameplay and two-player mode with networked computers. The following year, one of the students, Greg Thompson, who had then enrolled at MIT, expanded the game to eight players and added a level editor, scoring, and an observer mode. The game set off an apparent craze at MIT, with computer lab administrators forced to restrict playtime.

Spasim (1974)

Another very early FPS, Spasim, developed at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign by Jim Bowery in 1974, paired first-person space-flight simulation with resource management and base-building gameplay.

Bowery developed the game for the PLATO computer network (Programmed Logic for Automatic Teaching Operations), the first generalized computer system for educational use and one that pioneered many internet mainstays like message boards, email, and instant messaging.

Spasim, which allowed up to 32 players, gave players control of spaceships presented in 3D wireframe graphics. The teams of players would defend their bases on star systems, with switchable views between the ships, bases, and torpedoes.

Battlezone (1980)

The first mainstream FPS game, Battlezone, arrived at arcades in 1980. The game, developed by Atari, used wireframe vector graphics to create a battlefield of tanks and obstacles with mountains in the background, including an active volcano. Players would lean their forehead against a pad on the machine and peer into a narrow viewing area for the full experience.

At the same time, spectators could glimpse the action from the screen’s periphery. Battlezone marked a major success not just for the FPS genre but also for arcade games, and its hardware formed the basis for multiple early-1980s releases.

Wolfenstein 3D (1992)

Based on a revolutionary 3D engine developed by legendary game designer John Carmack of id Software, Wolfenstein 3D laid out the basics of the FPS genre for decades to come back in 1992 — a guy walking down corridors with a gun.

That guy, an escapee from an Axis prison, feels beside the point. Aside from the portrait next to the health bar, we never see more than his hands and gun; instead, we inhabit him. The game, a runaway success in the then-still-immature computer gaming market, had its engine licensed for various other titles. Numerous other Wolfenstein games have appeared over the years, though none involved id Software, which moved straight onto another groundbreaking FPS after Wolfenstein 3D: the 1993 mega-hit Doom.

Doom (1993)

Just one year after Wolfenstein 3D, id Software released Doom, a new ultra-violent shooter set on Mars and in Hades itself.

The graphics in Doom marked a significant upgrade from the previous release from the company, with the Doom engine able to handle significantly more complicated interiors rather than the uniform corridors of Wolfenstein 3D, though both games used 2D sprites for the enemy characters.

Although Doom does contain substantial backstory, famously little of it appears in the game, with designer John Romero steering an initially more complicated plot into a non-stop thrill-oriented direction. The game sold several million copies and became mainstream in the FPS genre and computer games.

Marathon (1994)

Bungie, most famous as the developer of the Halo series, had an early and innovative FPS hit with Marathon in 1994. The game takes place aboard a spaceship bearing the same name as the game title.

As one might guess, Marathon involves repelling an alien invasion — a familiar trope from the early days of 3D shooter games, when a more realistic approach jibed less well with the hardware limitations. In addition to holding its own with competitors like Doom, Marathon made one crucial contribution to advancing the FPS genre: mouse-look.

Previously, gamers had to adjust their firing angle via the numeric keypad, a cumbersome ordeal. With the advent of Marathon, the default FPS controls began to shift.

Duke Nukem 3D (1996)

Developer 3D Realms released Duke Nukem 3D to wide acclaim and some controversy in 1996, with the foul-mouthed titular protagonist repelling an alien invasion in a debauched version of Los Angeles that irked some for its casual sexism and gore.

As the third game in the series, Duke Nukem 3D took Duke from side-scrolling platforms to trawling 3D corridors and outdoor spaces, where longer-distance weaponry came into play. The game innovated with its destructible environments, which pushed way beyond the exploding barrels of games like Doom. It also featured a level editor that enabled a vast proliferation of maps, which enhanced the game’s multiplayer appeal in the LAN (local area network) parties popular at the time.

Quake (1996)

After the phenomenal success of Doom and its sequel Doom II, id Software turned its attention to Quake, which set the gaming world on fire with its 1996 release. Unlike previous FPS games, Quake, with its new engine, managed to make not just the environments 3D but also the enemies.

The game also took advantage of the newly arrived internet to give players multiplayer deathmatch functionality previously unseen, with players using the game’s QuakeSpy feature to find long-distance opponents quickly in online sessions. The game’s lifespan benefited substantially from its devoted modding community, which introduced new multiplayer formats such as capture the flag in the Team Fortress mod.

GoldenEye 007 (1997)

One of the biggest hits for the N64, GoldenEye 007, arrived almost two years after the best Bond film of that decade, bearing the same name. The N64 game popularized split-screen FPS multiplayer in a way that felt very new at the time.

While the single thumbstick of the N64 may seem anachronistic for a shooter now, the console’s introduction of even one thumbstick represented a considerable leap forward from the previous console generation, which only had direction pads, thus making this kind of game impossible.

By 1997, gamers could kiss goodbye to the 2D sprites in 3D levels from just a few years before. GoldenEye 007 featured charmingly puffy and elongated 3D enemies resembling inflatable-stick-figure mascots seen at carnivals, but none of this mattered because only the fun factor counts. A cleverly arranged arsenal, including three different kinds of mines, allowed for wild multiplayer strategies and teamwork, while game modes like “The Man With the Golden Gun” and “License to Kill” upped the stakes by introducing one-shot kills.

Half-Life (1998)

When it first showed up on the scene in 1998, Half-Life, the first game developed by Valve Corporation (creators of the now-near-monopolistic Steam Store), wowed gamers with something they’d never seen: a fully immersive story-driven FPS that did not resort to cut scenes to get across its major plot points.

Unlike other games up to that point, Half-Life opted for in-game scripted sequences to advance the story, meaning the narrative would play out in real-time as the protagonist, scientist Gordon Freeman, made his way through the Black Mesa Research Facility fighting off aliens. By ten years after its release, Half-Life had sold nearly 10 million copies, and it enjoyed even greater shelf-life due to its numerous mods and expansions, most notably Counter-Strike.

Thief: The Dark Project (1998)

Although the stealth genre had some precursors, like the original Metal Gear titles, Thief: The Dark Project pioneered stealth gameplay for first-person shooters.

Centered around a thief named Garrett in a steampunk city, Thief, for the first time, gave players the option of going around rather than through their enemies. The game introduced the idea of light and sound as relevant to gameplay, as Garrett could easily give away his position with a false step. It also used then-sophisticated AI to give the enemies a variety of “states” — calm, suspicious, or hostile — which set in motion complex and unpredictable gameplay situations.

Counter-Strike (1999)

Initially designed as a mod for Half-Life, Counter-Strike was acquired by Valve before long, appearing as a standalone retail item ever since. The multiplayer-only online game involves two teams fighting to the last man or pursuing objectives such as defusing bombs or protecting hostages.

The game’s popularity reached such extraordinary heights that the series has continued for a quarter-century, with new releases and updates. Counter-Strike has long enjoyed worldwide recognition as a universal basic standard in competitive FPS gaming, with the series continuing to play a significant role in esports.

Deus Ex (2000)

Nothing quite like it had ever passed across the screens of PC gamers when Deus Ex first landed in stores in 2000.

Set in a cyberpunk universe that might now seem corny or cliched, it felt anything but at the time. The game featured RPG elements such as cyborg upgrades and cities where the player could roam (slightly), make purchases, and pursue side quests. The game also involved making choices that invoked different playstyles, and these would set the plot off down branching storylines, leaving tons of replayability after the first go-through.

Deus Ex spawned several celebrated sequels, though none came close to touching the novelty of the original when it came out in the first summer of the millennium.

Halo: Combat Evolved (2001)

With the possible exception of GoldenEye 007, computer games had a lock on the market for the first real decade of the FPS genre. The direction pad on the Sony PlayStation did not lend itself to shooters, and while the N64 had GoldenEye and its spiritual successor Perfect Dark, the breadth of PC titles still dwarfed these offerings.

That all changed in 2001 with the release of both the original Xbox home console and Halo: Combat Evolved, which set the standards for the new generation of console shooters. Halo picked up where the split-screen multiplayer possibilities of GoldenEye and Perfect Dark left off, introducing vehicles as well as vastly larger maps. The game’s single-player mode proved enough for many, and co-op mode made tag-teaming alien invaders more fun than ever.

Battlefield 1942 (2002)

Until the release of Battlefield 1942 in 2002, gamers had not seen multiplayer shooters on such an epic scale. While Counter-Strike allowed for large games with dozens of players, the maps tended towards urban environments, encouraging close-quarters combat with the occasional sniper.

Battlefield 1942 broke entirely new ground with its outlay of vehicles, which included jeeps, tanks, bombers, fighter jets, and even submarines. The massive maps, fought on by up to 64 players, set up a mad rush of clunky early 2000s video game warfare, unrivaled at the time.

Call of Duty (2003)

Building on the success of games like Medal of Honor: Allied Assault in the World War 2 shooter genre, Call of Duty pushed the ball forward with its approach to scripted sequences and cinematic storytelling in an FPS game. It also innovated in its use of AI-controlled squad teammates, pushing the game away from the solitary play style gamers had grown accustomed to in similar titles.

In large part due to the multiplayer components of subsequent Call of Duty releases, the series has turned into almost a synonym for the FPS genre.

Half-Life 2 (2004)

The long-awaited sequel to Valve’s breakout hit Half-Life attempted again to redefine the FPS genre with its debut in 2004.

Valve, ever opposed to cutscenes, went even further in integrating scripted scenes into the storytelling events and even tutorials in Half-Life 2. The game’s true innovation, however, came in the Source engine, a powerhouse of a new game engine that took physics simulations to new heights. This allowed for a greater emphasis on puzzles than in the game’s predecessor, in particular with the gravity gun, which let players manipulate objects with something way stronger than their digital hands.

BioShock (2007)

One of the most artistic games ever made, BioShock, still seems so gorgeously designed that it could probably compete without much overhaul against the FPS games of today.

Set in the underwater city of Rapture, with a mid-twentieth-century design sense that few can resist, the game puts players in the shoes of Jack, who ends up there after swimming to a lighthouse when his plane crashes in the middle of the ocean.

With a heady roster of intellectual influences, from Ayn Rand to Aldous Huxley, BioShock set the bar high for both ideas and art in games, which its sequels continued to raise.

Portal (2007)

The platformer genre, which came into its own during the third and fourth generations of home consoles, had difficulty finding its footing in the early days of first-person shooters and 3D games.

Valve, with customary polish, had to go ahead and reinvent the genre for the FPS era with Portal in 2007. The game’s core mechanic relies on the “portal gun,” a device that opens up holes in walls and allows for any number of neat tricks, both in terms of puzzles and combat. The game has a sequel and multiple spinoffs, and its shadow continues to loom large over the puzzle-platformer and FPS genres.

PUBG: Battlegrounds (2017)

The Japanese film Battle Royale, the last made by director Kinji Fukasaku, in which a group of schoolchildren must fight to the death on an island, served as the inspiration for not only Brendan Greene’s 2017 mega-hit PUBG: Battlegrounds but also an entire sub-genre of shooter games.

In PUBG, which came on the heels of battle royale-style mods by Greene and others for various games, up to 100 players get airdropped onto a map where an increasingly limited play area forces them into ever closer combat. An astronomically successful game on both PC and console, PUBG’s success turned out even more fabulous on mobile, where, for a while, it seemed like everyone on the metro played the game on their way to work.

Though PUBG isn't strictly a first-person shooter, players could choose to swap to the popular shooter mode.

Fortnite Battle Royale (2017)

Arriving the same year as PUBG: Battlegrounds, rival Fortnite Battle Royale used many of the same elements, including the shrinking play area, but pushed the nascent battle royale FPS sub-genre even further with its construction elements that let players set up walls and other obstacles.

The game’s cartoony style, more reminiscent of World of Warcraft than a realistic shooter, gave it a zesty color palette that heightened the fun. With its free-to-play model, the game generated revenue through in-game purchases and opened its doors to a wider audience. Its success has transcended video games to a certain extent, and the game has found itself somewhere near the heart of present-day pop culture.

Like PUBG, Fortnite isn't a first-person shooter. In fact, it doesn't even offer the option. But without this influential title, it's very likely hits like Call of Duty: Warzone never would have come to market.

Half-Life: Alyx (2020)

Valve announced its entry into virtual reality (VR) with Half-Life: Alyx, among the finest titles released for the medium. The game took Alyx Vance as its protagonist, a supporting character from Half-Life 2. This time, players got the gravity glove instead of the gravity gun, which supercharged their ability to manipulate objects with the physics of Valve’s cutting-edge Source 2 engine.

While playable with a mouse and keyboard, the developers built Half-Life: Alyx with VR in mind, and the game supports most headsets. Half-Life: Alyx, greeted with universal acclaim upon release, has yet to meet its match in another VR FPS title.

Cyberpunk 2077 (2020)

The most ambitious first-person shooter to ever come out, the open-world role-playing game Cyberpunk 2077, had the public salivating for years before its release. However, even in an era where gamers have grown accustomed to early-access titles, Cyberpunk 2077 took heat for seeming uniquely rushed.

At first, the game barely even functioned on consoles. The situation proved so dire that it even spurred a class-action lawsuit. Now, a few years and many patches later, Cyberpunk 2077 has blossomed into the futuristic Grand Theft Auto that people waited all those years for, and the game’s recent reviews on Steam reflect that. Presumably, we will have to wait until the next generation of consoles that can handle the near-identical-to-reality tech we keep seeing in the latest Unreal Engine 5 demos to top this immersive achievement.