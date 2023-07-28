10 Military Mistakes In Movies That Will Make You Cringe

Have you ever seen a film and noticed something that was incorrect? A recent online discussion sure has. They point out ten military mistakes in popular movies.

1 – Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

In Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise walks into the Admiral's office, has a discussion, and then leaves without any type of salute or customs followed.

2 – The Dark Knight (2008)

One fan says, “One thing that bothers me about The Dark Knight is the soldier on the boat with the prisoners. He’s wearing his patrol cap goofy and has the collar popped. It takes me out of the scene.”

3 – The Hurt Locker (2008)

There are countless mistakes throughout the film that some nitpickers can't help but notice, such as “jumping the wire to conduct some black hoodie investigation.”

4 – Battle Los Angeles (2011)

One fan recalled, “Had a Captain tell me this movie was amazing and realistic when I worked with him in Squadron 3 shop. I finally watched it and couldn't look at him for days. Come to think of it, he's the one that convinced me to do the Spur Ride; 16 hours and one Line of Duty later, I still can't run without severe pain in my knee.”

5 – Battleship (2012)

Not only does nobody say, “You sunk my battleship,” but the aliens are shooting pegs at the enemies. It's realistic to the game, sure, but not accurate when it comes to military weaponry.

6 – Super 8 (2011)

During a scene, a lot of Air Force personnel can be seen. While some have authentic costumes, others have outfits that look like they were picked up from Spirit Halloween.

7 – G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Speaking of Spirit Halloween, many fans are convinced that's where the costume designer picked up Dennis Quad's outfit for this film.

8 – Basic (2003)

The John Travolta film has a ridiculous military premise, but it's still a fun movie, so it's got that going for it, at least.

9 – The Hunt for Red October (1990)

One fan said, “In The Hunt for Red October, where Ryan flies off the Enterprise to meet the Dallas seems unrealistic. No engine spinning up or acceleration, just the constant beat of the blades as the helicopter lifts off.”

10 – Men in Black (1997)

There's an iconic scene where highly decorated military personnel are performing a test without a table, and only Will Smith's character has the foresight to drag a table to write on. Surely the best and brightest of the United States military would also know to do this, right?

Source: Reddit.