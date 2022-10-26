10 Military Movies With Terrible Mistakes on Military Etiquette and Regulations

Have you ever watched a movie and noticed that something was incorrect? Whether intentionally done or mistakenly so. For example, in nearly every film with the military in it, someone is in uniform with their collar turned all the way up and velcroed shut. That's not the proper way to wear it, buddy! Lol!' Here are ten top-voted military movie mistakes.

10. Men in Black (1997)

One Reddit user posted, “But the fact that none of the military people dragged the table over was pretty realistic. We’re so used to nice things being just for show that we ignore it. Like being issued a winter coat and being told not to use it.”

9. The Hunt for Red October (1990)

One Redditor posted,“ In The Hunt for Red October, where Ryan flies off the Enterprise to meet the Dallas seems unrealistic. No engine spinning up or acceleration, just the constant beat of the blades as the helicopter lifts off.”

8. Basic (2003)

One Redditor said, “All the military stuff is ridiculous, but it's a fun movie. I like those types of ‘try to figure out the twist' movies, especially when they have the sense of humor Basic had. I like to pretend Basic is the direct sequel to The General's Daughter and is the culmination of John Travolta‘s career as a (Hollywood) CID investigator. The character and story are a lot more fun that way.”

7. G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

One user said, “I just Google imaged him, and they dressed Dennis Quad like a military guy in an adult film – total Halloween costume vibe.” Another user said, “Dennis Quaid in the first or second G.I. Joe movies has one of the worst worn berets out of any movie I’ve seen!”

6. Super 8 (2011)

One Redditor said, “There’s a scene where they are collecting the alien Rubik’s cube pieces. Tons of Air Force security forces are wandering around in a field. You can tell that some of the actors, or at least someone in costumes, was definitely (at least) Airborne. Some of those berets had a distinct look to them. There was some Chef Boyardee nonsense going on, but there were also some decent berets.”

5. Battleship (2012)

One user posted, “I was watching a funny review of it almost scene by scene, and they pointed out the aliens shot pegs at their opponents.” One Redditor shared, “My most major problem with that movie? I don’t think anyone says, ‘You sunk my battleship!’”

4. Battle Los Angeles (2011)

One user recalled, “Had a Captain tell me this movie was amazing and realistic back when I worked with him in Squadron 3 shop. I finally watched it and couldn't look at him for days. Come to think of it; he's the one that convinced me to do the Spur Ride; 16 hours and one Line of Duty later, I still can't run without severe pain in my knee.”

3. The Hurt Locker (2008)

One Reddit user said, “Seriously, of all the dumb stuff in that movie, the gloves never even registered. I was more like – are they jumping the wire to conduct some black hoodie investigation??? Seems super real.”

2. The Dark Knight (2008)

One Redditor posted, “One thing that bothers me about The Dark Knight is the soldier on the boat with the prisoners. He’s wearing his patrol cap goofy and has the collar popped. It takes me out of the scene.”

1. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Fofolito posted, “There were several scenes in Top Gun: Maverick where Maverick walks into the Admiral's office, has a little chat with him about how he's not doing a very good job, then he walks out. No salutes, customs, or courtesy, and no waiting for a call to enter or be dismissed. It was like a casual office conversation where the 2 Star general just sat and let the O-6 (captain) walk all over him.”

What do you think? Did Reddit get this list of military mishaps in these movies correct? Check out the most iconic military aircraft of all time.

