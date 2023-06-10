‘Milkshake’ Singer Kelis (43) And Bill Murray (72) Are Dating and Twitter Has Some Thoughts

United Kingdom celebrity news (read: gossip) paper The Sun reports that 43-year-old “Milkshake” singer Kelis and 72-year-old Ghostbusters (1984) star Bill Murray are dating. Both Kelis and Murray recently experienced the loss of loved ones and may well be connecting over that loss. Kelis’ second husband, American photographer Mike Mora, died from stomach cancer last year. Murray’s estranged wife, costume designer Jennifer Butler who left Murray after accusing him of domestic violence, died of undisclosed causes in 2021.

The pair, who are separated by not quite 30 years, were reportedly spending time together in the United States and have now been spending significant time together in London, where they are staying at the same hotel. Murray was also seen at Kelis’ Mighty Hoopla festival performance.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had some thoughts.

The Shock

Many fans express shock at the news. There’s a good amount of “who?!” tweets floating around.

Kelis is who and who??? pic.twitter.com/iZOjG0gA98 — Goonica Denise Arnold (@goonica_denise) June 9, 2023

Of course, the “you’ll never guess” genre of tweets is doing well with the news.

I just gave Rachel five guesses as to who Kelis is dating. She said, “Andre Agassi.” When I said no she said, “I don’t know any more celebrities.” When pushed she said, “Sir Steve Redgrave. Ludacris. Zak Efron. Millie Bobbie Brown.” All might be more reasonable than the truth. — Adam Smith (@Adam_Smith_82) June 9, 2023

Some say they simply can’t believe it and are telling themselves it must be a joke.

I’m just going to assume that “Kelis is dating Bill Murray” headline is just a prank — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 8, 2023

The Jokes

Of course, jokes are plenty at the news of the pair dating, including many that cleverly mix references to Kelis’ most famous hit and Murray’s age.

Apparently they make Ensure in Milkshake Form now. — Lance 'Doc' Pearson 🅙 (@DocLanceP) June 8, 2023

You folks see this? You hear about this? I guess it was a *crowd angrily all getting up to leave* PRUNE milkshake! https://t.co/dmXjwYXGnX — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) June 8, 2023

At 72; I think Milkshake might be the only thing Bill Murray can handle without dentures or a digestion pill. Is Kelis a Ghostbuster; b/c Bill look like he about to transition to the spirit world. https://t.co/gQHphjrJbf — Dane Baptiste/A$ap BAP/Joke Dza (@DaneBaptweets) June 9, 2023

The Rationale

Some fans say they can understand the younger singer’s turning to a comedian, who’s also experienced loss, for comfort and humor after losing a loved one.

I never weigh in on celeb stuff, but didn't Kelis' husband die a year ago to a very painful illness? I remember her saying how awful those years were. I can imagine Bill Murray makes her laugh. Sis probably needs laughter in her life. — Khristi Lauren Adams (@KhristiLauren) June 8, 2023

The Concern

While jokes are flying left and right, and some people are expressing well-wishes to the new couple, some fans express a genuine concern for Kelis and the relationship, given her experience with abuse and Murray’s history of alleged abuse.

Some fans acknowledge the hilarity of the joke tweets but want to ensure that people don’t forget the seriousness of the allegations against Murray, citing a Vanity Fair article that chronicles a long history of abuse.

Also I truly hope Kelis is okay because as much as I am enjoying the funny reactions to this odd pairing, it’s important to remember that Bill is abusive af: https://t.co/S52xWqD9Bz https://t.co/DxVbVSE7fU — Fiasca Apple (@VeganRealness) June 9, 2023

Others highlight that Kelis’ ex-husband Nas allegedly abused the singer during their time together. They are worried about the singer’s well-being as she is now beginning a relationship with another man accused of abusing an ex-partner.

Kelis was already a victim of physical and mental abuse during her marriage to Nas; so not to be that guy, but I’m more worried for her state of mind right now and shaming her ain’t something imma let y’all do! Having a relationship with another abuser is common for survivors! https://t.co/p678p01DQk — “All The WHORES Love Mandy Lane” (@AestheticCyn) June 9, 2023

There’s no way to know how serious Kelis and Murray’s relationship will become. But we hope for her safety and joy, no matter how old her partner is.