‘Milkshake’ Singer Kelis (43) And Bill Murray (72) Are Dating and Twitter Has Some Thoughts

by
bill murray 2019
United Kingdom celebrity news (read: gossip) paper The Sun reports that 43-year-old “Milkshake” singer Kelis and 72-year-old Ghostbusters (1984) star Bill Murray are dating. Both Kelis and Murray recently experienced the loss of loved ones and may well be connecting over that loss. Kelis’ second husband, American photographer Mike Mora, died from stomach cancer last year. Murray’s estranged wife, costume designer Jennifer Butler who left Murray after accusing him of domestic violence, died of undisclosed causes in 2021.

The pair, who are separated by not quite 30 years, were reportedly spending time together in the United States and have now been spending significant time together in London, where they are staying at the same hotel. Murray was also seen at Kelis’ Mighty Hoopla festival performance.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter had some thoughts.

The Shock

Many fans express shock at the news. There’s a good amount of “who?!” tweets floating around.

Of course, the “you’ll never guess” genre of tweets is doing well with the news.

Some say they simply can’t believe it and are telling themselves it must be a joke.

The Jokes

Of course, jokes are plenty at the news of the pair dating, including many that cleverly mix references to Kelis’ most famous hit and Murray’s age.

The Rationale

Some fans say they can understand the younger singer’s turning to a comedian, who’s also experienced loss, for comfort and humor after losing a loved one.

The Concern

While jokes are flying left and right, and some people are expressing well-wishes to the new couple, some fans express a genuine concern for Kelis and the relationship, given her experience with abuse and Murray’s history of alleged abuse.

Some fans acknowledge the hilarity of the joke tweets but want to ensure that people don’t forget the seriousness of the allegations against Murray, citing a Vanity Fair article that chronicles a long history of abuse.

Others highlight that Kelis’ ex-husband Nas allegedly abused the singer during their time together. They are worried about the singer’s well-being as she is now beginning a relationship with another man accused of abusing an ex-partner.

There’s no way to know how serious Kelis and Murray’s relationship will become. But we hope for her safety and joy, no matter how old her partner is.

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

