Millennials Transform Camping Into “Glamping”

Your next camping trip may be more luxe than you realize. A new study by Kampgrounds of America finds that 81% of millennials report that outdoor hospitality — considered by many to include amenities or assistance going beyond just a campsite — is important for them in their outdoor travel experiences.

With nearly 11 million households in North America going for a more “glamorous” form of camping within the past year, a new, more amenity-rich camping experience is becoming more popular. Camping destinations are taking note, generating a shift that may alter the camping experience whether you're searching out “glamping” or not.

Glamping, Explained

“Glamping, or ‘glamorous camping,’ refers to a type of camping trip that is elevated by an extra level of comfort with amenities that offer a luxury outdoor experience,” explains Whitney Scott, SVP, Strategy at Kampgrounds of America, Inc., for those unfamiliar with the trend.

While glamping is nothing new, it’s been picking up steam in recent years. The 2023 North American Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report, an independent, non-biased annual report from Kampgrounds of America (KOA), found that more than 3 million new households have gone glamping for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

With more than 10 million North American households experiencing glamping in the past year, it's a more popular trend than many realize. The report also found that 41% of the millennials surveyed want to try glamping in 2023, whether they previously considered themselves campers or not.

Glamping is an outdoor travel trend that shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Post-pandemic work and schooling changes have accelerated an already strong interest in a more amenity-rich camping experience. “[Glamping] sites often provide access to WiFi and other work/school amenities. According to our research, access to WiFi has a great deal of impact on guests' ability to camp more often,” says Scott. She also points to a nearly three-fold increase in campers interested in staying in RVs or cabins due to their ability to offer remote work or school.

WiFi availability isn’t the only reason for the burgeoning interest in glamping experiences, especially among millennials. “We're seeing that people have a strong desire to see new places, explore, and create lasting experiences with family and friends in the outdoors, and glamping is a cost-effective way to achieve these things,” says Scott. Glamping is, for many, an accessible introduction to outdoor travel and a great way to get started enjoying the experiences they're looking for.

Getting in on Outdoor Travel

The popularity of glamping is transforming both campgrounds as well as accommodations not traditionally associated with camping. Upstate New York, a popular camping and “glamping” destination for those looking to escape the frenetic energy of New York City, offers examples of how the growing glamping trend is changing accommodations of all types.

Popular upstate New York hotels and vacation destinations are getting in on the action with dedicated glamping sites like Firelight Camps outside of Ithaca. June Farms in the Upper Hudson Valley offers a vintage 1984 Airstream for rent alongside other accommodation options.

Kampgrounds of America

Campsites are becoming more luxurious than ever. In the Finger Lakes region of Upstate New York, the Watkins Glen / Corning KOA Resort is an example. The campsite is just minutes from the Watkins Glen, and is renowned among outdoor enthusiasts for having one of the most impressive gorges in the area, cascading through caverns and producing 19 waterfalls along its 1.5-mile course.

Amenities at this KOA property, including a waterslide, multiple playgrounds, and a full-daily itinerary of events and activities, make it popular with families. However, it's a popular destination for all travelers with its resort-like amenities, including an indoor pool and hot tub, laundry service, and fitness center. The campsite offers spaces for tent camping and RVs, as well as cabins, some of which include full kitchens, televisions, and outdoor patio space.

Kampgrounds of America is a good start for those looking for an amenity-rich outdoor experience in Upstate New York or around the country. This is a trusted brand, and known for bringing travelers close to nature. KOA has over 500 properties across North America. These properties offer amenities ranging from staples like electrical hookups and bathrooms to luxe glamping tents, teepees, and yurts for a full-on glamping experience.

The Future of Camping?

The rise of glamping among millennials, though increasingly popular across all demographics, doesn't mean the traditional backwoods camping experience will disappear anytime soon. Interest in camping is stronger than ever in the wake of the pandemic. It shows no signs of slowing down, per the most recent data in the North American Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report.

However, a favorite campsite might look more luxe the next time you visit. As campsites and hotel accommodations alike vie for the growing number of travelers seeking out camping, expect more and better amenities to pop up, even in the most unexpected places.

