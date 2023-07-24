Appreciation Check: 12 Things Millennials Shouldn’t Take for Granted

I'm a Gen X and I miss videos on MTV. Not the videos they make today. I miss videos that told stories like Michael Jackson's “Thriller.” Or Guns N Roses' “November Rain.” Nonetheless, an online discussion asks, “In 50 years, what will people be nostalgic for?” Here are the top-voted responses.

1 – Shopping in Actual Stores

People are leaning toward online shopping more and more these days. Many millennials have turned to online shopping for even the basics of essentials. You can even have groceries delivered to your house, depending on where you live.

2 – Physically Going to School

For millennials having families, many have children that participate in online learning now. That wasn't around when millennials were kids.

3 – Snow

“Sad but true,” one user admitted, “We used to have tons of snow every winter. But, unfortunately, we haven't had snow for five years now. Only occasionally. But it melts right away and leaves nothing but water on the ground. It hurts to see.” Several others shared their experiences with no longer having snow or snow days in places that always had it.

4 – Driving

Another person said, “Driving. Imagine a world where all vehicles are automated. It would be so retro to drive a car down to the shop – manually.” “I think driving is going to be one of the things people look back on and think is so dangerous and crazy that we did it at all,” suggested a second commenter.

5 – Car Maintenance

“Being able to do basic maintenance on your car without needing a shop manual and a year's salary worth of special tools,” one person volunteered. “Woah. You are optimistic. Being a vehicle owner won't be a thing in 50 years. Subscription only if you have your pass to travel across a government-imposed artificial boundary.”

6 – Adblock and Skippable Ads

One responder shared, “Adblock/skippable ads. In the future decade, I can see repeatable unblock-able ads becoming mainstream in places like YouTube, Netflix, etc.”

“I'm already nostalgic for that. But, unfortunately, we're heading there now with minutes-long ads. It sucks so much when I think of the original YouTube,” another agreed.

7 – Wild Animals

“The number of wild animals that exist and can be seen. They are already on the decline,” a user noted. “Not just animals. Insects. I remember in the 90s, after a drive through the country, squashed bugs would cover your car —these days, like none.” Several people shared stories about this phenomenon, from England's missing Hedgehogs to the Chesapeake Bay missing blue crabs.

8 – Pokémon GO

One user nominated, “That one month when we were all playing Pokémon GO.” Another stated, “I'm already nostalgic for it,” before a third said, “It's the closest we ever came to world peace.”

9 – Owning Things Without Subscriptions

“Owning something you don't pay a subscription for,” one user voted. Many people agreed and added the ability to own anything outright. Another person admitted, “The company I work at is betting the bank on the Subscription Economy. It's coming.”

“Recurring revenues are the most resilient in volatile markets, so stock prices are primarily predicated on strength in subscription revenues. One day we will wake up, and everything will work on an as-a-service model. Even Apple sees the writing on the wall,” they concluded.

10 – Privacy – Even Babies Are Overexposed Today

One user shared, “The scary thing about data privacy isn't that everyone can see the pictures you share. I used to work in data sec. Phones constantly track your location to the exact shelf in the store you were standing in front of.”

“Companies buy this data bulk and start putting out more targeted ads based on that info. So, for example, if you live with a partner or someone else with a phone, whoever has that data can recognize that two devices are regularly near each other and start showing both people ads based on each other's profiles. And sure, folks will say, it's just ads. It's no big deal. But is it just ads?”

11 – Knowing if a Person on Screen Is Real or AI

One user noted, “Being confident that the person they see on screen is a real person and not AI” Another argued, “No, I give that 5-10 years tops. I'm already seeing scammers on TikTok/YouTube use AI to make it look like Elon Musk is doing prize giveaways. It's scary potential already.”

A third commenter stated, “That's already out the window with support chats on company websites.” Finally, another said, “I think there will be more AI in the world than real people.”

12 – Anonymity Online

The number one voted answer was not being able to remain anonymous online. One user added, “Privacy in general. Assume you are being tracked everywhere.” Another responded, “I'd go one step further and say being able to be anonymous in public. I expect the number of cameras and face recognition to increase drastically. I imagine a Minority Report level of advertising.”

Source: Reddit