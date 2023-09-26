Cinematic Chills: 25 Must-See Mind Games in Movies

Some of the best horror films rely on psychological chills rather than jump scares and gore to keep fans terrified. From Burnt Offerings (1976) to Get Out (2017), these scary movies are filled with eerie mind games.

1. The Little Stranger (2018)

This period horror film takes place during the late 1940s when a doctor visits a patient at an aging manor in the British countryside. The doctor’s patient is a maid who works for the family who has owned the estate for generations. As the doctor spends more time in the grand home’s walls, he realizes something is amiss among the family members.

2. Lyle (2014)

When a young couple and their toddler daughter move into a new apartment building, they’re hopeful about their future. That is, until the child dies in a terrible accident. Soon, one of the child’s mothers begins to suspect that the neighbors and a satanic cult had something to do with her daughter’s demise.

3. Vivarium (2019)

Vivarium is a surreal psychological horror about a young couple trapped in a never-ending suburban neighborhood full of identical houses. They find a package containing an infant with instructions to raise the child before they’ll be released. But what exactly is keeping them strapped in this unhinged nightmare?

4. Cube (1997)

When a group of strangers wakes up in an unrecognizable prison of cube-shaped rooms, they explore their surroundings while trying to uncover what they’re doing in this place. But they soon discover many of the rooms are booby-trapped with deadly weapons. Can the strangers escape, or will they be stuck there forever with no explanation for what they’re doing there?

5. Get Out (2017)

Get Out is an intense psychological horror film that examines the coercive nature of racism. It’s about a black man who visits his white girlfriend’s parents for the weekend when events begin to feel off. But his girlfriend keeps reassuring him that everything is okay. That is until he can’t find his car keys and the true nature of his girlfriend's community comes out.

6. Fractured (2019)

When a man wakes up in the emergency room waiting area and asks a nurse about his wife and daughter’s condition, she’s puzzled. The hospital has no records of either of his family members checking in. Distraught, the man struggles to find out where the hospital is hiding his loved ones and why.

7. The Babadook (2014)

This Australian horror film follows a mother whose husband recently died, leaving her alone to care for their child. As grief overwhelms the mother and her son, they stumble upon an eerie book on the kid’s shelf. When they read it, it unleashes a terrifying monster that the mother attempts to pretend doesn’t exist. But, of course, that only makes their problem worse.

8. The Kindergarten Teacher (2018)

The Kindergarten Teacher is an unsettling psychological drama film about a teacher who falls in love with her kindergarten student’s talent for poetry. She begins to spend more and more time focused on this one child to protect and nurture his artistic talents. But when the boy and his family tell the teacher to stop, she only ramps up her endeavor.

9. Goodnight Mommy (2014)

Goodnight Mommy is an Austrian psychological horror film about a family of two twin boys and their mother, who recently returned home after an intense facial surgery. Her face is covered in bandages, so her children struggle to recognize their mother. They wonder if the woman under the bandages is their mom or someone pretending to be her.

10. The Changeling (1980)

When a composer’s wife and daughter die in a tragic accident, he leaves his bustling city home for a quiet life in a secluded mansion. There, he encounters the ghost of a young boy. Curious, the composer researches the history of his new nome to learn more about the boy’s life and death.

11. The Gift (2000)

The Gift is a supernatural horror film about a woman with psychic abilities who goes to the police after a woman is murdered. After her powers help the authorities find the body, they arrest the prime suspect. But the woman doesn’t believe he’s the one who did it, despite what the police claim.

12. Burnt Offerings (1976)

After a couple scores a deal on their summer rental, a beautiful old Victorian home, they don’t spend too much time questioning why the rent was so cheap. But as they spend more time in the manor’s walls, they take on new personality traits and watch as the man’s charming aunt isolates herself and eventually passes away.

13. The Others (2001)

This gothic, supernatural horror film is about a religious mother who moves to the English seaside with her children during World War II. Desperate to hear news about her husband, who went missing, she spends her time caring for her children, who suffer from a rare condition that prevents them from going out in the sun without getting hurt. But as the kids spend time in their new home, the daughter starts seeing ghostly figures lurking in the corners.

14. Ghost Story (1981)

Ghost Story is a classic supernatural horror film that follows a group of old friends who love to get together to share ghost stories. That is until they have to solve their own real-life supernatural mystery after one of the men’s sons dies under strange circumstances just before his wedding.

15. The Black Phone (2021)

This endearing supernatural horror film begins when a thirteen-year-old boy finds himself trapped in the lair of a terrifying serial killer. With the walls soundproofed and the basement locked up tight, the boy grows increasingly hopeless. But when the disconnected phone in the basement rings, the boy answers it and learns he can speak to the killer’s prior victims. Can they give him advice to help him become the killer’s first survivor?

16. House of the Devil (2009)

Looking to make some money to get her own apartment, a college student takes whatever babysitting gig she can get. After she lands a new babysitting job, she arrives at the house and learns that she won’t be caring for a child but for an older woman. As the college student pokes around the spooky, darkly lit home, she wonders if taking this job is worth the extra cash.

17. The Game (1997)

When a high-end banker’s brother gives him a mysterious gift on his birthday, he reluctantly accepts it. His brother signed him up for a high-stakes game that turns out to be fun at first and to bring some excitement to his dull life. But after a while, the game becomes more sinister, and the banker wonders if he can escape with his life.

18. Frailty (2001)

This chilling horror movie examines the twisted family dynamics of a man who snaps one day and decides to kill people he sees as demons. But he doesn’t do it alone. He ropes his two young sons into the ordeal, priming one to become a serial killer in his footsteps and the other to despise his father in secret. But one day, the pressure becomes too much, and the now adult son shares his family’s story with the FBI.

19. Dolores Claiborne (1995)

Based on the horror novel by Stephen King, Dolores Claiborne follows a housekeeper who works for an evil, bitter old woman. When the older woman is murdered, the housekeeper becomes the prime suspect. The housekeeper’s horrified daughter refuses to believe her mother killed the older woman and does whatever she can to get to the bottom of what happened. But she never could have expected what she learned in her research.

20. The Wicker Man (1973)

When a conservative sergeant takes an assignment to investigate the case of a missing child, he must travel to an island whose inhabitants are much more frivolous and openly sensual than he’s used to. As the sergeant dives deeper into the island’s culture, he discovers more and more about the child’s disappearance. At the same time, he becomes intrigued by a beautiful young woman. He struggles to refrain from giving in to temptation.

21. The Menu (2022)

The Menu is a mysterious psychological thriller about a new couple who attend a party at an elite, isolated restaurant run by a celebrity chef. But the couple doesn’t know that the chef and his staff have sinister plans for the evening, which slowly unfold in a horrifying revelation for the characters.

22. Aniara (2018)

This post-apocalyptic sci-fi horror takes place in a world where Earth was destroyed by pollution and industrialization, forcing humanity to seek refuge on a passenger ship to Mars. But when an accident blows the ship off course, the crew cannot lead them back to their initial goal. Now stranded in space, the ship’s inhabitants spend most of their time in a virtual reality to avoid their real lives.

23. Don’t Look Now (1973)

After the tragic loss of their daughter, her grieving family moves abroad for a change of scenery and a new job. As the father attempts to move on from his past life, the wife clings to memories of her daughter and meets two sisters who help her connect with her daughter’s spirit.

24. Creep (2014)

Creep is an unsettling psychological horror film about a freelance cameraman who takes a job filming a terminally ill man’s video diary. When the cameraman arrives at the home, the man is already acting odd. But the cameraman brushes off his increasingly bizarre behavior, which turns out to be a terrible error.

25. The Invisible Man (2020)

A woman’s vengeful ex uses his scientific prowess to stage his own death and turn himself invisible. His goal is to stalk his ex and make her life a living nightmare. Of course, the police don’t believe her claims of an invisible man haunting her, so the woman must fight her invisible assailant herself.