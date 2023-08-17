Are Decluttering and Minimal Living Really as Accessible and Mental Health-Friendly as They Once Were?

The average American home today has more than 300,000 items. Despite the size of homes growing, clutter poses a genuine problem for many people. So, when Marie Kondo charmed the world with her mantra of decluttering by asking yourself if it sparks joy, it was as if we had found a silver bullet solution to a long-term problem. But is this kind of organization really mentally and physically accessible to everyone, including single mothers, the disabled community, and those with rigorous work hours?

A Change in Perspective

Recently, a large portion of social media's home and organization section felt betrayed as Kondo seemed to relax her rules, talking about how priorities shift as our lives continue to change. “My home is messy,” she says in Kurashi at Home: How to Organize Your Space and Achieve Your Ideal Life.

Kondo had her third child in 2021, which has changed her perspective on what constitutes organization and messiness. Now, she looks inside and finds solutions and ways around things. She takes breathers and makes her favorite recipe even while the pile of laundry on her sofa remains unattended.

The idea is to look inward and find calm. If it means not cleaning the kitchen and instead focusing on playing the piano, then so be it. She is still pursuing happiness, just in a more serene way. Things she does still spark joy, just one not derived from constant productivity and rushing to be more organized.

It is true that Kondo’s six rules of tidying were a tad hard to measure up to in the first place. As Kondo herself comes to the realization, we need to consider how inaccessible these methods may get for some.

Nothing brings a tired mom more joy and frustration than their toddler. Maintaining a clean home is already a task for those working odd hours. Holding oneself accountable to such standards can bring stress to those struggling to get out of bed. After all, not everyone lives the same 24 hours, not when individual experiences vary so vastly.

So, even though some fans seem to find it hypocritical for Kondo to change her stance on this, this changed perspective allows room for both mess and joy, so one can finally celebrate the little wins instead of holding themselves to unattainable standards.

The Way of The Relaxed Minimalist

While Marie Kondo may not have explicitly promoted minimalism, a significant portion of the minimalist community has used her mantras to declutter their homes. So it's understandable why some would cry betrayal when she seemingly relaxed her strict rules of straightening your home.

But minimalism can be quite inaccessible, not just to those facing a shortage of time, but also for larger families who need a lot more things to keep the household functioning.

The original Kondo way of decluttering also did not consider the emotional value of items. We keep certain things around because they bring us a different kind of joy, not based on usefulness but on the memories they hold.

Thus, it makes sense to reach for a middle ground. And this is where the idea of relaxed minimalism comes in.

What Is Relaxed Minimalism?

Instead of focusing on getting rid of clutter and “extra” items, relaxed minimalism centers around creating spaces that bring comfort and warmth. It is a negotiation between maximalism and minimalism — where one holds space for joyful messes.

So, no more crisp white sparkling clean interiors. And more decor and items that may clash but make the spaces you occupy more comfortable to live and thrive in. Relaxed minimalism encourages interiors inspired by nature, with hints of green sneaking into otherwise modern living rooms.

Sustainability is also a core concern for the relaxed minimalist. So, while they make space for comfort, they do so while keeping wastage at bay. So, while the relaxed minimalist may keep things because they make life simpler, they also create spaces that are more environment-friendly. Overbearing maximalist tones in paint are also a big no-no. Instead, these spaces try to make use of natural light with larger windows and paler shades of paint. If groceries are brought in bulk, the relaxed minimalist will take a moment to store them in ways that reduce wastage.

The overall idea is to create cozy, warm spaces that breathe comfort. The focus is not on cluttering or decluttering but on more serene, sustainable living.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.