With perhaps the strangest competitor to the long-running Pokemon franchise hitting digital store shelves, everyone interested in the whackiest creature collecting game, Palworld, wants to ensure it runs smoothly. After all, this is an indie studio releasing what could become a mega-hit that competes with everyone's favorite electrical rat. Here are the minimum and recommended Palworld system requirements!

Palworld's Minimum PC Requirements

To run Palworld smoothly without fear of frame drops or lag, developer Pocketpair suggests minimum system hardware of:

OS : Windows 10 or Later (64-bit)

: Windows 10 or Later (64-bit) Processor : i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core

: i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB)

: GeForce GTX 1050 (2 GB) DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Network : Broadband Connection

: Broadband Connection Storage : 40 GB Available Space

: 40 GB Available Space Additional Notes: SSD Required. Internet Connection Required.

A 2 GB graphics card is quite surprising in this day and age. Every new release, including some indie titles, seems to want the best of the best hardware. This should mean Palworld is accessible to low-end systems and perhaps even laptops.

Palworld's Recommended PC Requirements

But if you want the smoothest experience with the highest graphical fidelity to see your entire factory setup in all its glory, here are the recommended requirements for Palworld:

OS : Windows 10 or Later (64-bit)

: Windows 10 or Later (64-bit) Processor : i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core

: i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Graphics : GeForce RTX 2070

: GeForce RTX 2070 DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Network : Broadband Connection

: Broadband Connection Storage : 40 GB Available Space

: 40 GB Available Space Additional Notes: SSD Required. Internet Connection Required.

And on the high end of the spectrum, we have yet another extreme for modern gaming. It's not all that common for a game to require 32 GB of RAM, though it will likely become more commonplace in the next year or two. Still, the game's recommended PC requirements don't seem difficult to achieve. Besides the memory usage, many mid-range computers should hit this goalpost successfully.

Palworld, a game where you collect, train, and battle with Pals, will be released in Steam Early Access on January 19th, 2024.