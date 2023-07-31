Universal Orlando Officially Announces Minion Land Opening Date

The Minions are coming to Universal Studios Florida and taking over the park! Universal Orlando Resort revealed that Minion Land on Illumination Avenue will officially open to guests on August 11, 2023, at Universal Studios Florida.

Minion Land was created in partnership between the visionary teams at Universal Creative and Illumination, bringing the Minions to life and bringing more mischief and fun to your family and friends. With Universal Studios Florida rising in popularity, the time to book is now.

Minion Land to Officially Open on August 11

This land expands upon the popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction to engage the entire family in a new collection of adventures inspired by Illumination's Minions and their mischief.

Minion Land also features a new interactive ride. In Illumination's Villain-Con Minion Blast, guests used connected gameplay to blast their way into being a member of the Vicious 6 – a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” The ride features immersive sets, interactive technology, and an original storyline, poised to be a new favorite for your family and friends.

Go Bananas for Minion Food

Minion Land wouldn't be complete without banana-themed foods. Minion Land includes new dining experiences for guests, including Illumination's Minion Cafe, a new eatery run by the Minions featuring inventive foods and drinks for every guest, including grilled cheeses and Minion-shaped tater tots.

Keeping with the Minion's favorite food, the banana, you can stop at Pop-A-Nana, a kiosk featuring banana-flavored popcorn, or freeze your brain at Freeze Ray Pops, a walk-up window serving refreshingly colorful frozen treats like Minion and Vector-themed character pops.

If you're looking for sweetness outside of all the mischief, you can stop at Bake My Day – a bakery and retail location featuring Minion-themed sweet treats, including Minion cupcakes, macarons, and cookies.

Meet Your Favorite Characters

Guest will have to shop at the Evil Stuff retail store, where they can take home souvenirs, clothes, magnets and keychains to mark their time at Minion Land.

They say don't meet your heroes but what about your villains? Those looking to meet the Minions can stop by the outdoor Illumination Theater façade to meet, greet, and interact with characters like the Minions, Gru, and the kids: Margo, Edith, and Agnes from the “Despicable Me” franchise, and even Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny from the hit film “Sing.”

Minion Land and Villain-Con Minion Blast officially open on August 11. Be sure to get your tickets today.