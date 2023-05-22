Minion Land Opening Summer 2023 at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed new details about Minion Land opening this summer. Based on the Despicable Me and Minions movies, Minion Land will include a new interactive attraction, themed dining, character meet-and-greets, and shops.

The highly anticipated land will join the popular Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction along Illumination Avenue. Created by Universal’s award-winning creative team and Illumination filmmakers, the kid-friendly Minion Land will attract families and fans of the Despicable Me and Minions movies.

Villian-Con Minion Blast

Villian-Con Minion Blast is a new interactive gaming attraction that challenges guests to test their villain skills. This one-of-a-kind game combines physical sets and interactive gaming, where guests will face villains and mischief from the Minions.

Guests will exit the attraction through a new retail store, Evil Stuff, where they can purchase Villian-Con and Minion merchandise.

Minion Cafe

Themed to the beloved Minions, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto, the Minion Cafe is the central dining location in Minion Land. The entertaining dining experience will feature three themed dining areas that offer food to please everyone.

The three dining options include:

The Kitchen – where diners will see the equipment used to create the cafe menu.

The Breakroom – where guests can check out the Minion’s “Office Safety Tips.”

The Dining Room – a space colorfully decorated by the Minion’s artwork that also offers outdoor seating.

The innovative menu for the Minion Cafe will feature family-friendly foods such as “despica-bowls” like Otto’s Noodle Bowl, Agnes’s Honeymoon Soup, and Carl’s Crispy Cauliflower. Other offerings include the Steak & “Cheese Ray” Sandwich and the adorable Bob’s Teddy Bear Chocolate Cream Puff. In addition, a Kids’ menu will feature items like the Mini Boss’ Mega Melt.

Bake-My-Day

The pink cupcake-themed retail and bakery location will offer Minion-themed snacks like cupcakes, macarons, s’mores, and more. They will also provide Minion merchandise like drinkware, apparel, plushes, and more.

Pop-A-Nana

Minions are known for their love of bananas; try banana-flavored popcorn at this walk-up location. Additional popcorn flavors and the Minion Selfie popcorn bucket will be available.

Freeze Ray Pops

Cool off with a frozen treat or beverage at Freeze Ray Pops. This location will offer an assortment of popsicles inspired by Gru, the Minions, and Vector.

Illumination Theater

The Illumination Theater is a meet-and-greet location where guests can meet their favorite characters like the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes and characters from the movie Sing. Visitors will also enjoy discovering photo ops and murals featuring popular Illumination characters throughout the land.

Minion Land is expected to open sometime during the summer of 2023.

