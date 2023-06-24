17 Binge-Worthy Miniseries You Won’t Be Able To Stop Watching

Looking for a story that will immediately grab hold of you and never let go? You're not alone.

A recent online discussion asks for the best miniseries to binge-watch right now. Here are the top responses.

1. The Last Dance (2020)

This one is for the sports fans out there. 2020's documentary looked back at the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls and their run to Michael Jordan's sixth NBA title.

The highly entertaining miniseries features never before seen footage from behind the scenes as the Bulls closed in on their second three-peat.

2. Wandavision (2021)

The first Marvel Cinematic Universe television series is one of the best things you can watch on Disney+. It deals with the fallout from the conclusion of the Avengers Infinity Saga as Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) comes to terms with loss and grief.

Wandavision also plays heavily on sitcom tropes in its opening episodes.

3. Watchmen (2019)

Opinions on the theatrical adaptation of the popular graphic novel are mixed. When it comes to HBO's Watchmen miniseries, however, critics and fans are in agreement: this is must-watch television.

The show dives deeper into the world and lore established by the famed graphic novel and tells an original story that hooks you from the beginning.

4. John Adams (2008)

Paul Giamatti's performance as America's second President helped the series earn eight Primetime Emmy nominations, winning five, including Outstanding Miniseries, Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie, and Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie.

5. The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story (2016)

In 2014, FX announced it was developing a season of American Crime Story, a spin-off of their popular American Horror Story anthologies. The first edition focuses on the O.J. Simpson murder case. It won nine Primetime Emmys, receiving an incredible 22 total nominations across 13 categories.

6. Chernobyl (2019)

Chernobyl is a historical drama on HBO Max. The miniseries centers around the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster and the efforts to clean up that followed. The event happened in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, Soviet Union, in 1986. Chernobyl follows the heroic efforts of first responders, volunteers, and miners digging a crucial tunnel under ReactorFourr.

7. The Chestnut Man (2021)

The Chestnut Man is a Danish crime TV series on Netflix following two detectives (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard and Danica Curcic) investigating the murders of several women victims. Additionally, the strange chestnut figurines the killer leaves at the crime scenes.

8. Black Bird (2022)

Black Bird is a crime drama on Apple TV+ based on the autobiographical novel In With the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene with Hillel Levin.

It tells the story of a young football star turning to a life of dealing drugs that leads to his arrest. After accepting a plea deal, the system slaps him with another ten-year sentence. However, his charisma and charm provide an opportunity to commute his sentence.

9. Escape at Dannemora (2018)

Escape at Dannemora is a crime drama miniseries on Showtime. It's based on the 2015 escape of two convicted murderers (Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano) from the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York. And the married woman prison employee (Patricia Arquette) who became sexually entangled with the two before helping them escape.

10. Sharp Objects (2018)

Sharp Objects is a psychological thriller on HBO Max following an emotionally troubled and alcoholic crime reporter, Camille (Amy Adams). After years of self-harming, she's released from a psychiatric hospital. Camille returns to her hometown to investigate the murders of two young girls. Once there, she must face her demons while under the eye of her overcritical mother.

11. Maid (2021)

Maid is a drama miniseries on Netflix set near Seattle on a fictional Fisher Island. It follows Alex (Margaret Qualley), an aspiring writer who escapes her abusive boyfriend with their toddler daughter. She gets a job cleaning houses while they stay in a shelter. The TV series navigates the red tape of government assistance, dealing with a dysfunctional family, and having a child with an abusive man.

12. Seven Seconds (2018)

Seven Seconds is a crime drama on Netflix following a Jersey City Police Department coverup of the accidental vehicular manslaughter of a 15-year-old black male. A White Polish-American narcotics officer is the hit-and-run culprit, and racial tensions explode over the injustice and lack of resolution. Regina King stars as the grief-stricken mother of the young victim.

13. Unbelievable (2019)

Unbelievable is a true crime miniseries on Netflix dramatizing the Washington and Colorado serial rape cases between 2008–2011. It follows a teenager, Marie (Kaitlyn Dever), who is charged with lying about being a rape victim after two male officers don't believe her accounting. And the two women detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) who worked hard to arrive at the truth.

14. The Queen's Gambit (2020)

The Queen's Gambit is a coming-of-age period drama on Netflix set in the mid-1950s and proceeding into the 1960s. It tells the story of a fictional orphan chess prodigy (Anya Taylor-Joy) on her way to the top while battling drug and alcohol addiction.

15. The Resort (2022)

The Resort is a comedy mystery miniseries on Peacock following a married couple (William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti) vacationing on the Mayan Riviera for their tenth anniversary. Once there, they end up entangled in a mystery concerning the disappearance of two people fifteen years prior.

16. Midnight Mass (2021)

If you like ominous mysteries, Midnight Mass will leave you glued to your couch with your favorite blanket. Strange miracles happen when a young priest arrives on an island, mysteriously replacing the older priest. But no one knows they come with a cost.

17. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

A dysfunctional family confronts their haunting encounters from the past, living in the house they grew up in. This supernatural horror will make you want to binge it no matter the time of year – this isn’t just a Halloween special to watch!