10 Gripping Miniseries to Binge Right Now

Are you searching for a story that will grab you from the get-go and keep you engaged till the end? You've got company. Someone recently stated, “I'm looking for gripping miniseries to watch with the Mrs. Any suggestions? ” The internet responded by delivering this list of miniseries to binge immediately.

1. Chernobyl (2019)

Chernobyl is a historical drama on HBO Max. The miniseries centers around the Chernobyl nuclear plant disaster and the efforts to clean up that followed. The event happened in the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic, Soviet Union, in 1986. Chernobyl follows the heroic efforts of first responders, volunteers, and miners digging a crucial tunnel under Reactor four.

2. The Chestnut Man (2021)

The Chestnut Man is a Danish crime TV series on Netflix following two detectives (Mikkel Boe Følsgaard and Danica Curcic) investigating the murders of several women victims. Additionally, the strange chestnut figurines the killer leaves at the crime scenes.

3. Black Bird (2022)

Black Bird is a crime drama on Apple TV+ based on the autobiographical novel In with the Devil: a Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer, and a Dangerous Bargain for Redemption by James Keene with Hillel Levin.

It tells the story of a young football star turning to a life of dealing drugs that leads to his arrest. After accepting a plea deal, the system slaps him with another ten-year sentence. However, his charisma and charm provide an opportunity to commute his sentence.

4. Escape at Dannemora (2018)

Escape at Dannemora is a crime drama miniseries on Showtime. It's based on the 2015 escape of two convicted murderers (Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano) from the Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York. And the married woman prison employee (Patricia Arquette) who became sexually entangled with the two before helping them escape.

5. Sharp Objects (2018)

Sharp Objects is a psychological thriller on HBO Max following an emotionally troubled and alcoholic crime reporter, Camille (Amy Adams). After years of self-harming, she's released from a psychiatric hospital. Camille returns to her hometown to investigate the murders of two young girls. Once there, she must face her demons while under the eye of her overcritical mother.

6. Maid (2021)

Maid is a drama miniseries on Netflix set near Seattle on a fictional Fisher Island. It follows Alex (Margaret Qualley), an aspiring writer who escapes her abusive boyfriend with their toddler daughter. She gets a job cleaning houses while they stay in a shelter. The TV series navigates the red tape of government assistance, dealing with a dysfunctional family, and having a child with an abusive man.

7. Seven Seconds (2018)

Seven Seconds is a crime drama on Netflix following a Jersey City Police Department coverup of the accidental vehicular manslaughter of a 15-year-old Black male. A White Polish-American Narcotics officer is the hit-and-run culprit, and racial tensions explode over the injustice and lack of resolution. Regina King stars as the grief-stricken mother of the young victim.

8. Unbelievable (2019)

Unbelievable is a true crime miniseries on Netflix dramatizing the Washington and Colorado serial rape cases between 2008–2011. It follows a teenager, Marie (Kaitlyn Dever), who is charged with lying about being a rape victim after two male officers don't believe her accounting. And the two women detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) who worked hard to arrive at the truth.”

9. The Queen's Gambit (2020)

The Queen's Gambit is a coming-of-age period drama on Netflix set in the mid-1950s and proceeding into the 1960s. It tells the story of a fictional orphan chess prodigy (Anya Taylor-Joy) on her way to the top while battling drug and alcohol addiction.

10. The Resort (2022)

The Resort is a comedy mystery miniseries on Peacock following a married couple (William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti) vacationing on the Mayan Riviera for their tenth anniversary. Once there, they end up entangled in a mystery concerning the disappearance of two people fifteen years prior.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list on mystery thriller TV series to binge immediately.

