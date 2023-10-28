Calling For Generational Leadership Change, Minnesota Congressman Phillips To Challenge Biden

The grandson of the columnist known as Dear Abby has a little bit of advice for his fellow Democrats: President Joe Biden is too old to be elected to serve a second term.

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, 54, a multimillionaire heir to the Phillips Distilling Company, announced on Friday that he would challenge the 80-year-old president for the 2024 Democratic Party nomination.

“It Is Time for a Change”

The move was all the more surprising to those not attuned to party politics considering that Phillips agrees with Biden’s known position on most policy matters and has called him “a terrific president.”

But in announcing his bid on Oct. 27 outside the New Hampshire State House in Concord, Phillips said he was running for the Democratic nomination because “it is time for a change” and that he was “ready to lead our great nation to a secure and a more prosperous future.”

“I think President Biden has done a spectacular job for our country. But it's not about the past. This is an election about the future,” Phillip, who once ran the gelato company Talenti, added on CBS News on Friday morning.

“I will not sit still I will not be quiet in the face of numbers that are so clearly saying that we're going to be facing an emergency next November,” he said.

Phillips has warned fellow Democrats over the past year that party needs a new generation of leaders and that Donald Trump, the presumptive frontrunner for the Republican 2024 presidential nomination, would return to the White House if Biden is the Democrats’ candidate.

That has not always sat well with fellow party members in power. Phillips announced earlier in October that he was stepping down as co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. Reports indicated he was pressured to leave the post.

More About the Multimillionaire Heir

Lately, Phillips has tried to distance himself from Biden on some issues many voters consider priorities, including immigration.

“Having been to the southern border twice, it is not secure, it is inhumane,” he said “It is not fair to those who are seeking refuge. It is not fair to our border patrol agents, who have shown extraordinary mercy and humanity in ways that I wish more Americans saw. And they’ve been demeaned by Democrats.”

Phillips, who is Jewish has said that he believed in the pursuit of a “two-state solution” to the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Phillips' biological father was killed in the Vietnam War, and he was adopted into the Phillips family when his mother, DeeDee, married Eddie Phillips.

Phillips will not be going head-to-head with Biden in New Hampshire in next year’s primary. Biden won’t not be on the ballot because that primary will not be recognized by the Democratic National Committee, thanks to dispute between the state and the national party over its longtime status as an early campaign stop. Democratic Party rules set South Carolina as the first primary state in 2024 although New Hampshire state law requires it to go first.