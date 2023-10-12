Miramax Scores ‘Halloween’ TV Rights

After a spirited bidding war, Miramax scored the TV rights to the Halloween franchise featuring unstoppable masked killer Michael Myers. Trancas International Films, run by Malek Akkad, shares cinematic rights with Miramax following Universal's Halloween Ends.

Miramax outbid A24 for the Halloween television rights. Variety reports, “The auction was held by Malek Akkad’s Trancas International Films, which controls the franchise’s TV rights. It makes sense that Miramax would move aggressively to nab the option to make a television offshoot, as the company shares ownership of the film rights with Trancas. Plus, the horror franchise has been very lucrative for Miramax, which also coproduces the Scream movies.”

A Halloween Cinematic Universe That Connects Movies and TV Series Could Happen

Since Miramax now controls the TV rights and shares ownership of the film rights to Halloween, the possibility of a Michael Myers Cinematic Universe à la the Marvel Cinematic Universe — which spills over onto Disney+ series such as Loki — is possible. It's too soon to know if any planned TV project will even feature Michael Myers, who died pretty definitively in Halloween Ends. The franchise has several different timelines, including one started by Rob Zombie and Halloween III: Season of the Witch, which is a stand-alone entry unrelated to Michael Myers. One thing known for sure is that whatever direction a TV series goes, Jamie Lee Curtis will not appear as Laurie Strode. After starring in the recent trilogy directed by David Gordon Green, Curtis said goodbye to the character she has played on-screen since 1978.

Deadline reports that Miramax’s Head of Global TV Marc Helwig will oversee the franchise's creative direction in close collaboration with Akkad. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Halloween to television,” Helwig said. “We are thrilled to expand our long and successful partnership with Trancas and the brilliant Malek Akkad in introducing this iconic franchise to a new form of storytelling and a new generation of fans.” Deadline adds, “Since Helwig took over Miramax Television three years ago, the division has landed three on-air series — more than the company had produced in the previous decade: Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen at Netflix, Project Greenlight with Issa Rae at Max, and The Turkish Detective at Paramount.”

Akkad said, “Trancas International Films is extremely enthused to be expanding our long-standing relationship with Miramax, and we look forward to working with Marc Helwig and the entire team in creating this new chapter.”

Halloween is not the first horror franchise to attempt a movie-and-TV shared universe. The TV series Chucky is a spin-off of the cinematic Child's Play series and features actors such as Jennifer Tilly and Brad Dourif who appeared in the films. Crystal Lake, a prequel series to Friday the 13th, premieres soon on Peacock.