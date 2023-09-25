Miramax Shopping ‘Halloween’ Film and TV Rights Around Hollywood

Miramax wants to find a buyer for the film and TV rights for the Halloween franchise around Hollywood. Last year's Halloween Ends not only concluded the David Gordon Green Halloween film trilogy starring Jamie Lee Curtis, but it also concluded Universal and Blumhouse's creative interest in the franchise.

Bl–dy Disgusting exclusively reports that there is a bidding war going on right now over the rights to Halloween and its masked boogeyman, Michael Myers. The horror news website reports that Miramax is open to both TV and movie projects, including on streaming platforms.

The 13 Halloween Movies Made Over $855 Million Worldwide

The Halloween franchise has several different timelines, which all begin with John Carpenter's 1978 classic that introduced the world to “The Shape,” a.k.a. escaped mental patient Michael Myers, and final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). Curtis returned for 1981's Halloween II, which seemed to conclude the Michael Myers story for a hot minute. Next came Halloween III: Season of the Witch, which has nothing to do with Michael Myers and serves as the franchise's sole stand-alone installment. Myers returned in the respectable Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, followed by the shoddy Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers and the even worse Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers.

After three needlessly convoluted movies about a Thorn cult, Curtis returned for 1998's triumphant Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and seemed to finish Michael off once and for all, only to have that hit movie's ending undone by the truly abysmal Halloween: Resurrection starring Busta Rhymes. Next, Rob Zombie rebooted the series with the grimy-looking Halloween and Halloween II. Finally, Green brought back Curtis for a 2018 sequel also titled Halloween, which acts as a direct sequel to the 1978 original and ignores all of the other sequels. Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends followed, the latter of which seems aptly named because — spoiler alert — Laurie grinds Michael into hamburger for the big finale.

The end? Of course not. Halloween Ends may have ended Curtis' participation in the franchise and given the story of Michael Myers a definitive ending, but like the movie says, “evil doesn't die… it changes shape.” Miramax hopes that “shape” takes the form of big bucks.

If Michael Myers ends up on TV, he won't be the first horror villain to transition from the big screen to our living rooms. Season three of Chucky premieres on October 4, and a Friday the 13th prequel series titled Crystal Lake is coming soon on Peacock.