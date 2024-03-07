25 Misconceptions People Have About Americans

In today's world, America doesn't have the best reputation. We tend to make a lot of noise and attract a lot of attention on a global scale, which leads to certain myths and stigmas. When you talk to outsiders, it can be shocking what they believe America is like. The misconceptions generalize all of America and often amplify our political problems. Ultimately, we’re just as flawed as any country but not as extreme as other nations think.

1. Every American Has a Gun

This misconception is one of the most common. How can we blame foreigners when U.S. news involves guns every other day? Many people from other countries think guns are a major part of our society and daily lives. They assume we whip out our pistols whenever we get cut off in traffic or into a tiff with our neighbor.

2. All Americans Are Rude and Mean

We’re disappointed by this one because it’s simply not true. Like anywhere, some people are rude, and others are delightful. However, some foreigners believe that all Americans are hateful and aggressive, especially toward tourists. Thankfully, this isn’t the case, but it stings to know many think this way about us.

3. We Know Nothing About the Rest of the World

In reality, America is a prominent country that most people worldwide hear about often. Since many Americans can’t name all the African countries or identify every international flag, people assume we live in a bubble and never think about other places. On the contrary, many Americans are world travelers or invested in global news, politics, history, and culture.

4. We're All Rich

It depends on who you talk to, but it’s not unusual for foreigners to think all Americans live like the Kardashians. Foreigners may see pictures of massive mansions in Texas and California and assume we all have swimming pools and four bathrooms. Sadly, we’re not all wealthy or even comfortable.

5. We All Live in Poverty

On the other hand, some foreigners believe America is a deeply impoverished nation with rampant homelessness. While homelessness is an issue in places like San Francisco, roughly 18 in every 10,000 Americans don’t have a home. We strive to end homelessness, but this statistic is not substantially different than similar nations like England.

6. All Americans Are Uneducated

This is pretty insulting for a country with nearly 6,000 colleges and universities. Many other countries view America as the land of hicks and hillbillies, assuming none of us know how to count past 10 or finish the alphabet. Some states and cities have better school systems than others, but America is far from uneducated.

7. Everyone Here Is Morbidly Obese

Yes, America is the most obese nation. We’re not proud of it. However, most high-income and well-developed nations have high obesity rates. When the statistics say more than half of us are overweight or obese, they’re not saying morbidly obese, just a little chubby. Some foreigners think we all look like the people in Wall-E.

8. We See Mass Shootings Every Day

Many other countries do not have to deal with the violence that we do, but many nations have it much worse, too. For other nations, it may seem like mass shootings are commonplace here. In reality, shootings are rare, and the average American doesn’t experience this kind of trauma and tragedy.

9. Americans Are Severely Racist

This is another misconception that stings because it’s not true. Our nation has a complex and often brutal history, but so does every country, especially developed ones. Of course, some Americans are racist, but definitely not all of us. Many Americans are happy to welcome visitors from all ethnicities and actively fight against discriminatory behavior.

10. We Don't Have Sidewalks

Many people talk about the lack of walkability in the States compared to smaller European countries. This makes people think we never walk anywhere and don’t even have sidewalks! On the contrary, most places have sidewalks. How else would we walk our dogs?

11. We All Own a Car

While over 90% of American households own a car, not every individual has one, and many people don’t. But this ties into our lack of walkability. While we have sidewalks, most people need a car to get to work, stores, and other necessary destinations.

12. There's No Clean Water

We’re not sure where this misconception came from. Perhaps all the news concerning Flint, Michigan, led people to believe all American taps spew dirty, brown water. Water insecurity does plague many people, but the U.S. has some of the safest and most reliable water systems.

13. We Have No Public Transport

No, the middle of Wyoming is not known for its subways. However, many places in the U.S. have decent public transportation systems, including subways, buses, rails, and more. Almost every major city has some form of public transportation for residents, so it’s not like we’ve never seen a bus before! Whether it's the impressive transit system of Chicago and Boston or the walkability of major cities, the U.S. is nothing to slouch at in this regard.

14. Americans Are Crazy Patriotic

America started out as a nation that wanted to be independent and self-reliant. This led to strong patriotism. However, many Americans will question our country’s values, motives, and actions. Some people are blindly patriotic, but plenty of Americans criticize and even belittle the U.S.

15. We All Live in the Suburbs

If you Google “America,” the odds of suburban pictures popping up are high. We’re a massive country with lots of open space for suburban developments. But we’re not exclusively suburban. Some U.S. locations are densely urban, while others are extremely rural.

16. We Only Eat Fast Food

This one ties into the belief that all Americans are wildly obese. Yes, fast food is popular here, from McDonald’s to Taco Bell. However, most Americans don’t gorge themselves on Big Macs morning, noon, and night. Fast food is a global industry not exclusive to the U.S.

17. All Americans Are Conservative

Since Donald Trump was president, many assume the vast majority of Americans are conservatives or Republicans. However, less than 40% of U.S. citizens identify as conservative. We can be very divided at times due to our political parties, but we’re not the land of conservatives.

18. Police Are Always Violent and Aggressive

Sadly, America has horrific incidents where cops misjudge a situation or act unacceptably, leading to wrongful injuries or death. It’s a prevalent discussion here. But like any organization or group, the American police force consists of good people, bad people, and some who fall in the middle. It’s not ideal, but it’s a symptom of humanity, so not every American cop is evil.

19. No Americans Speak a Second Language

English is the most common language in America, but many Americans are bilingual or multilingual. Compared to other nations, we’re definitely behind in second languages. Twenty-three percent of Americans are bilingual, which is average compared to other countries. For context, 25% of EU citizens are bilingual.

20. No One Cares About Social Programs

Sometimes, even we Americans feel this is true. Getting social programs like welfare approved is often an uphill battle, but many Americans claw up that hill. America has comparable social programs to other developed nations, but our fierce independence means this kind of government intervention takes time to take hold.

21. We Only Drink Bud Light

As a beer-loving American, Bud Light is gross. Sadly, people think America’s beer, wine, and alcohol industry is the lowest common denominator. But the booming craft beer industry and many thriving vineyards suggest otherwise. Sure, Bud Light is common, but it doesn’t represent all American tastes and offerings.

22. We Regularly Go to Hollywood and Disney

Some foreigners think you can tour LA and end your day in NYC. People don’t realize just how massive and diverse the U.S. is. Many Americans never visit LA or Disney. Someone from Virginia visiting Hollywood is similar to someone from the UK visiting Hollywood. Many of us are wholly unfamiliar with those locations.

23. No One Cares About the Environment

Many nations see us as ravenous consumers who don’t care about destroying the planet. However, most Americans feel we need to do more as a nation to combat climate change. People actively work to slow global warming, so America is just as invested in saving the earth as most other countries.

24. We Only Eat Spray Cheese

Spray cheese is not a common household item in the U.S. and many Americans never eat it and likely never will. We have gourmet cheese sections in grocery stores, fancy cheese shops, and even charcuterie eateries. Trust us, spray cheese is not something many Americans enjoy. Our culinary offerings are vastly better than what some outsiders think.

25. We Have No Culture

People think America has no culture, but we have an array of cultures. Every region and state has a distinct vibe. Many fail to realize that America’s enormity means we’re not the same all over. An American from Wisconsin lives very differently than an American in Florida, but both are wholly American!