No One Knows the Actual Lyrics to These Songs

Some song lyrics are open to interpretation, while others are simply misheard by millions of listeners around the world. Jimmy Fallon took to Twitter earlier today to get to the bottom of this phenomenon by introducing the #MisheardLyrics hashtag to the social media platform.

Thousands of Twitter users have joined in on the nostalgic comedy, recanting stories of their childhood (and in some cases, adulthood) when they misheard some of the most iconic song lyrics that have ever been written. Responses ranged from pop songs to religious songs and everything in between. Jimmy Fallon also made sure to mention that some responses would be included in an upcoming segment of his late-night show, which helped motivated people to participate in the trending hashtag.

Fallon himself kicked off the trend, commenting on his initial tweet that “For the longest time I thought ‘When Doves Cry' went, ‘Maybe I’m just like my mother, she never sits inside.' #MisheardLyrics” and setting the tone for the rest of the internet to chime in and participate in the fun.

Popular Songs Are Perfect Candidates to Be Misheard

Hot Chocolate's R&B hit “You Sexy Thing” hit the airwaves in 1975, but this user admits that she still believes her version of the song's lyrics is correct:

#MisheardLyrics

I was very young when I heard You Sexy Thing for the first time. I would sing at the top of my lungs “I believe in marigolds.” Instead of “I believe in miracles.” I'm still not convinced it is “miracles.” — Cinderrose (@cinderrose) February 1, 2023

Even the iconic title track from “Footloose” isn't exempt from being misheard, as Twitter user aliakberhabib confesses that she mistook the song for being way more animal-themed than it was intended to be:

Footloose

Pet Goose

Picked a fight with a mongoose

Cheese

Stiff breeze

Watch out, there are ten bees#MisheardLyrics — Ali. (@aliakberhabib) February 1, 2023

Some bands leave a lasting impression on their fans. It seems like the Beach Boys have had a very big impact on this Twitter user, who misheard the lyrics to the Uncle Kracker song “Drift Away” as a child:

When I was a kid, I thought the song “Drift Away” was saying, “give me the Beach Boys and free my soul” instead of “give me the beat boys”. Honestly, it should have been the right lyrics. The Beach Boys were and still are fire! 🔥 🔥 🔥 #MisheardLyrics — Kitty Loves Waffles (@DarrenBlaineFan) February 1, 2023

Not even Michael Jackson was exempt from this particular hashtag as user KvAntoineWilson embarassingly admits that he misheard the lyrics to this famous MJ track:

In Michael Jackson's “Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'”, I thought for years that “Ma-ma-se, ma-ma-sa, ma-ma-ko-ssa” was actually “I'ma save my mama some apple sauce”. #MisheardLyrics — Antoine Wilson (@KvAntoineWilson) February 1, 2023

The most popular song in Don Henley's catalog was constantly misheard by this user. Even Henley himself would admit that “Poison Summer” has a very different feel to it compared to “Boys of Summer.”

Worked at a music store and a lady came in looking for “poison summer” by one of those guys from the Eagles. Turned out it was “Boys in Summer” by Don Henley. She didn’t believe us until we showed her the Cd. #misheardlyrics — Bridget1309 (@deveraux1309) February 1, 2023

Even Religion Isn't Exempt From the Hashtag

Many children don't question what we're told to say in church. User 72GymMom reveals that she never knew she was supposed to say “thanks be to God” until she was seventeen years old:

Growing up Catholic, we sang “Thanks Be To God” constantly.



I was 17 years old when I actually looked at the book and realized it wasn't “Thanks Speedy God” 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️#MisheardLyrics — Kristina Black (@72GymMom) February 1, 2023

Some Songs Invoke Embarrassing Childhood Memories

Some users have responded to the #MisheardLyrics hashtag with embarrassing coming-of-age comments. User sjespers has admitted to mishearing the lyrics of “Killing Me Softly” while attending a school talent show:

“Strong in my pants with his fingers” – The beginning of Killing Me Softly as once heard on a talent show — Serge Jespers (@sjespers) February 1, 2023

Some users' responses are genuinely funny, like this user's response, revealing that they grew up thinking Boyz II Men loved playing outside in the snow:

In Boyz II Men's “I'll Make Love to You”. I always thought they sang “Throw your clothes on the floor, I'm gonna take my gloves off too” I was 9 and just assumed they had just gotten inside from playing in the snow. #MisheardLyrics — TK3 (@The_TK3) February 1, 2023

