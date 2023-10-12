Missed Masterpieces: 25 Movies We Were Wrong to Ignore

Have you ever seen a movie trailer and rolled your eyes? Some films just seem too silly and dumb to take seriously or enjoy. Whether you usually avoid Adam Sandler movies or pass on popular kids’ films, you’re not alone, but you might be missing out! Check out 25 that people originally ignored because they seemed stupid but turned out to be playful masterpieces.

1. Legally Blonde (2001)

To some, Legally Blonde seemed like a superficial movie that was all about wearing pink and being silly. But the film is actually powerful and fiercely feminist in a way that is approachable and fun. Some avoided it simply because it seemed overhyped, but now they see how sensational it is.

2. 21 Jump Street (2012)

21 Jump Street seems like a goofy movie that would have plenty of gross jokes and obnoxious scenes. I’m not going to say it doesn’t have any of those things, but the film is surprisingly clever and grounded in a way that makes it easy to love and laugh with.

3. Easy A (2010)

I think a lot of people assumed that Easy A was a cheesy movie reserved for high school girls, but it deserves more love than that. Emma Stone, Amanda Bynes, Lisa Kudrow, and all the other stars are simply amazing in it, and the story is a unique retelling of a classic and poignant tale.

4. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

I’m not into action movies. I don’t care much for cars. But I love this movie. Mad Max: Fury Road seems like it would be boring for people like me, but it’s actually a captivating film with strong females and an interesting plot that grabs you and doesn’t let go.

5. The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The synopsis of this movie doesn’t do it justice, as it has more depth, complexity, and reality than people realize. Some thought it would be about how evil the fashion industry and Meryl Streep’s character are, but it shows how not everything is black and white.

6. Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

To be fair, trying to explain the plot of Napoleon Dynamite to someone is a struggle. This cult classic is not everyone’s cup of tea, but the unique vibe of the film is fun and perfectly awkward. If you love dry humor, you’ll love this film.

7. Barbie (2023)

Over the summer, everyone was screaming about how amazing Barbie was and shaming people who didn’t go see it. Some passed on watching it because they felt the hype was too much, but after seeing it, they admit it’s an enchanting and enjoyable movie.

8. Death Becomes Her (1992)

The trailer and description for this spooky film do not do it justice. Two women purchase everlasting life, but when their bodies begin to decay, they run into some disturbing issues. It’s a fabulous, campy delight for fans of humorous horror and the iconic Meryl Streep.

9. John Wick (2014)

Again, this movie seems like a typical and overdone action film with gratuitous guns and violence. While John Wick does have plenty of guns and fighting, it’s substantially better than your average action movie, spurring more emotional investment than usual.

10. La La Land (2016)

A lot of people skipped out on La La Land because they don’t like musicals or romance films. While this is fair, the movie is so wonderfully executed, from the lighting to the set to the subtle plot, that it’s still worth watching.

11. Dirty Dancing (1987)

Apparently, Dirty Dancing does not appeal to everyone. People thought the movie was overhyped and would just be a boring story about people who like to dance at a summer resort. However, the plot is much richer than that, and the actors are brilliant.

12. Click (2006)

I’m guilty of this one, as I didn’t see Click for years after it came out. I thought it was another stupid Adam Sandler movie where he plays an idiot who makes goofy and raunchy jokes. But Click has a surprising amount of heart and emotion that just might make you cry.

13. The Lego Movie (2014)

As you’ll see on this list, many slept-on movies are kids’ movies. Nowadays, most studios make kids’ movies that can also captivate adults, and The Lego Movie is an excellent example. This movie is charming and enveloping as soon as you start watching.

14. Elf (2003)

Will Ferrell’s comedy isn’t for everyone, and movies like Anchorman and Talladega Nights don’t always hit the spot. But Elf is truly an exception. The movie is heartwarming and cheerful with hilarious Will Ferrell moments that will have you chuckling.

15. Ratatouille (2007)

Ratatouille is a movie about a rat cooking in a professional kitchen, so it’s not surprising that it didn’t appeal to everyone. However, this kids’ movie hits all the right notes, from funny to sweet to scary. It’s easily my favorite Disney/Pixar movie, and everyone should see it, especially foodies!

16. Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Another kids’ movie that people didn’t think was worth watching is Kung Fu Panda. The film may seem too goofy and stupid for some people, but it’s actually a clever and captivating movie that offers a distinct storyline and fun visuals.

17. The Emperor's New Groove (2000)

Again, this movie seemed too dumb for some folks. People even thought that this was a sign that Disney had run out of good ideas. The movie is definitely eccentric, but the cast and story are top-notch, and you’re sure to have a good time while watching.

18. Sixteen Candles (1984)

In the 80s, some people were burnt out on John Hughes and Molly Ringwald. Sixteen Candles seems like a typical high school rom-com that might be boring. However, it’s a beautiful movie with unforgettable characters and a sweet ending that makes it worth the watch.

19. Speed (1994)

Speed is not your typical action movie. This clever film has everything, including fight scenes, romance, suspense, revenge, humor, heartache, and more. Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, and Dennis Hopper bring this movie to life, and you’ll want to watch it over and over again.

20. Just Go With It (2011)

Just Go With It is another Adam Sandler movie that people thought might be silly and raunchy. The movie does have some edgy moments and jokes, but Jennifer Aniston and Sandler give authentic and cleverly humorous performances, and their romance feels real.

21. Django Unchained (2012)

Django Unchained has a lot of violence and raciness that deterred people from watching it. However, the bold performances and unforgettable plot are unmatched. As always, Quentin Tarantino delivers an unbelievably compelling film that hooks you from the beginning.

22. She's the Man (2006)

She’s the Man is another movie that seems dumb. A girl pretending to be a boy to play soccer sounds like pure foolishness. And it is, but in the best way. Amanda Bynes and Channing Tatum are funny and adorable in this quirky but charming film.

23. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018)

When you love a movie, you may be hesitant to see the sequel for fear of disappointment. For this reason, many people skipped Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again, but they were missing out. Lily James offers an exquisite performance as Donna and the film is just as delightful as the original.

24. Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Not Another Teen Movie is a spoof film about movies like Clueless, 10 Things I Hate About You, She’s All That, American Pie, and more. Parody movies can be uninspired and disappointing, but Not Another Teen Movie is a top-tier spoof movie that’s hard not to love.

25. White Chicks (2004)

Similar to She’s the Man, White Chicks has a silly premise that may be too out there for some viewers. Two black men masquerading as white girls seems ridiculous — and it is — but the movie is beyond funny and even has some sweet and endearing moments.

Source: Reddit.