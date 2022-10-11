10 Missed Opportunities To Use Finn in the Star Wars Movies

In the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Disney hinted several times that Finn was force-sensitive. Unfortunately, the writers did not capitalize on this opportunity. Instead, they began writing Finn in a more insignificant role with each forthcoming film.

10. No Clear Path for Finn

A Redditor posted, “I feel like a lot of the dead ends/missed plot lines people point out are probably the fault of the wonky production: only two years between movies, the back-and-forth between directors, and not enough planning. 3-year gaps and a rough outline for the trilogy could've worked better and allowed for more stuff like Finn's arc to be fleshed out, even with entirely different directors.”

9. Trevorrow's Dual of the Fates Script

One Redditor posted, “Finn was going to go back to the First Order undercover and convince others to defect, and then they were going to lead an uprising of the poor class that lived on the ground on Coruscant. That was going to happen in the original Trevorrow version.”

8. Possible Spinoff Series

DarthRumbleBuns posed the idea, “He should have left with Calrissian at the end of the second movie to gather help and support from other ex-stormtroopers then in the third one, it should have been stormtroopers that showed up like Rohan showing up on Pelanor fields. Then a 10-part mini-series of how he managed to gather support, and that's when he should have faced, defeated, and defeated Phasma.”

7. Redemption for the First Order Stormtroopers

Ishorey said, “Yeah, I think if he was a Jedi, he could try to rehabilitate stormtroopers.” TyrekL noted, “It would have been great to see him have any moral apprehension to eliminating other brainwashed soldiers when he knew and fought alongside them not too long ago. It seems they invented his character to give the enemy perspective, but it was thrown out the second he met Poe.”

6. Plot Left You Wanting More

Theferrit32 stated, “Things randomly happening in a plot with no coherent overtones is a great summary of the latest trilogy. Another user added, “Hey, you know what would have made this interesting? A cohesive plot or character development or SOMETHING? YOU KNOW, LITERALLY ANYTHING BESIDES RANDOM STUFF HAPPENING ON AND ON FOR THREE HOURS???”

5. A Symbol for Change

One Redditor pointed out, “His whole arc should have shown that stormtroopers are not just faceless enemies, and he could inspire them to rise against their oppressors.”

GrandMoffPhoenix posted, “So basically like what Star Wars: Clone Wars did for the clones in the ‘Umbara Arc,' arguably one of the best arcs in a TV show ever, but for stormtroopers. That would have been great.” Another Reddit user agreed, “Wow, that would have been great.”

4. The Stormtroopers Were Brainwashed

Blackt1g3rs posted, “Maybe there just wasn't a shot for Finn. He was doomed from the start, honestly.” One user said, “I think they cheapened his potential by having all the stormtroopers brainwashed to serve the cause.”

3. He Should've Inspired Others

One Reddit user said, “It would have been great if he somehow inspired other stormtroopers to rebel instead of randomly coming across them.” Another user posted, “All it would have taken was one piece of dialogue when he was talking to the female ex-stormtrooper.”

2. Terrible Script Writing

DarthTJ joked, “We heard about you and were inspired. We realize we didn't have to be who they made us.” VoidWalkah commented, “This is so bad. You could write the dialogues for the next trilogy.” One Redditor posted, “IDK how a multi-million dollar franchise creates such a dud of a film, three times.”

1. He Was a Rebellious Stormtrooper

JarJarBinksSucks said, “We thought Finn was special because he was a stormtrooper who rebelled. It turns out there are loads of ex-stormtroopers!” BoshSwag replied, “It would have been great if he somehow inspired other stormtroopers to rebel instead of randomly coming across them.”

What do you think? Did Reddit nail this list of missed opportunities to utilize Finn in Star Wars? Check out these Star Wars moments that made us cry.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.