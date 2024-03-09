Missing Malaysia Flight 370: The Plane Everyone’s Still Talking About After 10 Years

March 8th, 2024 is the tenth anniversary of the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia Flight 370. The Boeing 777 was flying from Kuala Lumpur International in its home country, Malaysia, and then to Beijing, China. However, it vanished over the South China Sea. Despite an extensive search-and-rescue effort, the plane is still missing, leaving people with more questions than answers about what happened on that fateful day.

239 People Were Onboard MH370

The flight had 239 people from 14 countries on board, which included 12 crew members. After the disappearance, the airline released the names on the flight manifest, including the captain, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, and the first officer, Fariq Abdul Hamid.

The Final Communication From the Plane Was Normal

The plane took off at 12:41 a.m. local time and was supposed to arrive in Beijing at 6:30 a.m. The plane's last communication occurred at 1:19 a.m. when traffic controllers received a benign message: “Good night, Malaysian three-seven-zero.”

MH370 Deviated From Its Planned Route

For reasons that are as unknown as the plane's fate, MH370 deviated from its planned route, according to data from military radar. Instead of heading toward Beijing, it turned back toward Malaysia and the Indian Ocean.

26 Countries Participated in the Search for the Missing Plane

A search quickly began after the disappearance, with teams from Vietnam, Singapore, and Malaysia searching the waters off Vietnam 12 hours after the last contact with MH370. Nine countries, including the US, contributed to the initial search, which grew to 26 countries as the investigation continued. They found nothing.

In 2015, Malaysia Declared the Disappearance an Accident

On January 29th, 2015, less than a year after the disappearance, the Malaysian government ruled it an accident. “We officially declare Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 an accident. All 239 of the passengers and crew onboard MH370 are presumed to have lost their lives,” announced the Department of Civil Aviation director in a statement.

The First Fragment of MH370's Fuselage Washed Up on Reunion Island in 2015

In August 2015, a piece of wing washed up on Reunion Island. Malaysian officials said the paint color and maintenance records matched those of the doomed flight. It spurred Malaysia to urge neighboring countries to widen the search area.

The Search for the Plane Officially Ended in January 2017

In January 2017, the “painstaking” search for the plane ended after almost three years. Despite the efforts by many nations and search crews, it was fruitless, which dismayed the families of the passengers and crew members, who had received no answers.

Families of Passengers and Crew Members Launched Their Own Search

The families of the missing MH370 passengers and crew members, frustrated about the suspension of the official search, started their search in Madagascar to find debris from MH370. They had accused the Malaysian government of not caring enough about their missing loved ones.

A US Marine Robotics Company Also Searched for the Plane in 2018

Ocean Infinity, an Austin marine robotics company, participated in the search for MH370 in 2018. Although it didn't find the plane, the company proposed to the Malaysian authorities to restart the search in March 2024.

The Malaysian Government Didn't Support a New Search Without New Evidence

After the search ended in 2017, the Malaysian government resisted pressure from the victims' families to reopen the search, arguing that there was no point in doing it unless there was new evidence to point to the plane's location.

As of 2024, Malaysia Is Willing To Start a New Search Operation

Nevertheless, in March 2024, Malaysian officials said they were willing to restart the search for the missing plane after receiving a “no find, no fee” proposal from Ocean Infinity. “The government is steadfast in our resolve to locate MH370,” an official said. “We hope the search can find the plane and provide truth to the next of kin.”

Netflix Made a Docuseries About the Missing Plane

On the ninth anniversary of the plane's disappearance, in March 2023, Netflix released MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, a docuseries that presented various theories about the event. Netflix came under fire for delving into possibilities about the disappearance that crossed into conspiracy theory territory.

Some Suspect the Pilot Committed Suicide

One such theory was that the pilot committed a “mass murder-suicide,” with proponents claiming that the pilot had intentionally depressurized the plane and crashed it into water. The theory is one of many other possible explanations for what happened to the aircraft.

Others Believe the Plane Landed on a Tiny Island

Some people believe that MH370 landed on the tiny island of Diego Garcia, 3,600 km from Africa's east coast. This theory proposed that an American passenger had sent a text from his iPhone, claiming he was held hostage in a location whose coordinates matched Diego Garcia. However, faking a phone's GPS coordinates is possible, so we can't confirm the story.

One Conspiracy Theory Claims MH370 Got Hijacked by Iran

Since two MH370 passengers were carrying fake passports and were Iranian nationals, claims that MH370 was hijacked by Iran started gaining footing after the event. Even aviation security consultants agreed, confirming that they believed “Iran was involved.”

Another Theory Has the Plane Intercepted by American Planes

Yet another theory making the rounds suggests that two airborne early warning and control (AWACS) planes intercepted MH370. Investigative journalist Florence de Changy noted that the plane's cargo carried 3.5 tons of electronics, which could be technology the US wouldn't want falling into the wrong hands since the electronics had not been scanned before loading.

A Third Theory Involves the US Shooting Down MH370

A French airline director suggested that the US military didn't just intercept the plane but shot it down. He speculated that the US took down the plane because it feared an attack on an Indian Ocean military base. Like with the other conspiracy theories listed here, there is no evidence that this is what happened.

Only Six Confirmed Pieces of the Plane Have Been Retrieved

While debris suspected to belong to MH370 started popping up around the Indian Ocean, only six pieces can be traced back to the aircraft. They comprise a wing flap, main cabin interior panel, engine segment, flaperon, flap track segment, and horizontal stabilizer.

The Passengers and Crew May Have Suffered From Oxygen Deficiency

Australian transportation officials advanced another theory about what might have happened on MH370. They think that the cockpit crew became unconscious because of oxygen deprivation. The aircraft lost radio communication yet maintained cruise altitude, which the officials claim could be evidence that the crew members were suffering from hypoxia.

Australian Former Prime Minister Tony Abbot Is a Believer in the Suicide Theory

Tony Abbot, the former prime minister of Australia, is among those who believe the pilot committed mass murder-suicide. The former official claimed, “My very clear understanding, from the very top levels of the Malaysian government, is that from very, very early on, they thought it was murder-suicide by the pilot.” Abbot was prime minister when the incident occurred.

MH370 May Have Landed in Water and Is Still in One Piece

In 2015, Malaysian officials published another theory of what may have happened on March 8th, 2014. Based on the state of the first piece of debris discovered, they believed the plane suffered a “low-energy crash or a low-energy intentional ditching,” meaning it had landed gently in the water and may still be in one piece.

The MH370 Tragedy Sparked Moves To Increase Aviation Safety

After the plane's disappearance, aviation safety officials tried to ensure the tragedy would not happen again. The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) developed the Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System (GADSS) to improve flight tracking and quickly locate distressed aircraft.

Two Experts Believe They Can Find the Plane in Just 10 Days

Aerospace experts Patrick Blelly and Jean-Luc Marchand called for a new search for the doomed aircraft at an event at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London in 2023. Jean-Luc Marchand said, “We have done our homework. We have a proposal. The area is small, and considering new capabilities, it will take ten days. It could be a quick thing.”

French Investigator Claimed a 185 Pound Load Was Added to the Flight List After Takeoff

French engineer Ghyslain Wattrelos, whose family vanished alongside MH370, claimed that an 89 kg (185 pounds) load got on the plane before takeoff. While it's unclear what this load could have been, it may have been “a stowaway” who hijacked the flight.