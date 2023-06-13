Missing New Orleans Chef Comes Back From The Dead

New Orleans - February 19, 2010: New Orleans Police car with vintage emblem day exterior
In a peculiar recent story, a man went missing, was confirmed deceased, and then showed up at his home a few days later — very much alive and kicking.

Alive and Missing

New Orleans chef Demietriek Scott was reported missing on Saturday after an acquaintance reported no contact for two weeks. This event came after Scott deserted his food truck for days and didn't attend a food festival for which he had a permit. 

Identified Remains

Soon after, multiple news agencies reported on the chef's death after a body was discovered under a New Orleans bridge in the Ninth Ward. Bizarrely, his daughter identified it as her father, though the coroner hadn't disclosed anything. 

Part of The New Orleans Community

Scott, a popular New Orleans culinary community member, owned a Creole food truck, having worked in some of the city's most renowned restaurants. Furthermore, Scott appeared on New Orleans TV channels as a guest chef producing local recipes. 

News of his safety spectacularly reached news reporters. In a surreal moment, Scott suddenly appeared as news teams camped outside his family residence to report on his passing. This moment will go down as one of T.V. news' strangest reports. 

“I Just Needed Some Time”

“I've been around,” the chef explained. “I've been around. I essentially just needed some time for myself. … Life caves in on you sometimes, and that's just what happened.” The food truck owner had decided life was getting too much, so he withdrew for a while. 

The chef reportedly said, “I just needed time for me to sit around and think.” He also expressed gratitude for people's concern, explaining how this makes a difference. “I just needed to sit still … and get a moment for me.”

When he isn't disappearing from society, Scott operates Chef Scott's Creole BBQ food truck, having worked in some of New Orleans' best restaurants, including Commander's Palace, Windsor Court, and Redfish Grill.  

What People Are Saying

This observer is confused.

A Casual Explanation

Another reader notes the casual nature of his response — I've been around; you know how it is.

Where Is The Media Accountability?

Meanwhile, another poster bemoans the lack of media accountability. Why must they commit to headlines before the full story comes out?

Two Sources? 

Two sources are a lot, claims this poster. To be fair, Scott's daughter confirmed the remains were his.

Life Can Be Tough

Some observers are more sympathetic. Life just gets too much sometimes.

Only in The Big Easy

Just another day in New Orleans, according to this commenter.

The Elephant in The Room

The elephant in the room — the actual body they found. There are still no leads on this, sadly.

Leave The Man Alone

Some people feel this guy must have been feeling serious stress if he didn't tell his family where he was.

The Skeptic's Corner

And in the skeptics' corner, we have colorful theory #1. Who knows? Although his food truck will likely be swamped, it does appear a genuine story. Or does it?

What do you think? Publicity stunt or much-needed break? 

