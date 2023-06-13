Missing New Orleans Chef Comes Back From The Dead

In a peculiar recent story, a man went missing, was confirmed deceased, and then showed up at his home a few days later — very much alive and kicking.

BREAKING: Missing New Orleans chef Demietriek Scott, reportedly found dead earlier Monday, turns up very much alive in the afternoon



https://t.co/1f9uM7FWf8 — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) June 12, 2023

Alive and Missing

New Orleans chef Demietriek Scott was reported missing on Saturday after an acquaintance reported no contact for two weeks. This event came after Scott deserted his food truck for days and didn't attend a food festival for which he had a permit.

Identified Remains

Soon after, multiple news agencies reported on the chef's death after a body was discovered under a New Orleans bridge in the Ninth Ward. Bizarrely, his daughter identified it as her father, though the coroner hadn't disclosed anything.

Family members say popular New Orleans Chef Demietriek Scott, owner of Chef Scott's Creole BBQ, who has cooked at some of the city's most famous restaurants, was found dead this morning shortly after being reported missing: https://t.co/MMhZ4rMdjt pic.twitter.com/u9FkSMTgsA — FOX 8 New Orleans (@FOX8NOLA) June 12, 2023

Part of The New Orleans Community

Scott, a popular New Orleans culinary community member, owned a Creole food truck, having worked in some of the city's most renowned restaurants. Furthermore, Scott appeared on New Orleans TV channels as a guest chef producing local recipes.

News of his safety spectacularly reached news reporters. In a surreal moment, Scott suddenly appeared as news teams camped outside his family residence to report on his passing. This moment will go down as one of T.V. news' strangest reports.

“I Just Needed Some Time”

“I've been around,” the chef explained. “I've been around. I essentially just needed some time for myself. … Life caves in on you sometimes, and that's just what happened.” The food truck owner had decided life was getting too much, so he withdrew for a while.

The chef reportedly said, “I just needed time for me to sit around and think.” He also expressed gratitude for people's concern, explaining how this makes a difference. “I just needed to sit still … and get a moment for me.”

When he isn't disappearing from society, Scott operates Chef Scott's Creole BBQ food truck, having worked in some of New Orleans' best restaurants, including Commander's Palace, Windsor Court, and Redfish Grill.

What People Are Saying

This observer is confused.

Wait so he's alive now? — Cameron (@Camtheman4599) June 12, 2023

A Casual Explanation

Another reader notes the casual nature of his response — I've been around; you know how it is.

@Dizmon11 and when he was asked where he’d been by local news he just said “‘man I’ve been around” — Hart Pisani (@hpisani91) June 13, 2023

Where Is The Media Accountability?

Meanwhile, another poster bemoans the lack of media accountability. Why must they commit to headlines before the full story comes out?

Damn, if the word FOUND had just been PRESUMED we all could have just read this and gone back to our normal activities.



Now I have so many questions I may never sleep again. — bonky ⚘ she/her (@shesbonky) June 13, 2023

Two Sources?

Two sources are a lot, claims this poster. To be fair, Scott's daughter confirmed the remains were his.

What? How can you get TWO sources to confirm a dead body… and then he show up hours later alive and well enough to be on TV? lol — TicalEX (@AFricke) June 13, 2023

Life Can Be Tough

Some observers are more sympathetic. Life just gets too much sometimes.

The guy just needed a vacation and they thought he was dead. We all need a moment for ourselves, even if it's for a couple of weeks. His life must have been quite hectic before he took a break. — Survivor504 (@waldrup_richard) June 12, 2023

Only in The Big Easy

Just another day in New Orleans, according to this commenter.

What? How can you get TWO sources to confirm a dead body… and then he show up hours later alive and well enough to be on TV? lol — TicalEX (@AFricke) June 13, 2023

The Elephant in The Room

The elephant in the room — the actual body they found. There are still no leads on this, sadly.

Well somebody did die… did they find out about him?😳 — Thelxiepeia (@Thelxiepeia1826) June 13, 2023

Leave The Man Alone

Some people feel this guy must have been feeling serious stress if he didn't tell his family where he was.

Man needed a break so damn bad he couldn’t even tell anyone cause he knew they’d bother him. Did he only return when he heard about “his” body being found? — MissKittyATX (@DafuqRUwearing) June 13, 2023

The Skeptic's Corner

And in the skeptics' corner, we have colorful theory #1. Who knows? Although his food truck will likely be swamped, it does appear a genuine story. Or does it?

I’m convinced it was publicity stunt 😂 and what family member identified the body & said it was chef? — SaintRoyll⚜️ (@SaintRayon) June 13, 2023

What do you think? Publicity stunt or much-needed break?