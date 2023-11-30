Mistaken Identity: 15 Unrelated Pairs That Make You Think Twice

Have you ever looked at two celebrities and wondered if they are related? They may share a surname or look similar to the extent they could be siblings.

Have you previously thought that these pairs were related?

1. Brandi Carlile and Belinda Carlisle

In some cases, you just have to do some essential detective work. Audibly, the two sound like they're related. If you read their last names, you'll see they're spelled differently- meaning they don't share a name after all.

2. Mark Harmon and Angie Harmon

The spelling is consistent in this case, and this pair even has the same bone structure and eyes. Contrary to what you may think, they are not father and daughter.

3. John Lithgow and Brad Pitt

Sometimes, unsubstantiated rumors can lead us to believe anything. The suggestion that John Lithgow is Brad Pitt’s uncle came from Stewie in an episode of Family Guy. Thanks to Stewie, the story has stuck with many people, and now these two are linked together in the minds of many.

4. Michael Keaton and Diane Keaton

It's a common mistake to think Michael and Diane Keaton are siblings. Both changed their names when they entered showbusiness, and neither of them has the last name Keaton.

5. Lewis Capaldi and Peter Capaldi

One is a singer/songwriter, while the other is an established actor. They are both Scottish and, in fact, there is a very distant connection between Lewis and Peter Capaldi. The connection? Peter was in the video for Lewis's song, “Someone You Loved.”

6. Beyonce Knowles and Kelly Rowland

I must admit I had fallen into the trap of thinking that these former members of Destiny’s Child were cousins. Thankfully, I’m not the only one- a friend also believed Kelly and Beyonce were family “until they Googled it.” I suppose they do look alike…

7. Karl Urban and Keith Urban

It’s not an unlikely pairing, and there is more than one reason why people feel that Karl and Keith Urban are siblings. They fit right into families who give their plethora of kids names that all begin with the same letter.

8. Helen Hunt and Leelee Sobieski

We’ve already seen that celebrities don’t always have to share a surname to confuse us into thinking they are related. Helen Hunt and Leelee Sobieski offer another example. They sound and look the same, and they have similar mannerisms.

9. Christian Slater and Helen Slater

You see where this is going- they're unrelated, not even cousins. This is another case of the same last name, no relation.

10. Busy Phillips and John Phillips

John Phillips was a member of the Mamas and the Papas and part of a famous musical family dynasty. When Busy Phillips entered the cultural chat, it was only natural people thought she was John's daughter. Once again, it’s simply a case of mistaken identity.

11. Paul McCartney and Jesse McCartney

These two are both music icons. It's not a stretch to assume Jesse is related to Paul! Though Jesse's musical talent wasn't inherited, both topped the charts in their day.

12. Audrey Hepburn and Katharine Hepburn

It’s another common misconception that these two incredible actresses are related, so much so that French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy was confused when Audrey Hepburn turned up for a costume fitting instead of Katharine, whom he’d been expecting.

13. Danny Glover and Donald Glover

If you thought Donald was a nepo baby, think again! There's no relation between these two.

14. Gaten Matarazzo and Heather Matarazzo

Having made his name as Dustin in Stranger Things, many felt that Gaten was related to Heather Matarazzo. He isn’t, but another piece of information will lead to more people making the connection: Gaten’s mom’s name is also Heather.

15. Ike Barinholtz and Mark Wahlberg

The facial likeness between these two actors is striking, leading many to believe they are brothers. Ike could definitely hang with the rest of the Wahlberg gang, though.

